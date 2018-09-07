China Development Bank : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE POSTPONED ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING

THE POSTPONED ELECTION OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The term of the first session of the board of directors (the "Board of Directors") and the board of supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will expire on 8 September 2018. As the nomination of candidates for directors and supervisors of the second session of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors has not been completed, the election of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors is still in proactive preparation, and in order to ensure the continuity of the relevant work of the Company, the election of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors will be postponed. The term of the directors of the first session of the Board of Directors and the supervisors of the first session of the Board of Supervisors will be extended till the election of the second session of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors at a shareholders' general meeting of the Company, and the term of each special committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors and the senior management will be correspondingly extended. The Company will determine relevant matters as soon as possible, actively promote the process of election of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors, and fulfil its corresponding obligations of information disclosure in a timely manner.

* CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/ deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Pursuant to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China ( ʕശɛ͏΍ձ ਷ʮ̡ج' ) and other relevant laws and regulations, before the completion of the election, all the members of the first session of the Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors and the senior management of the Company will continue to perform their obligations and duties as directors, supervisors and senior management respectively in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.. The postponed election of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors will not affect the normal operation of the Company.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

WANG Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC, 7 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. LI Yingbao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.

ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.