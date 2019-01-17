China Development Bank : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

਷ვږፄॡ༣ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡*

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1606)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDBALF"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has executed transactions for 107 aircraft for the year ended 31 December 2018, rapidly accelerating business to support the continued growth of its industry-leading leasing platform.

2018 was another benchmark year for CDBALF, setting an all-time record for activity across the many facets of its fast-evolving business. This past year's growth is evidence of the strength and scale of CDBALF's platform, as well as demonstrates its unwavering commitment to execution, through a combination of following its business model, opportunities with the manufacturers - a relationship it prices very highly, and strong relationships with the airlines.

The operational highlights of CDBALF for the year ended 31 December 2018 include:

• Signed lease transactions for 62 aircraft with 22 customers;

• Signed agreements to sell 17 aircraft and to acquire 28 aircraft;

* CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/ deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

• Acquired 42 aircraft on operating lease, representing over 20% growth by number of aircraft in the fleet at the start of 2018;

• Signed financing transactions for US$3.2 billion;

• Ended the year with 104 total employees, adding 36 new staff members in 2018; and

• Added 9 new airline customers.

CDBALF's top-calibre team is steadfast in its efforts to broaden its customer base, delivering on its commitment to building long-term relationships with airlines across all key markets of the world. It has built a top-tier, global platform that is financially strong, focused on long-term thinking, and highly competitive. The Company and CDBALF are shaping the future of aviation finance, earning their customers' and industry's respect. They will continue to grow exponentially and expand upon last year's success.

The above operational data are based on the Company's records and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Company is still in the course of finalizing the consolidated annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and read carefully the announcement on the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which is expected to be published before the end of March 2019.

By order of the Board

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

Wang Xuedong

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

17 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Xuedong and Mr. HUANG Min; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. LI Yingbao; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Xueding, Mr. XU Jin and Mr. ZHANG Xianchu.