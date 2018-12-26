China Development Bank : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors

CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.*

Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors

Considered and approved at the 2018 eleventh meeting of the first session of the board of directors of the Company on December 26, 2018

* China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is (a) not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance; (b) not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong; and (c) not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 In order to regulate the decision-making mechanism of the board of directors and improve the corporate governance of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), these terms of reference are formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Administrative Measures on Financial Leasing Companies, Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks, the Articles of Association of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of Association"), the Rules of Procedure for Board Meetings of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Rules of Procedure for Board Meetings") and other relevant laws, administrative regulations, rules and regulatory documents.

Article 2 The nomination committee of the board of directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Committee") is established by the Company to assist the board of directors in carrying out its relevant responsibilities. The Committee is mainly responsible for recommending to the board of directors concerning the procedures and standards for the election of directors and senior management of the Company and their eligibility.

Chapter 2 Composition

Article 3 The Committee shall consist of at least three directors, the majority of whom shall be independent directors.

Article 4 The Committee shall have one chairman, who is acted by an independent director, to be in charge of the work of the Committee.

The primary duties of the chairman are:

(1) to preside over the meetings of the Committee, ensure the efficient operation of the Committee and the performance of its duties;

(2) to confirm the agenda of each meeting of the Committee;

(3) to ensure that all members of the Committee have full knowledge of the issues to be discussed in the meeting and obtain complete and reliable information;

(4) to ensure that the Committee reaches a clear conclusion to each proposal which includes passed, rejected and supplementary materials needed;

(5) to propose the convening of extraordinary meetings;

(6) to sign meeting resolutions;

(7) other duties stipulated in these terms of reference.

Article 5 The chairman and other members of the Committee shall be elected and removed by the board of directors upon proposal by the chairman of the board of directors.

Article 6 The members of the Committee shall have the same term of office as that of members of the board of directors. A member of the Committee may serve consecutive terms if re-elected upon the expiration of his/her term. During this period, if any member ceases to hold office as a director or an independent director of the Company, the board of directors shall appoint a new member to fill the vacancy in accordance with the provision of Article 5 of these terms of reference in order to meet the requirements on composition of the Committee provided in these terms of reference. The term of office of the new member shall expire upon the expiration of his/her term of office as a director or an independent director.

Article 7

The primary duties of the members of the Committee are:

(1) to attend the Committee meetings on time, provide opinions on the discussed issues, and exercise the right to vote;

(2) to propose the topics to be discussed of the Committee meetings;

(3) to attend relevant meetings of the Company as observers or visitors, make investigations and researches, and acquire necessary reports, documents, materials and other relevant information, for the purpose of performing the duties;

(4) to fully understand the duties of the Committee as well as the duties as Committee members, be familiar with the operation and management status, business activities and development situation of the Company relevant to their duties, and ensure the capacity for performing their duties;

(5) to fully guarantee the working time and capacity for performing their duties;

(6) other duties stipulated in these terms of reference.

Chapter 3 DutiesArticle 8

The primary duties of the Committee are:

(1) to formulate procedures and standards for the election of directors and senior management and make recommendations to the board of directors;

(2) to make recommendations to the board of directors on the nomination of candidates for directors, President and secretary of the board of directors;

(3) to preliminarily examine the eligibility of candidates for directors and senior management: (i) The Committee shall comprehensively evaluate the expertise, knowledge and experience of directors and senior management; (ii) The Committee shall review the independence of independent directors.

(4) to make recommendations to the board of directors on the nomination of candidates for chairmen and members of the special committees of the board of directors;

(5) to review and make recommendations on the structure and composition of the board of directors: (i) The Committee shall review the structure, number of members and composition of the board of directors, and fully consider the diversity policy of the board of directors (including but not limited to gender, race, language, cultural background, academic background, industry experience and professional experience) with reference to the Company's business model and specific demands, and disclose the policy or its abstract in corporate governance report; (ii) The Committee shall give suggestions to the board of directors on proposed adjustments of the board of directors according to relevant development strategies of the Company.

(6) to review the work performance of the board of directors;

(7) to review and make recommendations to the board of directors on the succession planning of the members of the board of directors;

(8) to supervise the implementation of the procedures and standards for the election of directors and senior management to ensure them in line with the Company's needs and reflect the existing regulatory requirements and good corporate governance practice;

(9) to perform other duties as provided for by laws, regulations, regulatory documents, the rules of the securities regulatory authority of the place where the shares of the Company are listed as well as the requirements of the Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure for Board Meetings and other matters as authorized by the board of directors.

Article 9 The Committee is authorized to require the senior management of the Company to give full support to the work of the Committee. The senior management shall timely provide the Committee with accurate and complete information related to the Company's human resources management to assist the Committee in performing its duties properly.

Article 10 The Committee shall have the right to carry out an investigation in relevant human resources policies of the Company and its implementation by means of, including but not limited to, attending relevant meetings of the Company as observers or visitors, conducting investigations and studies within the Company and requiring the senior management of the Company or relevant persons in charge to make oral or written reports to the Committee within the required period and timely answer the questions of the Committee.

The Committee shall study relevant investigation matters and the replies of the senior management or relevant persons in charge and report its investigation results and recommendations to the board of directors.

Article 11 The Committee may submit proposals to the board of directors for review and approval and provide perusal and discussion results of the proposals to the board of directors in the forms of report, recommendation and summary for perusal and decision-making.

Article 12 The Committee may engage an intermediary institution to provide professional advice on its decision when necessary. Any reasonable costs so incurred shall be borne by the Company.

Chapter 4 Diversity Policy of the Board

Article 13 The Company recognizes the importance of diversity of the members of the board of directors to corporate governance and the effectiveness of the board of directors. The purpose of this chapter is to set out the basic principles of the diversity policy of the board of directors of the Company to ensure that the board of directors has the appropriate balance of diverse skills, experience and perspectives necessary to enhance the effectiveness of the board of directors and to maintain high standards of corporate governance.