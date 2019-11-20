Log in
China Duty Free Group Entering Beijing Daxing International Airport, Join Forces to Create a new Duty-Free Landmark

11/20/2019 | 06:17am EST

On 27th October, 2019, the international flights of Beijing Daxing International Airport was officially introduced and it finally became the world-class transportation hub as expected. China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd. (refer to as CDFG) unveiled their stores on 18th November at the airport.

The join forces of CDFG and Beijing Daxing International Airport is an opportunity to strengthen the worldwide competitiveness of travel retail business. CDFG has ranked among the forefront of global duty-free operator through its rapid development recent years. Greatly demonstrated a new attitude and experience of China for global tourist.

Join Forces to Create A New Duty-Free Landmark,
Assisting the Flourishment of Tourism Industry

To celebrate this powerful action and the CDFG stores grand opening at Daxing Airport, the event of “International Spotlight on Daxing, CDFG Shines Through the World” was held at the international departure area in the morning of 18th Nov 2019. Meanwhile, the President of China International Travel Service Corporation Limited – Charles Chen; the Assistant to the general manager of Capital Airports Holding Company, the Executive Deputy General Manager of Beijing New (Daxing) International Airport – Chunjing Sun; the General Manager of Beijing Capital Airport Commercial & Trading Co., Ltd – Gang Wu, invited to attend the ceremony and announced the grand opening of CDFG new stores at Beijing Daxing International Airport, also kicking off the strategic collaboration of CDFG and Daxing, and leading to enter a new stage of business development prospect.

Golden Lion Danced in Daxing and Gave Blessings,
New Vision of Duty-free Industry was Showcased

Along with the music, leaders jointly pushed down the lever to launch the ceremony. Distinguished guests were invited at the gate of CDFG new store to proceed the “Cai Qing” ceremony, literally meaning "plucking the greens", whereby the lion plucked the auspicious green lettuce at the gate. The “Qing (green)” was tied together with fortune, luck and wealth. This blessing action warmly celebrated the collaboration of both parties and gave best wishes to create a duty-free prospect successfully.

In the future，CDFG will still be leading the global vision of duty-free industry, comply with the torrent of times in the new era to make both Chinese tourism and duty-free industry shine and bloom globally.

 


© Business Wire 2019
