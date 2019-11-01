China E Information Technology : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Unit 2609-10, 26th Floor, Office Tower, Convention Plaza, No. 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 13 November 2019 at 4:15 pm for the following purpose:

To consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and to approve the draft announcement of the unaudited consolidated results to be published on the GEM website and the Company's website; To consider the payment of dividend, if any; To consider the closure of the Register of Members, if necessary; and To transact any other business.

By Order of the Board

China E-Information Technology Group Limited

Yuan Wei

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019