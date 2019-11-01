Log in
China E Information Technology : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

11/01/2019 | 07:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA E-INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

中國網絡信息科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08055)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China E-Information Technology Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Unit 2609-10, 26th Floor, Office Tower, Convention Plaza, No. 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 13 November 2019 at 4:15 pm for the following purpose:

  1. To consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and to approve the draft announcement of the unaudited consolidated results to be published on the GEM website and the Company's website;
  2. To consider the payment of dividend, if any;
  3. To consider the closure of the Register of Members, if necessary; and
  4. To transact any other business.

By Order of the Board

China E-Information Technology Group Limited

Yuan Wei

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Yuan Wei, Ms. Zhang Jianxin, Mr. Zheng Zhijing, Ms. Lin Yan and Ms. Wong Hiu Pui; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Yang Qingchun, Mr. Tang Jiuda and Ms. Lu Xiaowei.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page and the website of the Company at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/chieinfotech/ for at least 7 days from the date of its publication.

China E-Information Technology Group Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:27:05 UTC
