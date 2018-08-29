Log in
China EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Industry Report, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 11:03am CEST

The "China EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Industry Report, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for EV motor controllers was around 870,000 sets or worth RMB11.7 billion or so in 2017, up 34.6% and 29% year on year, respectively. It is expected that EV motor controller market size will climb to RMB26.7 billion in 2022 with the passenger car holding a dominant position, propelled by NEVs and conventional hybrids.

Motor controller prices vary greatly depending on the specifications and performance requirements. The market price of a motor controller for an electric bus is usually RMB30,000-50,000/set (around RMB45,000/set on average), of a single-motor controller for an electric truck RMB6,000-7,000/set or so, of a single-motor controller for a passenger car RMB7,000/set, and of a multi-motor controller for a passenger car RMB10,000-12,000/set. As the dual-motor design can simplify the plug-in hybrid system and improve driving performance (like BMW 2 Series PHEV, Toyota Prius, BYD Tang, and BYD Yuan), the proportion of EVs (PHEV in particular) carrying dual-motor system will steadily increase.

The Chinese EV motor controller market is dominated by Chinese made brands, while foreign brands hold a fractional share at the stage of market fostering and early development due to higher prices.

Some automakers may ramp up efforts for R&D of motor electronic control and produce products by themselves after mastering the know-how; however, a great number of car makers without such capability still choose third parties to supply products. Hence, the companies with core technologies, experience in mature products, and good cost control will be main beneficiaries.

Prices trend down throughout the industry, so does the gross margin of major producers. As the competition in the EV motor controller market looks to pick up along with a quicker R&D progress, launching of mature products of Chinese EV motor controller producers as well as deep involvement of foreign-funded enterprises. In addition, as subsidies decline, the cost transfer of car makers will also have a big impact on prices.

China EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Industry Report 2018-2022 highlights the followings:

  • Main technical routes and development trends of EV motor controller
  • Upstream IGBT & thin-film capacitor and downstream EV industry (market size, competitive landscape, main policies, etc.)
  • EV motor controller (industrial policy, market size, supply chain, and competitive landscape), global mainstream EV motor electronic control systems
  • 19 Chinese EV motor controller producers (operation, motor controller business and technology, etc.)
  • 6 global IGBT vendors (operation, business in EV field, etc.)
  • 8 global automotive inverter companies (operation, business in EV field, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Motor Controller

2 Industry Chain

3 EV Motor Controller Market

4 Chinese EV Motor Controller Manufacturers

5 IGBT Suppliers

6 Inverter Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned

  • Tesla
  • Nissan
  • Mitsubishi
  • BMW
  • Chevrolet
  • Volkswagen
  • Audi
  • Ford
  • Toyota
  • Shanghai E-drive Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Dajun Technologies, Inc.
  • Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd.
  • United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES)
  • Hunan CRRC Times Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.
  • BYD
  • Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen V&T Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Fujian Fugong Power Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Chroma ATE Inc.
  • Delta Electronics
  • Jing-Jin Electric Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
  • DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Nidec (Beijing) Drive Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Time High-Tech Co., Ltd.
  • JEE Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Deyang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Beijing Siemens Automotive E-Drive System Co., Ltd.
  • Prestolite E-Propulsion Systems (Beijing) Limited
  • Fuji Electric
  • Infineon
  • Denso
  • ROHM
  • IR
  • Semikron
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Meidensha
  • Toshiba
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Delphi
  • Robert Bosch
  • Continental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zs9wrr/china_ev?w=4


