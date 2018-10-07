Log in
China Eases Bank Reserve Requirement -- Update

10/07/2018

BEIJING--China's central bank will lower the amount of reserves most commercial banks are required to hold by 1 percentage point, effective Oct. 15.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement Sunday that the cut would release 1.2 trillion yuan ($174.72 billion) of funds to lenders, to help small and private businesses as well as offset short-term borrowings by banks.

The official reserve-requirement ratio for China's big state-owned banks will fall to 14.5% from 15.5% when the cut takes effect, according to data provider Wind Information. By comparison, the Federal Reserve requires U.S. banks to maintain a reserve ratio of 10%.

The action, widely expected by economists, marks the fourth RRR adjustment by the PBOC this year following cuts in January, April and June.

It comes after a weeklong holiday in mainland China. Data released at the end of September showed China's economy losing steam, with the trade war taking a toll on Chinese manufacturers. That raised the prospect leaders would step up stimulus measures.

The Fed raised short-term interest rates by a quarter-percentage point last month, and signaled another increase later this year and more through 2019.

China's central bank has left its suite of key short-term rates unchanged despite the Fed's move and growing concerns about slowing economic growth.

Liyan Qi and Chao Deng

