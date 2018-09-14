China Economic Activity Indicators Mixed in August

BEIJING--Business activity in China was mixed in August, with investment slowing to a record low but growth in industrial output and retail sales recovering slightly, official data showed.

Fixed-asset investment in China's non-rural areas, a key gauge of construction activity, climbed 5.3% in the January-August period from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. It was the slowest since 1992, when the investment data was first available, according to Wind Information.

It was also slower than the 5.5% increase recorded in the January-July period and below the median forecast for a 5.5% rise from a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

Value-added industrial output in China rose 6.1% in August from a year earlier, slightly above the 6.0% increase in July and above the median 6.0% growth forecast from economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Industrial production rose 0.52% in August from July. In July, it rose 0.48% from June.

Retail sales in China climbed 9.0% in August from a year earlier, accelerating from an 8.8% on-year increase in July and faster than economists' forecast of 8.8% growth. Retail sales increased 0.65% in August from July. In July, retail sales rose a revised 0.69% from the previous month.

A national urban survey unemployment rate stood at 5.0% last month, slightly lower than the 5.1% in July, the statistics bureau said.

-- Grace Zhu, Liyan Qi