Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China Economic Activity Is Recovering, Officials Say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:26am EDT

BEIJING--China's economic activity has begun to recover in March as the coronavirus epidemic in the country is largely under control, officials said, citing improving business confidence and power use.

Over 90% of businesses in most parts of the country have resumed operations, except for Hubei and a few other provinces, said Meng Wei, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, at a briefing Tuesday.

Judging from power consumption of specific industrial sectors compared with the same period last year, Ms. Meng said operations in the nonferrous metal sector have been fully restored, followed by the pharmaceutical and steel sectors at over 90% and 80%, respectively.

Business activity in China turned broadly negative in the January-February period for the first time on record as home sales, construction activity, retail sales and factory output plunged, pushing unemployment to a record high, official data showed Monday, reflecting disruptions from the coronavirus and the government's aggressive campaign of lockdowns and quarantines.

Despite signs of recovery in March, economists still widely expect China's economy to contract sharply in the first quarter, making it difficult for Beijing to fulfill some of its long-standing goals.

Chinese authorities plan to step up efforts to counter the impact from the pandemic, which is now spreading rapidly outside China, said Li Hui, another official with the economic planning agency, at the same briefing.

Ms. Li reiterated the Chinese government's long-standing goal of "building a moderately prosperous society." That policy goal involves poverty elimination and doubling overall gross domestic product by 2020 from the beginning of the decade.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
04:26aChina Economic Activity Is Recovering, Officials Say
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/16USDA Chicago Terminal Grain
DJ
03/16Housing Starts and Building Permits Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
03/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/16Malaysia lowers crude palm oil duty for April to 5%
RE
03/15China January-February aluminium output rises 2.4% year-on-year despite demand hit from coronavirus
RE
03/15China's Industrial Output Shrinks 13.5%
DJ
03/13LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group