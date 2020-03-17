China Economic Activity Is Recovering, Officials Say

BEIJING--China's economic activity has begun to recover in March as the coronavirus epidemic in the country is largely under control, officials said, citing improving business confidence and power use.

Over 90% of businesses in most parts of the country have resumed operations, except for Hubei and a few other provinces, said Meng Wei, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, at a briefing Tuesday.

Judging from power consumption of specific industrial sectors compared with the same period last year, Ms. Meng said operations in the nonferrous metal sector have been fully restored, followed by the pharmaceutical and steel sectors at over 90% and 80%, respectively.

Business activity in China turned broadly negative in the January-February period for the first time on record as home sales, construction activity, retail sales and factory output plunged, pushing unemployment to a record high, official data showed Monday, reflecting disruptions from the coronavirus and the government's aggressive campaign of lockdowns and quarantines.

Despite signs of recovery in March, economists still widely expect China's economy to contract sharply in the first quarter, making it difficult for Beijing to fulfill some of its long-standing goals.

Chinese authorities plan to step up efforts to counter the impact from the pandemic, which is now spreading rapidly outside China, said Li Hui, another official with the economic planning agency, at the same briefing.

Ms. Li reiterated the Chinese government's long-standing goal of "building a moderately prosperous society." That policy goal involves poverty elimination and doubling overall gross domestic product by 2020 from the beginning of the decade.

