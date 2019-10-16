China Education : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF A SCHOOL IN AUSTRALIA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Education Group Holdings Limited

中 國 教 育 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as ''ChinaEdu中教常春藤'')

(Stock Code: 839)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION -

ACQUISITION OF A SCHOOL IN AUSTRALIA

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 September 2019 in relation to the acquisition of the Target which holds a call option pursuant to the Option Deed that could be exercised to acquire all the issued shares in King's Own Institute (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Target pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Acquisition Agreement is completed on 16 October 2019. Both the Target and King's Own Institute have become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

As stated in the Announcement, King's Own Institute is a tertiary level higher education institution located in central business district of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. King's Own Institute offers accredited degree courses in Accounting, Business, IT and TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) to both Australian domestic and international students. King's Own Institute, also known as Australian Institute of Business and Management Pty Ltd, is on the list of the approved overseas institutions by the Ministry of Education of the PRC. It currently has over 2,400 students from almost 100 countries around the world.