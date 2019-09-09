China Education Resources : Signed Partnership Agreement with Kids Technology Ltd.

VANCOUVER, Canada (September 10, 2019) - China Education Resources, Inc. ('CER') (TSXV: CHN) (OTC: CHNUF), an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, today updates shareholders and investors on its business performance.

CER is continually making progress in its business and has recently signed a partnership agreement with Kids Technology Ltd. ('KTL') for the K to 12 education market in China. KTL is an ed-tech company providing technology and contents to kids and their parents. Its app has been downloaded by more than 10 million users. Kids Technology Ltd. has 5 million registered members, most of them are parents. CER will customize its existing educational contents and services, including soccer training video contents, for KTL's users. Both parties will also work together to develop new educational programs for users.

'We are pleased with the partnership with Kids Technology Ltd.' said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO of China Education Resources Inc. 'CER has comprehensive educational contents with 2 million K to 12 teacher users, KTL has 5 million registered members, most of them are parents. The partnership will create a network for connecting students, parents and teachers, and synergy effect on cross selling educational contents and other services to the network users and members of both Companies. We expect the partnership will generate more revenue for both parties.'

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire K to 12 education system. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million K to 12 teachers registered through its Web portal. For more information, please visit www.chinaeducationresources.com or call (604) 331-2388.

