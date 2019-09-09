Log in
China Education Resources : Signed Partnership Agreement with Kids Technology Ltd.

09/09/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
VANCOUVER, Canada (September 10, 2019) - China Education Resources, Inc. ('CER') (TSXV: CHN) (OTC: CHNUF), an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, today updates shareholders and investors on its business performance.

CER is continually making progress in its business and has recently signed a partnership agreement with Kids Technology Ltd. ('KTL') for the K to 12 education market in China. KTL is an ed-tech company providing technology and contents to kids and their parents. Its app has been downloaded by more than 10 million users. Kids Technology Ltd. has 5 million registered members, most of them are parents. CER will customize its existing educational contents and services, including soccer training video contents, for KTL's users. Both parties will also work together to develop new educational programs for users.

'We are pleased with the partnership with Kids Technology Ltd.' said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO of China Education Resources Inc. 'CER has comprehensive educational contents with 2 million K to 12 teacher users, KTL has 5 million registered members, most of them are parents. The partnership will create a network for connecting students, parents and teachers, and synergy effect on cross selling educational contents and other services to the network users and members of both Companies. We expect the partnership will generate more revenue for both parties.'

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire K to 12 education system. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million K to 12 teachers registered through its Web portal. For more information, please visit www.chinaeducationresources.com or call (604) 331-2388.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made herein, and other statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements are typically identified by words such as 'anticipate', 'could', 'should', 'expect', 'seek', 'may', 'intend', 'likely', 'plan', 'estimate', 'will', 'believe' and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by China Education Resources, Inc.'s management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading 'Risks and Uncertainties' elsewhere in the Company's MD&A filed at www.SEDAR.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future, unanticipated events.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, and does not accept, responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.
Contact China Education Resources at: (604) 331-2388
Email: admin@chinaeducationresources.com.
Website: http://www.chinaeducationresources.com

Disclaimer

China Education Resources Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:11:04 UTC
