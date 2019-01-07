Log in
China End-December Forex Reserves Rose $11 Billion on-Month

01/07/2019 | 03:27am EST

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves increased in December for the second straight month as a weaker dollar boosted values in assets denominated in other currencies.

The hoard of foreign exchange rose by $11 billion in December from the previous month to $3.073 trillion, data from the central bank showed Monday. In November, China's forex reserves grew by $8.6 billion.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a gain of $10 billion for December.

The dollar fell a bit more than 1% overall last month, with the yuan rising similarly versus the dollar.

Write to Lin Zhu at lin.zhu@pek-news.com

