China End-Sep Foreign Exchange Reserves $3.092 Trillion vs $3.107 Trillion at End-Aug

10/06/2019 | 08:04am EDT

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves dropped in September after rising for three straight months, mainly due to valuation effects, said the nation's regulators on Sunday.

The hoard of foreign exchange fell by $14.75 billion in September to $3.092 trillion, according to data released by the People's Bank of China. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the world's largest pile of reserves to fall $12 billion in September from August.

China's foreign-exchange regulator, an arm of the central bank, said in a separate statement after the data that the fall was mainly due to declines of bond prices in major economies and a stronger U.S. dollar that depreciated the value of nondollar assets.

While market volatilities increased amid trade protectionism, the regulator said the resilient Chinese economy could provide a support to stabilize its foreign-exchange reserves that have risen $19.7 billion in the first nine months of the year.

Chinese authorities have refrained from burning through the country's vast reserves to shore up the yuan amid rising depreciation pressure, but instead resorted to other measures such as issuing central bank bills in the offshore market to rein in short-selling of the Chinese currency.

--Grace Zhu

