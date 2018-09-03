China Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry with over 150 KPIs, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 300+ data tables and charts.

This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Smart Glass

Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments

SPD

Electrochromic

PDLC

Thermochromic

Photochromatic

Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets

Overall Construction

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Residential

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Commercial

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Industrial

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Institutional

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)

Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

By Application (new market, replacement market)

