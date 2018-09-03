China Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China
Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities
Databook - 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End
Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities
in energy efficient glass industry with over 150 KPIs, covering end
markets, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive
understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value
and volume terms through 300+ data tables and charts.
This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a
period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has
been detailed below:
Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products
-
Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market
-
Single Glazing
-
Double Glazing
-
Triple Glazing
-
Smart Glass
Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments
-
SPD
-
Electrochromic
-
PDLC
-
Thermochromic
-
Photochromatic
Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets
-
Overall Construction
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market)
-
Residential
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market)
-
Commercial
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market)
-
Industrial
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market)
-
Institutional
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market)
Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror,
self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)
Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other
Segments
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
-
By Application (new market, replacement market)
For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbml5f/china_energy?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005335/en/