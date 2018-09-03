Log in
China Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

The "China Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 150 KPIs Covering Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry with over 150 KPIs, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 300+ data tables and charts.

This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

  • Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market
  • Single Glazing
  • Double Glazing
  • Triple Glazing
  • Smart Glass

Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments

  • SPD
  • Electrochromic
  • PDLC
  • Thermochromic
  • Photochromatic

Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets

  • Overall Construction
  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market)
  • Residential
  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market)
  • Commercial
  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market)
  • Industrial
  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market)
  • Institutional
  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market)

Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector

  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)

Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments

  • By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)
  • By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)
  • By Application (new market, replacement market)

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbml5f/china_energy?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
