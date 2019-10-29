Log in
China Environmental Energy Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF COMPULSORY REDEMPTION OF THE FUND

0
10/29/2019 | 05:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF

COMPULSORY REDEMPTION OF THE FUND

Reference is made to the circular date 11 May 2017 (the "Circular") of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

On 29 October 2019, the Company received a notification letter from the Administrator. The directors of the Fund Company upon recommendation of the Investment Manager and in accordance with the provision of the Memorandum, have resolved to compulsorily redeemed all of the Participating Shares of the Fund as of 1 November 2019 (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The settlement of the Compulsory Redemption of the Fund will be settled by transfer of the portfolio of the Fund to the Group.

1

The Board is of the view that the Compulsory Redemption of the Fund has not materially financial effects on the amounts of total assets and liabilities of the Group immediately after completion.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Zhou Yaying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhou Yaying, Mr. Wei Liang, Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis and Ms. Hong Jingjuan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Kwong Chan, Mr. Yiu To Wa and Mr. Lau Leong Yuen.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:51:07 UTC
