China Environmental Energy Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF COMPULSORY REDEMPTION OF THE FUND

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF

COMPULSORY REDEMPTION OF THE FUND

Reference is made to the circular date 11 May 2017 (the "Circular") of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

On 29 October 2019, the Company received a notification letter from the Administrator. The directors of the Fund Company upon recommendation of the Investment Manager and in accordance with the provision of the Memorandum, have resolved to compulsorily redeemed all of the Participating Shares of the Fund as of 1 November 2019 (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The settlement of the Compulsory Redemption of the Fund will be settled by transfer of the portfolio of the Fund to the Group.