China Environmental Energy Investment : BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

BUSINESS UPDATE

IN RELATION TO

THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to provide the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors an update on the latest business development of the Company and its subsidiaries in relation to a possible acquisition.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 15 July 2019 (the "Announcement") of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement. It was disclosed in the Announcement that the Company is in negotiation with a third party independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules) in relation to the possible acquisition.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to update the Shareholders and the potential investors that the Company is currently in the process of conducting financial and legal due diligence investigations on the target company together with its subsidiaries (the "Target Group"). The principal activities of the Target Group are research and development, design of vehicles and sales and manufacturing of vehicles in the People's Republic of China. No agreement for the acquisition has been entered into as at the date of this announcement and there is no certainty as to the amount of shares or percentage shareholding in the target company that the Company would acquire and there is no certainty that any agreement will be entered into eventually. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

1

Shareholders and potential investors who wishes to deal in the securities of the Company should note that the possible acquisition may or may not proceed and therefore are advised to exercise caution in dealing in shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Zhou Yaying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhou Yaying, Mr. Wei Liang, Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis and Ms. Hong Jingjuan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Kwong Chan, Mr. Yiu To Wa and Mr. Lau Leong Yuen.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:06 UTC
0
