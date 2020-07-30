China Environmental Energy Investment : Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

31 July 2020

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt of

Corporate Communication

Pursuant to Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-laws of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company"), the Company has the following options for you to elect means of receipt of future corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, which means any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

to read all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website at www.986.com.hk (the "Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies, and receive a notification letter (in printed form or in electronic version) of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication only; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to elect for the Website Version option. To make your election, please mark a "" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by post or hand delivery to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If your registered address is within Hong Kong, please use the mailing label on the Reply Form to return to the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed Reply Form or receive a response indicating the objection from you by 27 August 2020 and until you inform the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar by reasonable prior notice in writing or sending a prior notice by email to chinaenvenergy-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version for all future Corporate Communication, and a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future. If an email address is provided in the Reply Form, an electronic version of notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the website will be sent to you.

You have the right at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing or sending a prior notice by email to chinaenvenergy-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar to change the choice of means of receipt and/or language of the Corporate Communication. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication using electronic means (i.e. the Website Version) but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Corporate Communication, the Company will upon your request in writing or by email promptly send the Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and/or Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar on request; and (b) the Website Version of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication will also be available on the Company's website at www.986.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at

2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to chinaenvenergy-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Zhou Yaying

Chairman