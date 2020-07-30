China Environmental Energy Investment : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 07/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice. China Environmental Energy Investment Limited 中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 986) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020; To re-elect Mr. Wei Liang as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Ms. Zhou Yaying as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Ms. Hong Jingjuan as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Tse Kwong Chan as an independent non-executive director of the Company; To authorize the board of directors of the Company to appoint additional directors as and when the board considers necessary and appropriate; To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors ' remuneration; To re-appoint CHENG & CHENG LIMITED as auditor and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix auditor ' s remuneration; For identification purposes only 1 AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT : subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'' ) or on any other stock exchange recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of shares of the Company to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purpose of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company ' s shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held. '' To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT : subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorized and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; 2 the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); the exercise of the outstanding conversion rights attaching to any convertible securities issued by the Company, which are convertible into shares of the Company; the exercise of options under share option scheme(s) of the Company; and any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and this approval shall be limited accordingly; and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company ' s shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).''; 3 To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions set out in items 9 and 10 of the notice convening this meeting (the ''Notice'' ), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 10 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the total number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of the total number of shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 9 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. '' ; and To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of and permission to deal in the shares to be issued upon exercise of any options to be granted under the Refreshed Limit (as defined below) pursuant to the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 30 August 2011 (the ''Share Option Scheme'' ), the scheme mandate limit under the Share Option Scheme be refreshed so that the total number of shares of the Company to be allotted and issued upon exercise of any options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme (excluding options previously granted, outstanding, cancelled, lapsed or exercised under the Share Option Scheme) shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution (the ''Refreshed Limit'' ) and that the directors be and are hereby authorized to grant options up to the Refreshed Limit and to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of such options. '' . By order of the Board Zhou Yaying Chairman Hong Kong, 31 July 2020 Notes: 1. Considering the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), certain measures will be implemented at the annual general meeting with a view to addressing the risk to attendees of infection, including, without limitation, (i) all attendees being required to (a) undergo compulsory body temperature check; and (b) wear surgical masks prior to admission to the annual general meeting venue; (ii) attendees who are subject to health quarantine prescribed by the HKSAR Government not being admitted to the annual general meeting venue; (iii) all attendees being required to wear surgical masks throughout the annual general meeting; and (iv) no refreshment packs or coffee/ tea being provided. The Company reminds attendees that they should carefully consider the risks of attending the annual general meeting, taking into account their own personal circumstances. The Company will keep the evolving COVID-19 situation under review and may implement additional measures which it will announce closer to the date of the annual general meeting. 4 Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Branch Share Registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhou Yaying, Mr. Wei Liang, Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis and Ms. Hong Jingjuan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Kwong Chan, Mr. Yiu To Wa and Mr. Lau Leong Yuen. In the case of inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text. 5 Attachments Original document

