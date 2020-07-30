China Environmental Energy Investment : PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND PROPOSED REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF THE COMPANY AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND CONTINUOUS APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO HAS SERVED FOR MORE THAN NINE YEARS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY 0 07/30/2020 | 04:46am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. China Environmental Energy Investment Limited 中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 986) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND PROPOSED REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF THE COMPANY AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND CONTINUOUS APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO HAS SERVED FOR MORE THAN NINE YEARS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY A notice convening the annual general meeting of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong is set out on pages 19 to 24 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is enclosed with this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is enclosed with this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.986.com.hk). The Company will keep the evolving COVID-19 situation under review and may implement additional measures which it will announce closer to the date of the annual general meeting. Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, please complete and sign the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting if they so wish and, in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. 31 July 2020 For identification purposes only CONTENT Page Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 Letter from the Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 2. Proposed Granting of the New Buyback and Issuance Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 3. Proposed Refreshment of Scheme Mandate Limit under Share Option Scheme . 6 4. Proposed Re-election of the Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 5. Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 6. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 7. General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on the New Buyback Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Appendix II - Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 - i - RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This document, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this document is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this document misleading. - 1 - DEFINITIONS This document has both English and Chinese versions. Should there be any inconsistency between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail. In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires: ''Annual General Meeting'' an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 19 to 24 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Company'' China Environmental Energy Investment Limited（中國環 保能源投資有限公司*）(Stock code: 986), a company incorporated in Bermuda whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange ''Current Bye-laws'' the bye-laws of the Company currently in force ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Latest Practicable Date'' 27 July 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''New Buyback Mandate'' as defined in paragraph 2(a) of the Letter from the Board ''New Issuance Mandate'' as defined in paragraph 2(b) of the Letter from the Board For identification purposes only - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Options'' option(s) to subscribe for Shares granted pursuant to the Share Option Scheme ''Scheme Mandate Limit'' the maximum number of Shares which may be allotted and issued upon the exercise of all Options which initially shall not in aggregate exceed 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of adoption of the Share Option Scheme and, if refreshed, shall not exceed 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of approval of the refreshed limit by the Shareholders ''SFO'' the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company or if there has been a subsequent s u b d i v i s i o n , c o n s o l i d a t i o n , r e c l a s s i f i c a t i o n o r reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of Share(s) ''Share Option Scheme'' the Share Option Scheme of the Company adopted on 30 August 2011 ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong ''%'' per cent. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD China Environmental Energy Investment Limited 中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 986) Executive Directors: Registered office: Ms. Zhou Yaying (Chairman) Clarendon House Mr. Wei Liang (Chief Executive Officer) 2 Church Street Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis Hamilton HM 11 Ms. Hong Jingjuan Bermuda Independent non-executive Directors: Head Office and principal Mr. Tse Kwong Chan place of business: Mr. Yiu To Wa Room 910, 9/F Mr. Lau Leong Yuen Harbour Centre 25 Harbour Road, Wanchai Hong Kong 31 July 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND PROPOSED REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF THE COMPANY AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY AND CONTINUOUS APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WHO HAS SERVED FOR MORE THAN NINE YEARS AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (i) the granting of the New Buyback Mandate to the Directors; (ii) the granting of the New Issuance Mandate to the Directors; (iii) the extension of the New Issuance Mandate by adding to it the number of the issued Shares repurchased by the Company under the New Buyback Mandate; (iv) the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit; and (v) the re-election of the retiring Directors. For identification purposes only - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED GRANTING OF THE NEW BUYBACK AND ISSUANCE MANDATES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 August 2019, (i) an ordinary resolution was passed for granting of a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the Company's own shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at 30 August 2019 (the ''Previous Buyback Mandate''); and (ii) an ordinary resolution was also passed for granting of a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with the Company's new shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as at 30 August 2019 (the ''Previous Issuance Mandate''). The Previous Buyback Mandate and the Previous Issuance Mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of new general mandates to the Directors: to purchase Shares, on the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchange recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, not exceeding 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing of such resolution (i.e. not exceeding 62,463,775 Shares on the basis that the existing issued share capital of the Company of 624,637,750 Shares remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting) (the '' New Buyback Mandate '' ); to allot, issue or deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing of such resolution (i.e. not exceeding 124,927,550 Shares on the basis that the existing issued share capital of the Company of 624,637,750 Shares remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting) (the '' New Issuance Mandate '' ); and to extend the New Issuance Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the New Buyback Mandate. The New Buyback Mandate and the New Issuance Mandate will continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company held after the Annual General Meeting or any earlier date as referred to in the proposed ordinary resolutions contained in items 9 and 10 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 19 to 24 of this circular. In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, the Company shall send to Shareholders an explanatory statement containing all the information reasonably necessary to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the granting of the New Buyback Mandate. The explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules in connection with the New Buyback Mandate is set out in Appendix I to this circular. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. PROPOSED REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT UNDER SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company adopted the Share Option Scheme pursuant to the ordinary resolution passed by the then Shareholders on 30 August 2011. Apart from the Share Option Scheme, the Company has no other share option scheme currently in force. The original number of Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of all Options granted or to be granted under the Share Option Scheme was 31,470,905 Shares, representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of adoption of the Share Option Scheme. At the previous annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 August 2019, the Scheme Mandate Limit was refreshed by the Shareholders and the Company is allowed to grant options entitling holders thereof to subscribe for up to 59,056,660 Shares, representing approximately 9.45% of the number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. The purpose of the Share Option Scheme is to provide incentives or rewards to the eligible participants thereunder for their contribution to the Group and/or to enable the Group to recruit and retain high-calibre employees and attract human resources that are valuable to the Group and any entity in which the Group holds any equity interest. The Company may refresh the Scheme Mandate Limit at any time subject to approval of the Shareholders in general meeting, provided that the Scheme Mandate Limit as refreshed must not exceed 10% of the Shares in issue. Options previously granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company (including those outstanding, cancelled, lapsed in accordance with such schemes or exercised Options) will not be counted for the purpose of calculating the limit. Subject to the Listing Rules, the overall limit on the number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding Options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company must not exceed 30% of the relevant class of Shares in issue from time to time. On 3 July 2018 and 5 March 2019, 43,713,860 Options and 56,785,250 Options to subscribe for 43,713,860 Shares and 56,785,250 Shares respectively were granted under the then existing Scheme Mandate Limit. All of these 43,713,860 Options and 56,785,250 Options were exercised. During the period from 30 August 2019, being the date when the Scheme Mandate Limit was last refreshed, and up to the Latest Practicable Date, a total of 53,150,994 Options, representing approximately 8.51% of the number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, have been granted and remained outstanding. The Scheme Mandate Limit has been utilised as to 90%. All the 53,150,994 Options were granted on 13 May 2020 to the employees of the Company upon the payment of HK$1.00 by each of the grantees upon acceptance of the Options. None of the 53,150,994 Options was exercised, cancelled or lapsed since the date of grant. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The details of the outstanding Options as at the Latest Practicable Date are as follows: Percentage to the Company's issued share Date of grant Grantee Granted Exercised Lapsed Outstanding capital Exercise price Exercise period 13 May 2020 Employees 53,150,994 - - 53,150,994 8.51% HK$0.133 13 May 2020 to 12 May 2022 As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company may further grant 5,905,666 Options to subscribe for 5,905,666 Shares pursuant to the Share Option Scheme, representing approximately 0.95% of the number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Since 90% of the Scheme Mandate Limit as refreshed in the previous annual general meeting of the Company has been utilised, the Directors would like to take this opportunity to seek the approval of the Shareholders to refresh the Scheme Mandate Limit so as to obtain a higher limit and to retain the flexibility to make new grant of Options under the Share Option Scheme as the Board may consider appropriate from time to time. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there are 624,637,750 Shares in issue. Assuming that there is no further issue or repurchase of Shares prior to the Annual General Meeting, upon the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the Company may grant Options entitling holders thereof to subscribe for up to a maximum number of 62,463,775 Shares. No Options may be granted if this will result in the number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company exceed the 30% limit. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the total number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding share options under the Share Option Scheme is 53,150,994 Shares, representing approximately 8.51% of the Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Assuming that the refreshment of Scheme Mandate Limit will be approved and further 62,463,775 share options under the Share Option Scheme will be granted, the total number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding share options under the Share Option Scheme will be 115,614,769 Shares, representing approximately 18.51% of the Shares in issue at the Latest Practicable Date and is within the 30% limit in issue from time to time as required under the Share Option Scheme and the Listing Rules. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit is conditional upon: the passing of an ordinary resolution approving the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit at the Annual General Meeting; and the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares (representing a maximum of 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolution for the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit at the Annual General Meeting) which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of the Options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for granting approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of the Options that may be granted under the refreshed Scheme Mandate Limit. 4. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS According to the Current Bye-laws and the agreement among the Board members, Mr. Wei Liang, Ms. Zhou Yaying, Ms. Hong Jingjuan and Mr. Tse Kwong Chan shall retire at the Annual General Meeting. All of the above four retiring Directors, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to code provision A.4.3 of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (''CG Code''), further appointment of Mr. Tse, an independent non- executive Director serving the Company for more than nine years, should be subject to a separate resolution to be approved by Shareholders. Notwithstanding the fact that Mr. Tse has served the Company for more than nine years, there are no circumstances which are likely to affect his independence as an independent non- executive Director. Mr. Tse is not involved in the daily management of the Company nor in any relationships which would interfere with the exercise of his independent judgment. The Board considers that Mr. Tse remains independent notwithstanding the length of his service and believes that he is able to continue to fulfill his role as an independent non-executive Director. The Board is of the view that Mr. Tse should be re-elected at the AGM. As confirmed by Mr. Tse and as far as the Board is aware, Mr. Tse has met the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Pursuant to Rule 13.74 of the Listing Rules, a listed issuer shall disclose the details required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules of any director(s) proposed to be re-elected or proposed new director in the notice or accompanying circular to its shareholders of the relevant general meeting, if such re-election or appointment is subject to shareholders' approval at that relevant general meeting. The requisite details of the above three retiring Directors are set out in Appendix II to this circular. According to code provision A.4.1 of the CG Code, non-executive directors should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. There is no director's service agreement between the Company and Mr. Tse and Mr. Tse has not been appointed for any fixed term, which constitutes a deviation from the code provision A.4.1 of the CG Code. In the opinion of the Directors, the retirement by rotation of Mr. Tse at the annual general meeting at least once every three years shall have the same effect of appointing them with a specific term of three years. Therefore, the Directors consider that the deviation from the code provision A.4.1 of the CG Code is appropriate in such circumstance. 5. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 19 to 24 of this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to approve, inter alia, the granting of the New Buyback Mandate and the New Issuance Mandate, the extension of the New Issuance Mandate by the addition thereto of the number of Shares repurchased pursuant to the New Buyback Mandate and the re-election of the retiring Directors. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, all the proposed resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting. An announcement on the poll vote results will be made by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular and such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.986.com.hk). Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish and in such event, your proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 6. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the granting of the New Buyback Mandate, the granting/ extension of the New Issuance Mandate, the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit and the re-election of the retiring Directors are in the interests of the Company, the Group and the Shareholders. Accordingly, the Directors recommend Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. 7. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the Appendix I (Explanatory Statement on the New Buyback Mandate) and Appendix II (Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the Annual General Meeting) to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Zhou Yaying Chairman - 10 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE NEW BUYBACK MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to Shareholders to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the granting of the New Buyback Mandate. 1. REASONS FOR BUYBACK OF SHARES The Directors believe that the granting of the New Buyback Mandate is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders. Repurchases of Shares may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share. The Directors are seeking the granting of the New Buyback Mandate to give the Company the flexibility to do so if and when appropriate. The number of Shares to be repurchased on any occasion and the price and other terms upon which the same are repurchased will be decided by the Directors at the relevant time, having regard to the circumstances then pertaining. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 624,637,750 Shares. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution set out in item 9 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the granting of the New Buyback Mandate and on the basis that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged as at the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. being 624,637,750 Shares, the Directors would be authorized under the New Buyback Mandate to repurchase, during the period in which the New Buyback Mandate remains in force, 62,463,775 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES Repurchases of Shares will be funded from the Company's internal resources, which shall be funds legally available for such purposes in accordance with the Company's Memorandum of Association and Current Bye-laws, the laws of Bermuda and/or any other applicable laws, as the case may be. - 11 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE NEW BUYBACK MANDATE 4. IMPACT OF REPURCHASES There might be material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020) in the event that the New Buyback Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the New Buyback Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time befitting the Company. 5. TAKEOVERS CODE If, on the exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the New Buyback Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition of voting rights for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder, or group of Shareholders acting in concert, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code for all the Shares not already owned by such Shareholder or group of Shareholders. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best knowledge of the Company, the substantial shareholders of the Company, Mr. Yang Maojun, Ms. Guo Sha and Ms. Dong Qian were interested in approximately 10.07%, 7.52% and 6.40% of the issued share capital of the Company respectively. In the event that the Directors should exercise in full the powers to repurchase Shares which is proposed to be granted pursuant to the resolution, the shareholding of Mr. Yang Maojun, Ms. Guo Sha and Ms. Dong Qian in the Company would be increased to approximately 11.19%, 8.36% and 7.12% of the issued share capital of the Company respectively, and such increases would not give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. Save as aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any consequences which will arise under the Takeovers Code as a result of any repurchases to be made under the New Buyback Mandate. The Listing Rules prohibit a company from making repurchase of shares on the Stock Exchange if the result of the repurchase would be that less than 25% (or such other prescribed minimum percentage as determined by the Stock Exchange) of the company's issued share capital would be in public hands. The Directors do not propose to repurchase Shares, which would result in less than the prescribed minimum percentage of Shares in public hands. - 12 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE NEW BUYBACK MANDATE 6. GENERAL None of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company in the event that the granting of the New Buyback Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Company has not been notified by any core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company that they have a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or that they have undertaken not to sell any Shares held by them to the Company in the event that the granting of the New Buyback Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to make repurchases of Shares pursuant to the New Buyback Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of Bermuda. 7. MARKET PRICES OF SHARES The highest and lowest prices per share at which the Company's shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the following months were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2019 July 0.940 0.280 August 1.630 0.810 September 1.100 0.650 October 1.300 0.710 November 1.100 0.580 December 0.730 0.550 2020 January 0.690 0.455 February 0.540 0.400 March 0.430 0.121 April 0.146 0.126 May 0.490 0.117 June 0.320 0.186 July (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 0.450 0.231 8. REPURCHASES OF SHARES MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchase of shares of the Company has been made by the Company during the previous 6 months (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). - 13 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to the Listing Rules, the details of the Directors, who will retire and offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting, are provided below. MR. WEI LIANG Position and experience Mr. Wei Liang (''Mr. Wei''), aged 42, is an executive director and a member of the executive committee of the Company. He joined the Company in May 2018. He has over 20 years of experience of business management, trading, and property investment. Mr. Wei did not hold any directorships in public companies listed in Hong Kong or any other major exchanges in the last three years. Length of service There is no service contract signed between Mr. Wei and the Company in relation to his appointment as an executive Director. Mr. Wei has entered into the letter of appointment with the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and election at least once every three years at each annual general meeting, in accordance with the Current Bye- laws. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Wei does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Wei has no interest in the shares of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Director's emoluments Mr. Wei is entitled to receive an annual director's fee of HK$240,000, which is determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the Company's remuneration policy. Mr. Wei is eligible to participate in the Company's share option scheme. - 14 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Wei to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Wei that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. MS. ZHOU YAYING Position and experience Ms. Zhou Yaying (''Ms. Zhou''), aged 37, is an executive director, the chairlady of the executive committee of the Company and a member of both the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. She joined the Company in April 2018. She has over 15 years of experience of business management, business strategy formulation, sales and marketing and human resources. Ms. Zhou did not hold any directorships in public companies listed in Hong Kong or any other major exchanges in the last three years. Length of service There is no service contract signed between Ms. Zhou and the Company in relation to her appointment as an executive Director. Ms. Zhou has entered into the letter of appointment with the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at each annual general meeting, in accordance with the Current Bye-laws. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Ms. Zhou does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Zhou is interested in 4,371,386 Shares, representing approximately 0.70% interest in the issued share capital of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. - 15 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Director's emoluments Ms. Zhou is entitled to receive an annual director's fee of HK$600,000, which is determined by reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company and the Company's remuneration policy. Ms. Zhou is eligible to participate in the Company's share option scheme. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Ms. Zhou to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Ms. Zhou that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. MS. HONG JINGJUAN Position and experience Ms. Hong Jingjuan (''Ms. Hong''), aged 35, is an executive director and member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Ms. Hong joined the Company in March 2017. She obtained her bachelor degree of human resources management from Jingqiao University in 2007. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Hong was the marketing director of a real estate valuation company. Ms. Hong has over 10 years of experience in sales and marketing, administration and business operation. Ms. Hong has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Length of service There is no service contract signed between Ms. Hong and the Company in relation to her appointment as an executive Director. Ms. Hong entered into an appointment letter with the Company on 6 March 2017 for an initial term of one year commencing from 6 March 2017, which is automatically renewable for successive terms of one year upon the expiry of the then current term. Ms. Hong is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Current Bye-laws. - 16 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Ms. Hong does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Hong was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Director's emoluments Ms. Hong is entitled to receive an annual director's fee of HK$300,000, which is determined by reference to her qualification and experience, her duties and responsibilities in the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market situation. Ms. Hong is eligible to participate in the Company's share option scheme. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Ms. Hong to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Ms. Hong that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. MR. TSE KWONG CHAN Position and experience Mr. Tse Kwong Chan (''Mr. Tse''), aged 50, is an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company and a member of both the audit committee and the nomination committee of the Company. He joined the Company in March 2011. He graduated from Dawson College, Canada with a degree majoring in Mathematics in 1991. Mr. Tse has over 20 years of working experience in the area of sales and marketing and management. Mr. Tse has not held other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. - 17 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Length of service Mr. Tse has not entered into any director's service agreement with the Company and has not been appointed for any fixed term but is subject to retirement by rotation and reelection at the annual general meeting of the Company at least once every three years in accordance with the Current Byelaws. Relationships As far as the Directors are aware, Mr. Tse does not have any relationships with other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules), or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Interests in shares As far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Tse was not interested or deemed to be interested in any shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. Director's emoluments Mr. Tse is entitled to receive an annual director's fee of HK$120,000, which is determined by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the Company's remuneration policy. Mr. Tse is eligible to participate in the Company's share option scheme. Other information and matters that need to be disclosed or brought to the attention of the Shareholders As far as the Directors are aware, there is no information of Mr. Tse to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters concerning Mr. Tse that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. - 18 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING China Environmental Energy Investment Limited 中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 986) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 at Falcon Room I, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020; To re-elect Mr. Wei Liang as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Ms. Zhou Yaying as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Ms. Hong Jingjuan as an executive director of the Company; To re-elect Mr. Tse Kwong Chan as an independent non-executive director of the Company; To authorize the board of directors of the Company to appoint additional directors as and when the board considers necessary and appropriate; To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors ' remuneration; To re-appoint CHENG & CHENG LIMITED as auditor and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix auditor ' s remuneration; For identification purposes only - 19 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AS SPECIAL BUSINESS 9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to purchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

'' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of shares of the Company to be purchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purpose of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company ' s shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held. '' ; - 20 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 10. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorized and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); the exercise of the outstanding conversion rights attaching to any convertible securities issued by the Company, which are convertible into shares of the Company; the exercise of options under share option scheme(s) of the Company; and any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and this approval shall be limited accordingly; and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and - 21 - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING for the purposes of this resolution:

for the purposes of this resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company ' s shareholders in general meetings; and the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).'';

Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it to attend and vote on his/ her/its behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

