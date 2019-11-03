China Environmental Technology : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF TARGET GROUP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國環保科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 646)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF TARGET GROUP

THE DISPOSAL

On 2 November 2019, the Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Purchaser entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase, the Target Interest, at the Consideration of RMB1.00 payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor on the date of the Agreement.

Upon Completion, members of the Target Group will cease to be subsidiaries of the Company and their respective assets and liabilities and profits and losses will no longer be consolidated into the financial statements of the Company.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.