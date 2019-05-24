China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdi : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

|
|
|
Number of votes
|
|
Ordinary resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditors and to
|
704,950,253
|
0
|
|
authorise the Board to fix their remuneration
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To grant the Share Repurchase Mandate to the
|
704,950,253
|
0
|
|
Directors
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To grant the Issuance Mandate to the Directors
|
704,950,253
|
0
|
|
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To extend the Issuance Mandate by adding thereto the
|
704,950,253
|
0
|
|
aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
Company pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 3,088,335,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all Resolutions. Shareholders present at the Annual General Meeting holding an aggregate of 704,950,253 Shares, representing approximately 22.83% of the total number of Shares in issue, voted either in person, by their duly authorised representatives or by proxy at the Annual General Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of vote-taking.
By order of the board of
China Environmental Technology and
Bioenergy Holdings Limited
Xie Qingmei
Chairlady
Hong Kong, 24 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Xie Qingmei and Mr. Wu Zheyan, the non-executive Director is Mr. Wu Dongping, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Lam Hin Chi, Prof. Jin Zhongwei and Prof. Su Wenqiang.