China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdi : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/24/2019 | 11:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY AND

BIOENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

科 生 物 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1237)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 April 2019 (the ''Circular''). Capitalised terms shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 May 2019.

POLL RESULTS

The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows:

Number of votes

Ordinary resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive the audited consolidated financial

704,950,253

0

statements and the reports of the directors and

(100%)

(0%)

auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018

2.

(a) to re-elect Ms. Xie Qingmei as Director

704,950,253

0

(100%)

(0%)

(b) to re-elect Mr. Lam Hin Chi as Director

704,950,253

0

(100%)

(0%)

(c) to re-elect Prof. Jin Zhongwei as Director

704,950,253

0

(100%)

(0%)

(d) to authorise the Board to fix the directors'

704,950,253

0

remuneration

(100%)

(0%)

- 1 -

Number of votes

Ordinary resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

3.

To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditors and to

704,950,253

0

authorise the Board to fix their remuneration

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To grant the Share Repurchase Mandate to the

704,950,253

0

Directors

(100%)

(0%)

5.

To grant the Issuance Mandate to the Directors

704,950,253

0

(100%)

(0%)

6.

To extend the Issuance Mandate by adding thereto the

704,950,253

0

aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the

(100%)

(0%)

Company pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 3,088,335,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all Resolutions. Shareholders present at the Annual General Meeting holding an aggregate of 704,950,253 Shares, representing approximately 22.83% of the total number of Shares in issue, voted either in person, by their duly authorised representatives or by proxy at the Annual General Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of vote-taking.

By order of the board of

China Environmental Technology and

Bioenergy Holdings Limited

Xie Qingmei

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Xie Qingmei and Mr. Wu Zheyan, the non-executive Director is Mr. Wu Dongping, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Lam Hin Chi, Prof. Jin Zhongwei and Prof. Su Wenqiang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 15:12:03 UTC
