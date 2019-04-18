Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdi : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 06:32am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY AND

BIOENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 科 生 物 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1237)

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at 20/F, OfficePlus@Sheung Wan, 93-103 Wing Lok Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.merrygardenholdings.com).

If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish.

18 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

1

INTRODUCTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

2

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

3

PROPOSED SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE AND

ISSUANCE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

4

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

5

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6

RECOMMENDATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS

PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON

THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Annual General Meeting''

an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

20/F, OfficePlus@Sheung Wan, 93-103 Wing Lok Street,

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 2:30

p.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the

resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is

set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular, or any

adjournment thereof

''Articles''

the articles of association of the Company currently in force

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Company''

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings

Limited (中科生物控股有限公司), a company incorporated

in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with

limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Issuance Mandate''

shall have the meaning as set out in paragraph 3(b) of the

Letter from the Board

''Latest Practicable Date''

11 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

in this circular

''Listing Committee''

the listing sub-committee of the board of the Stock

Exchange

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''PRC''

The People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macao Special

Administrative Region and Taiwan

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the

Company

''Share Repurchase Mandate''

shall have the meaning as set out in paragraph 3(a) of the

Letter from the Board

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs

issued by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong

Kong

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY AND

BIOENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

生 物 控 股 有 限

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1237)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Ms. Xie Qingmei

Cricket Square

Mr. Wu Zheyan

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Non-executive Director:

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111

Mr. Wu Dongping

Cayman Islands

Independent non-executive Directors:

Head Office in the PRC:

Mr. Lam Hin Chi

Fushan Industrial District

Prof. Jin Zhongwei

Zhangping, Fujian, the PRC

Prof. Su Wenqiang

Principal place of business

in Hong Kong:

Office No. 5, 15/F

6 Wilmer Street

Sai Ying Pun

Hong Kong

18 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1.INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information in respect of certain resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for (i) the re-election of the retiring

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aTRAVELERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:10aSynergetics Recognizes Employees for Awards & Professional Distinctions
PR
07:09aCorporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets
BU
07:09aTRAVELERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aBLACKSTONE LP : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release and Presentation
PU
07:08aQNB QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ : signs agreement with leading Turkish firm to offer real estate consultancy services Read More...
PU
07:08aTAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC's Announcement on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings on behalf of its subsidiary, International Bank Co., Ltd.
PU
07:08aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.3 - Non Standard Finance Plc
PU
07:08aBLACKSTONE LP : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Supplemental Financial Data
PU
07:08aCNNC INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
3UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
4INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD : Grounded Jet Airways' shares sink, rivals race to grab airport slots
5L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About