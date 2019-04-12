China Ever Grand Financial Leasing : COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF JUMBO HALL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 379)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF JUMBO HALL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 10 April 2019 in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Jumbo Hall International Limited (the "Target Company") as contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that, all of the Conditions Precedent set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled. The Completion of the Acquisition took place on 12

April 2019.

Upon Completion, the Target Company became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results shall be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

