China Ever Grand Financial Leasing : FORM OF PROXY

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 379)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

THE TARGET COMPANY

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1 February 2019

CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS ............................................................. 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD .............................................. 5 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE ................ 20 LETTER FROM RED SUN ................................................. 22

APPENDIX I

- TARGET COMPANY VALUATION REPORT ..............

I-1

APPENDIX II - PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT .......................

II-1

APPENDIX III - GENERAL INFORMATION ...............................

III-1

NOTICE OF THE EGM .................................................... EGM-1

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Acquisition'' the purchase of the entire issued share capital of the Target Company as contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement; ''associate(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; ''Board'' the board of Directors; ''BVI'' the British Virgin Islands; ''Business Day(s)'' a day (other than Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which licensed banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong and the PRC throughout their normal business hours; ''Company'' China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands whose shares are listed and traded on the Stock Exchange; ''Completion'' completion of the Share Purchase Agreement; ''Conditions Precedent'' the conditions precedent to the Completion; ''connected person(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; ''Consideration'' the aggregate consideration of HKD90,000,000 for the acquisition of the Sale Share pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company; ''EGM'' an extraordinary general meeting of the Shareholders to be held for the purpose of approving, among others, the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries; ''Great Wisdom'' Great Wisdom Technology Limited（ 偉智科技有限公司） ,a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 2014, the entire issued share capital of which is owned by the Target Company;

''Independent Board Committee''

''HKD'' or ''HK$''

''Hong Kong''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; a board committee comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Goh Choo Hwee, Mr. Ho Hin Yip and Mr. U Keng Tin;

''Independent Financial Adviser''

or ''Red Sun''

Red Sun Capital Limited, being the independent financial adviser appointed by the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Share Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and a corporation licensed under the SFO to conduct type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities;

''Independent Shareholders''

Shareholder(s) other than Mr. Wong Lik Ping and his associates;

''Knight Frank''

Knight Frank Petty Limited, a firm of qualified valuer and an independent third party;

''Knight Frank Appraisal''

Knight Frank Asset Appraisal Limited, a firm of qualified valuer and an independent third party;

''Latest Practicable Date''

23 January 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in this circular;

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange;

''Long Stop Date''

31 March 2019 or such later date as the Purchaser and the Vendor may agree in writing;

''MOU''

a memorandum of understanding dated 1 November 2018 entered into between the Purchaser and Great Wisdom in relation to the possible acquisition of 100% equity interest of Shanghai Lizu or its assets;

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China, excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region for the purpose of this circular;

''Property''

''Property Valuation Report''

an industrial building comprising Units 102, 103, 202, 203, 302, 303, 402 and 403, located at Block 6 No. 188 Xinjunhuan Road, Minhang District Shanghai, the PRC; has the meaning ascribed to it under Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules, the valuation report dated 1 February 2019 on, among others, the Property prepared by Knight Frank;

''Purchaser''

High Grace Holdings Limited（ 高優集團有限公司 ） ,a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 2017 and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

''RMB''

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

''Sale Share''

100% of the issued share capital of the Target Company as at the date of Completion;

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong);

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HKD0.01 each in the share capital of the Company;

''Shareholder(s)''

holder of the Shares;

''Share Purchase Agreement''

a share purchase agreement dated 8 January 2019 entered into between the Purchaser, the Vendor, the Vendor's Guarantor and Great Wisdom in relation to the Acquisition;

''Shanghai Lizu''

Shanghai Lizu Biotechnology Company Limited*（ 上海立 足生物科技有限公司）, a company established in the PRC with limited liability in 2014, the entire equity interest of which is owned by Great Wisdom;

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

''Target Company''

Quantum Power Limited（ 勁力有限公司 ）, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability in 2014, the entire issued share capital of which is owned by the Vendor;