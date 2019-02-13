China Exports +9.1% in January, Beating Expectations -- Update

BEIJING--China's exports surprisingly accelerated last month, suggesting a pickup in global demand for Chinese goods after a drop-off late last year.

Exports surged 9.1% from a year earlier in January, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released Thursday. January's rise reverses a 4.4% decline in December and beat the expectations of many economists, who had forecast another decrease.

Imports, however, dropped for a second consecutive month, though the 1.5% decline last month compared with January a year ago is less steep than December's 7.6% drop and smaller than many economists projected.

January's better-than-expected performance, economists said, likely came in part from exporters hurrying out orders ahead of February's Lunar New Year holiday and before the cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade war expires on March 1. "Today's data are indeed much stronger than we had expected," said Shuang Ding, an economist at Standard Chartered.

Negotiations between U.S. and Chinese officials under way in Beijing this week are trying to resolve the yearlong trade dispute that has rattled global markets and seen both countries' place tariffs on goods that account for about 60% of their trade. The U.S. has said it would raise punitive tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on March 2 to 25%, from 10%, unless the two sides reach an agreement.

January's trade data showed that while China's trade surplus with all trading partners stood at $39.16 billion--much smaller than the $57.06 billion surplus recorded in December--the surplus with the U.S. moderated less, reaching $27.3 billion, compared with $29.87 billion in December.

"The U.S. won't probably be comfortable with today's bilateral data," Mr. Ding said. In particular, he pointed to a 41.2% on-year drop in Chinese imports from U.S.

China's exports to the U.S. fell 2.4% from a year earlier in January, compared with a 3.5% decline in December, the customs data showed.

Chinese officials have promised to step up purchases of U.S. farm and energy products in bilateral trade talks. Beijing also lowered its tariffs levied on some U.S. goods.

Liyan Qi and Grace Zhu