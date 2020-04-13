Log in
China Exports Fell 3.5% in March in Yuan Terms

04/13/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

BEIJING--China's exports fell 3.5% on year in March in yuan terms, narrowing from a 15.9% decline in the first two months of the year, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday.

China's imports rose 2.4% from a year earlier in yuan terms in March compared with a 2.4% fall in the January-February period, according to the official data.

In the first quarter, China's exports dropped 11.4% in yuan terms and imports declined 0.7%. That brought the trade surplus in the first three months to 98.33 billion yuan ($13.9 billion), the customs bureau said.

The bureau will release trade data in dollar terms later.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

