China Exports, Imports in December Drop From a Year Ago

01/13/2019 | 10:38pm EST

BEIJING--Both China's exports and imports in December fell from a year ago as the impact of U.S. tariffs started to kick in and demand weakened, according to official data released on Monday.

China's exports dropped 4.4% from a year earlier in December, following 5.4% growth in November, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had forecast the value of shipments overseas to grow 2.5%.

Imports dropped 7.6% on year in December, compared with a 3.0% increase in November, according to customs data. The WSJ poll had forecast the value of shipments from overseas would grow 3%.

China's trade surplus with all trading partners stood at $57.06 billion in December, higher than the $44.75 billion surplus recorded in November. Economists had expected a surplus of $53 billion.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

