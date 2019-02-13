Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China Exports Rise 9.1% in January, Beating Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 10:38pm EST

BEIJING--China's exports unexpectedly accelerated last month in a possible sign of solid external demand for Chinese goods, official data released on Thursday showed.

The country's exports surged 9.1% from a year earlier in January, reversing a 4.4% decline in December, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal expected the value of overseas shipments to slip 4.1%.

Imports dropped 1.5% in January, following a 7.6% decrease in December, according to customs data. Economists polled in the survey expected an 11% decrease in Chinese imports.

China's trade surplus with all trading partners stood at $39.16 billion in January, much smaller than the $57.06 billion surplus recorded in December but exceeding the $25.45 billion forecast in the survey.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:38pChina Exports Rise 9.1% in January, Beating Expectations
DJ
09:09pOil rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade spat breakthrough
RE
06:02pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:46pOil gains on Saudi output cuts; rally limited by U.S. output
RE
04:44pOil gains on Saudi output cuts; rally limited by U.S. output
RE
04:44pOil gains on Saudi output cuts; rally limited by U.S. output
RE
04:23pWheat Futures Edge Higher on Weather-Related Transportation Woes
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:32pOil Climbs Despite Rising U.S. Crude Inventories
DJ
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 13
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.