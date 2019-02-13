China Exports Rise 9.1% in January, Beating Expectations

BEIJING--China's exports unexpectedly accelerated last month in a possible sign of solid external demand for Chinese goods, official data released on Thursday showed.

The country's exports surged 9.1% from a year earlier in January, reversing a 4.4% decline in December, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal expected the value of overseas shipments to slip 4.1%.

Imports dropped 1.5% in January, following a 7.6% decrease in December, according to customs data. Economists polled in the survey expected an 11% decrease in Chinese imports.

China's trade surplus with all trading partners stood at $39.16 billion in January, much smaller than the $57.06 billion surplus recorded in December but exceeding the $25.45 billion forecast in the survey.

