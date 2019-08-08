China Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround Amid Trade Battle--2nd Update

BEIJING -- Chinese exports rebounded in July, buoyed by increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnaround to be short-lived as Beijing and Washington escalate their trade battle.

The 3.3% rise in exports compared with a year earlier reverses a 1.3% decline in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, and marks a sign of vitality for a sector challenged by the trade fight with the U.S. and often lackluster global demand. Exports barely grew over the first seven months of the year, creeping up 0.6% from the year-earlier period.

Reviving exports has become a priority for China's government, which is trying to steady an economy that has been losing steam for the past year, as demand from businesses at home dried up due first to a credit squeeze and then concerns about the trade fight. In a sign of that domestic weakness, imports continued to slump in July, sliding 5.6% from a year earlier. To boost exports, China has been steadily weakening its currency since trade tensions broke out with the U.S.

After the Trump administration last week vowed to impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, China's central bank this week allowed the yuan to depreciate below 7 yuan per dollar, a level not seen since 2008. On Thursday, the bank further weakened the yuan by setting a daily anchor for trading in the currency below the 7 mark. The move sets the stage for an even weaker yuan, which economists say could offset some of the impact of higher U.S. tariffs and make Chinese exports more attractive.

The shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia -- China's top two trading partners -- led July's bounceback, the customs data showed, and the decline in exports to the U.S. earlier in the year eased after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a conciliatory tone on trade at the Group of 20 summit in Japan in June.

Some economists have suggested the strength in exports to Southeast Asia this year was partly boosted by a practice known as transshipment, in which Chinese exports are minimally processed or altered during a brief stop in a third country and then re-exported to the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it has identified illegal transshipments of Chinese goods in recent months through several countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. Data from China's customs bureau Thursday showed double-digit export growth to these Southeast Asian countries, higher than the outbound-shipment growth to all trading partners.

The truce Messrs. Trump and Xi declared in June evaporated this month after the U.S. president announced plans for the new tariffs and China responded by weakening the yuan and halting the purchase of U.S. agricultural products. The trade dispute has knocked China from its position as the top U.S. trade partner -- it now holds the No. 3 spot after Mexico and Canada.

Many economists predict that exports will slide in coming months as the recent escalation of the trade war sets in, further denting market and business confidence.

"While July's trade headlines showed improvement, China's foreign trade remains on the downward trend in coming months. Weakening exports will still be the biggest headwinds for Chinese economy," said Larry Hu, an economist with Macquarie Capital Ltd.

China's exports to the U.S. fell 6.5% in July from a year earlier, compared with a 7.8% decline in June, customs data show. Imports from the U.S. fell 19.1% from a year earlier, compared with a 31% drop the previous month. China's trade surplus with the U.S. also narrowed, totaling $27.97 billion in July compared with $29.92 billion in June.

Exports accounted for about a third of the economy during the first decade of this century when China became the world's factory. While reliance on exports has fallen in recent years, the economy's faltering during the past year is challenging Beijing's efforts to rely on consumption as a new driver for growth.

Imports fell 4.5% over the first seven months of the year, reversing strong growth of 15.8% in 2018. Slack demand at home has shrunk domestic consumption's contribution to economic growth and boosted the position of net exports, which accounted for more than a fifth of growth in the first half.

As the domestic economy faces more downward pressure later this year, Mr. Hu said Beijing will have to step up stimulus measures and consider softening its stance on trade issues. "Cutting interest rates in any form will be a choice for policy makers to substantially lower financing costs for the real economy," he said.

Chen Lin, general manager of Hefei DGCT Import & Export Co., said that since Mr. Trump announced his plans for new tariffs, his company's American clients have asked for discounts, saying that otherwise they would slash orders or turn to other markets.

"We don't have much choice but to wait for the trade tensions to subside, " said Mr. Chen, whose company produces pet supplies that are set to be hit with higher tariffs from Sept. 1. He said a weaker yuan won't help much either, and gives more clients an excuse to ask for discounts.

--Grace Zhu