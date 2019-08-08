Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround in the Face of U.S. Trade Battle -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 03:51am EDT

BEIJING--Chinese exports rebounded in July thanks to increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia, but economists expect the turnaround to be short-lived as Beijing and Washington escalate their trade battle.

China's exports rose 3.3% from a year earlier last month, reversing a 1.3% decline in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. A Wall Street Journal poll of 13 economists had forecast a drop of 2%.

Shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia--China's top two trading partners--also bounced back, while the decline in exports to the U.S. eased after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a conciliatory tone on trade at the Group of 20 summit in Japan in June.

China's exports to the U.S. fell 6.5% in July from a year earlier, compared with a 7.8% decline in June, customs data show. Imports from the U.S. fell 19.1% from a year earlier, compared with a 31% drop the previous month. China's trade surplus with the U.S. also narrowed, totaling $27.97 billion in July compared with $29.92 billion in June.

"While July's trade headlines showed improvement, China's foreign trade remains on the downward trend in coming months. Weakening exports will still be the biggest headwinds for Chinese economy," said Larry Hu, an economist with Macquarie Capital Ltd.

Bilateral trade tensions rapidly escalated in August after Mr. Trump announced plans for 10% tariffs on $300 billion in untaxed Chinese goods. China has responded by weakening the yuan and halting the purchase of U.S. agricultural products. The trade war has knocked China from its position as the top U.S. trade partner--it now holds the No. 3 spot after Mexico and Canada.

On Thursday, China's central bank further weakened the yuan by setting a daily anchor for trading in the currency at its weakest level since 2008, breaking through the symbolic 7-per-dollar level that it was allowed to breach earlier this week. The move sets the stage for an even weaker yuan, which economists say could offset some of the impact of higher U.S. tariffs.

Chen Lin, general manager of Hefei DGCT Imp. & Exp. Co., said that since Mr. Trump announced his plans for new tariffs, his company's American clients have asked for discounts, saying that otherwise they would slash orders or turn to other markets.

"We don't have much choice but to wait for the trade tensions to subside, " said Mr. Chen, whose firm produces pet supplies that are set to be hit with higher tariffs from Sept. 1. He said a weaker yuan won't help much either, and gives more clients an excuse to ask for discounts.

China also faces the prospect of slackening demand at home: Overall imports continued to slump in July, sliding 5.6% from a year earlier.

Mr. Hu, the Macquarie economist, said as the domestic economy faces more downward pressure later this year, Beijing will have to step up stimulus measures and consider softening its stance on trade issues.

"Cutting interest rates in any form will be a choice for policy makers to substantially lower financing costs for the real economy," he said.

Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD 1.40% 122.38 End-of-day quote.11.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.24% 7.06585 Delayed Quote.2.69%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.20% 7.0455 Delayed Quote.2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aAfrica focus pays off for Standard Bank
RE
04:10aPhilippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected
RE
04:06aSingapore economy seen shrinking in second quarter as recession risks grow - Reuters poll
RE
04:05aUK Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With US
DJ
04:04aProlonged uncertainty weighs on euro zone growth outlook - ECB
RE
04:03aMacau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests
RE
04:02aUK pay growth for new staff hits more than two-year low in July - REC
RE
04:01aSouth Africa's rand steadies after hitting 11-month low
RE
04:01aChinese soybean buyers shy away from Brazilian cargoes as prices jump - traders
RE
03:59aEgypt's headline inflation slows to a four-year low of 8.7% in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group