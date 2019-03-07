Log in
China Exports Tumbled in February

03/07/2019 | 11:22pm EST

BEIJING--China's exports fell sharply last month, official data released on Friday showed, likely reflecting weaker demand and distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday.

Exports tumbled 20.7% from a year earlier in February, after jumping 9.1% in January, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the value of overseas shipments to drop 6%.

Imports fell 5.2% following January's 1.5% drop, according to customs data. Economists polled in the survey expected a 2.5% decline in Chinese imports.

China's total trade surplus stood at $4.12 billion, narrowing sharply from the $39.16 billion surplus in January and undershooting the $24.45 billion forecast in the survey.

For the first two months, China's exports and imports fell 4.6% and 3.1%, respectively, leading to a trade surplus of $43.7 billion.

Stripping out the Lunar New Year effects, the customs agency said February's exports and imports rose 1.5% and 6.5%, respectively, from a year earlier.

--Liyan Qi and Grace Zhu

