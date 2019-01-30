China Factory Activity Rebounds Slightly in January, Still Shows Contraction

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity unexpectedly inched higher from a near-three-year low, although it still indicated a contraction.

January's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index was up a tick at 49.5 from 49.4 in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The January reading was above a forecast of 49.2 from a Wall Street Journal poll of economists. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

A subindex for production edged up to 50.9 from 50.8 in December, while the new orders subindex edged down to 49.6 from 49.7. The new export subindex--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--increased to 46.9 from 46.6.

The data is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Thursday, rose to 54.7 in January from December's 53.8.

