China Factory Activity Rebounds Strongly in March

03/30/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

BEIJING -- An official gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to a six-month high as production and demand both improved, in an early sign that Chinese economic activities may start to recover.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index increased to 50.5 in March from 49.2 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday. March's reading is higher than a median forecast of 49.7 of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, ending three-straight months of contraction.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

Economic growth isn't likely to show a sharp slowdown in the first quarter and will probably maintain the same pace as the fourth quarter, said Wen Tao, an analyst with China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

A subindex for production rose to 52.7 from 49.5 in February. The overall new orders subindex climbed to 51.6 from 50.6. The new export subindex -- an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods -- rose to 47.1 from 45.2.

The data is based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, edged up to 54.8 in March from 54.3 in February.

Liyan Qi

