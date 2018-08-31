China Factory Activity Recovers Slightly in August

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity rebounded slightly in August, as accelerated production outweighed softened demand amid rising trade tensions.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index edged up to 51.3 in August from July's 51.2, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday. The August reading was slightly above a median forecast of 51.1 in a poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

The index has now stayed above the 50 mark, which separates an expansion of activity from a contraction, for two years.

A subindex measuring production increased to 53.3 from 53.0, but the new orders index edged down to 52.2 from 52.3. The new export subindex--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods-dropped to 49.4 from 49.8.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Friday, rose to 54.2 in August from 54.0 in July.

-Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com