China Feb Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 49.9 Vs. 48.3 in Jan

02/28/2019

BEIJING--A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to its three-month high in February, in contrast with the official gauge that fell to its lowest level in three years.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 49.9 in February from 48.3 in January, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said on Friday. Despite the surprise rebound, the index has stayed below 50, the mark that separates expansion from contraction, for three straight months.

Caixin said the rebound was mainly due to expanding factory production and greater domestic demand. Subindex for new orders returned to expansionary territory in February after staying in contraction for two months, but export orders fell marginally, Caixin said.

The subindex of employment dropped slightly further into negative territory last month, pointing to a stern outlook for job market as growth slows.

"Overall, with the early issuances of local governments' special-purpose bonds and targeted adjustments to monetary policy, the situation in the manufacturing sector recovered markedly in February due to the effect of increased infrastructure investment," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group.

China's official manufacturing PMI released Thursday fell to its lowest level in three years in February due to slower production amid the Lunar New Year holidays and sluggish global demand for Chinese goods.

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at more than 500 manufacturing companies.

Compared with the official gauge's coverage of large state-owned companies, the Caixin PMI tends to track small, private manufacturers more closely.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

