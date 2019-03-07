Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 11:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled the most in three years in February while imports fell for a third straight month, pointing to a further slowdown in the economy despite a spate of support measures.

Global investors and China's major trading partners are closely watching to see how quickly its economy is cooling after growth slowed to a near 30-year-low in 2018.

February exports fell 20.7 percent from a year earlier, the largest decline since February 2016, customs data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 4.8 percent drop after January's 9.1 percent rise.

Imports fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier, worse than analysts' forecasts for a 1.4 percent fall and widening from January's 1.5 percent drop.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $4.12 billion for the month, much smaller than forecasts of $26.38 billion.

Analysts warn that data from China in the first two months of the year should be read with caution due to business disruptions caused by the long Lunar New Year holidays, which came in mid-February in 2018 but started on Feb. 4 this year.

But many China watchers had expected a weak start to the year for the world's largest trading nations as factory surveys showed dwindling domestic and export orders and the Sino-U.S. trade war dragged on.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were moving along well and predicted either a "good deal" or no deal between the world's two largest economies.

Trump postponed a sharp U.S. tariff hike slated for early March as the talks progressed, but both Washington and Beijing have kept previous tariffs in place. At the same time, global demand has been weakening, particularly in Europe.

Before trade tensions sharply escalated last year, China's economy was already slowing, in part due to a clampdown on riskier lending that starved smaller, private companies of financing and stifled investment.

The government is targeting economic growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent in 2019, Premier Li Keqiang said at Tuesday's opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, a lower target than set for 2018.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22pChina Exports Tumbled in February
DJ
11:20pIndia board hand Pant lucrative central contract
RE
11:17pJapan sees global growth risks persisting on trade war, China slowdown
RE
11:16pChina February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11pChina February exports tumble the most in three years, slowdown worries deepen
RE
11:04pOil prices slide on economic slowdown, surging U.S. supply
RE
11:04pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Perth Energy Pty Ltd – Minor amendment to gas trading licence GTL12
PU
11:02pAsia stocks dealt fresh blow as China exports sink
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.