Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China February producer prices fall back into deflation on virus disruptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:41pm EDT
A vendor is seen in her store at a supermarket in downtown Beijing

China's producer prices fell in February but consumer prices stayed elevated as the coronavirus outbreak hit business activity but drove up food costs, official data showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index (PPI) in February fell 0.4% on year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed, swinging back into deflationary territory as the coronavirus outbreak and strict containment measures caused severe disruptions to the flow of goods and people throughout the economy.

Analysts had expected the producer price index (PPI) to fall 0.3% from a year earlier. Prices ticked up 0.1% in January after six months of declines.

China implemented large-scale quarantine measures and limited production at factories in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people and claimed over 3,000 lives in the mainland alone.

The outbreak which began late last year likely halved China's economic growth in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, triggering expectations for more interest rate cuts, according to the latest Reuters poll.

Analysts expect inflation to ease further in the coming months, pushed lower by sharp falls in oil prices and weak global demand.

"Declining core inflation and deepening factory-gate deflation will increase pressure on the PBOC to ease monetary conditions further," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

Manufacturing activity for the world's second-largest economy contracted at a record rate in February while combined January-February exports fell 17.2% from a year earlier, underscoring the severity of the outbreak's economic impact.

Chinese policymakers have signalled that Beijing will continue to roll out fiscal and monetary steps in the coming weeks to nurse the economy back to health and have urged most parts of the country to resume business activity.

Consumer prices in February rose 5.2% from a year earlier, in line with expectations and not far from an over eight-year high of a 5.4% rise in January.

Food prices jumped 21.9% from a year earlier, while non-food prices rose 0.9%, the data showed.

The virus outbreak has pushed up prices of some food items, such as pork and vegetables, and medical goods such as masks and hygiene products.

By Kevin Yao

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01pIKEA tests selling through third party for the first time, on Tmall in China
RE
10:59pStorms and coronavirus kept shoppers at home in February
RE
10:58pSingapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading
RE
10:54pJapan to unveil package vs new virus, not yet considering extra budget
RE
10:54pAutomakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
10:51pCoronavirus wipes out British business confidence bounce - IoD survey
RE
10:43pDollar bounces but risks from oil and virus abound
RE
10:41pChina February producer prices fall back into deflation on virus disruptions
RE
10:39pBoeing says employee tests positive for coronavirus
RE
10:39pGOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSIT DISTRICT : GET Board Approves Policy to Purchase Alternative Fuel Buses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
4MOODY'S CORPORATION : MOODY : Offering Coronavirus Credit and Economic Research Free to the Public
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Qantas asks Airbus for extension to A350-1000 order deadline due to virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group