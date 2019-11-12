Log in
China Feihe set to open down 3% in Hong Kong trading debut

11/12/2019 | 08:37pm EST

Shares in China Feihe, the country's largest infant milk producer, are set to open down 3% on their Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday, amid broader market weakness caused by escalating protests in the Asian financial hub.

Feihe, which last week priced its Hong Kong IPO at HK$7.50 a share at the bottom of an indicated range to raise $855 million, was set to open at HK$7.27 ($0.9285), while the market was expected to open more than 1% lower.

Police in Hong Kong battled pro-democracy protesters at several university campuses on Tuesday in sometimes savage clashes, as parts of the city were paralysed including central financial district.

Feihe was previously listed in New York but was taken private in 2013 in a deal led by Chairman Leng Youbin and Morgan Stanley's Asian private equity arm.

($1 = 7.8295 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
