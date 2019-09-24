China Finance Investment : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 金 控 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 875)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

References are made to the announcements of China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 25 May 2017, 31 May 2017, 20 October 2017, 22 February 2018, 24 April 2018, 25 May 2018, 24 July 2018, 24 September 2018, 23 November 2018, 24 December 2018, 25 February 2019, 25 March 2019, 25 April 2019, 24 May 2019, 24 June 2019, 24 July 2019 and 23 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital in Golden Rich Securities Limited (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcements.

On 24 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor and the Purchaser entered into a supplemental deed (the "16th Supplemental Deed") agreeing to extend the date for fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Deed, the 2nd Supplemental Deed, the 3rd Supplemental Deed, the 4th Supplemental Deed, the 5th Supplemental Deed, the 6th Supplemental Deed, the 7th Supplemental Deed, the 8th Supplemental Deed, the 9th Supplemental Deed, the 10th Supplemental Deed, the 11th Supplemental Deed, the 12th Supplemental Deed, the 13th Supplemental Deed, the 14th Supplemental Deed and further amended by 15th Supplemental Deed) to a date falling on the expiration of 29 months from the date of the Agreement. Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Agreement as amended by the Supplemental Deed, the 2nd Supplemental Deed, the 3rd Supplemental Deed, the 4th Supplemental Deed, the 5th Supplemental Deed, the 6th Supplemental Deed, the 7th Supplemental Deed, the 8th Supplemental Deed, 9th Supplemental Deed, the 10th Supplemental Deed, the 11th Supplemental Deed, the 12th Supplemental Deed, the 13th Supplemental Deed, the 14th Supplemental Deed and the 15th Supplemental Deed remain unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the Disposal is subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent in the Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Deed, the 2nd Supplemental Deed, the 3rd Supplemental Deed, the 4th

1