China Financial Leasing : NET ASSET VALUE

02/10/2020 | 04:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FINANCIAL LEASING GROUP LIMITED

中 國 金 融 租 賃 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2312)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 January 2020, the unaudited net asset value per share of the Group was approximately HK cents 5.23.

For and on behalf of the Board

CHINA FINANCIAL LEASING GROUP LIMITED

Liu Hailong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Chi Hang as executive Director, Mr. Liu Hailong (Chairman) as non-executive Director, Mr. Yip Ming, Mr. Tsang Chung Sing Edward, Mr. Zhang Bin and Mr. Wang Ruiyang as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Financial Leasing Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:52:02 UTC
Latest news "Companies"

