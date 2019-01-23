Log in
China Fiscal Spending Growth Accelerated in 2018; Revenue Growth Slowed

01/23/2019

BEIJING--The Chinese government's spending growth accelerated last year as the economy faced increased pressure while revenue growth slowed, state television reported Wednesday, citing a Finance Ministry briefing.

The government's fiscal expenditure rose 8.7% year over year to 22.09 trillion yuan ($3.26 trillion), the ministry said. That compares with 7.7% growth in 2017.

The government's 2018 spending target had been CNY20.98 trillion.

China generated CNY18.34 trillion in revenue last year, up 6.2%, compared with a 7.4% increase in 2017 and a 2018 target of CNY18.32 trillion.

--Lin Zhu at lin.zhu@pek-news.com

