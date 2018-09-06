Log in
China Flutriafol Export Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 10:50am CEST

The "China Flutriafol Export Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This subscription is a monthly report on exports of Flutriafol from China based on raw data obtained from the China Customs. To ensure users have everything they need to make effective business decisions, this subscription provides users with detailed information regarding the Chinese Flutriafol market, including product specification, unit price, export volume, export value, destination, exporter and manufacturer information etc.

The report producer's 10+ years' experience in trade analysis helps you filter out irrelevant market information and identify useful ones by analyzing information retrieved from China's customs' database. Thus, by subscribing to this report, you can have an accurate knowledge about product specifications, manufacturers, and exporters. Ultimately, allowing you to choose and find the most suitable business partners.

Benefits you can get by subscribing to the Flutriafol import and export report:

  • Access to the latest situation of Flutriafol exports from China, which allows you to quickly understand related market dynamics
  • Identify commercial opportunities in Flutriafol and related industries
  • Detailed monthly information on Flutriafol exports from China
  • Deep understanding toward the global circulation of target products, which facilitates your negotiations during international business operations
  • Evaluation of supply ability of exporters in China, such as identifying potential clients/suppliers as well as track competitor's export behaviors
  • Forecasting trends of demand & price and making strategies in production, purchasing and investment
  • Stable 8 HS code data supply each month
  • Data format: Excel document with 3 sheets in total, including:
  • Sheet 1: Original data from the China Customs
  • Sheet 2: Pick up data including he report producer's analysis based on original data
  • Sheet 3: Summary in the form of tables
  • Data source: Data under 8-digit HS code are from China Customs and some import data are from countries

The report producer's export data services are trusted by DuPont, BASF and Dow.

As a subscriber to the Flutriafol export analysis, the report producer also offers you an upgraded version of the report - Manufacturer to Buyer (MTB) Analysis, which contains additional buyer information behind each deal.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kb467t/china_flutriafol?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
