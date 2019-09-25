China Fordoo : Interim Report 2019 0 09/25/2019 | 06:13pm EDT Send by mail :

About China Fordoo China Fordoo Holdings Limited ("FORDOO") is a leading menswear company in China, which is principally engaged in manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear. Contents 2 3 4 17 Corporate Information Financial Highlights Management Discussion and Analysis Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 18 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 19 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 21 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 22 23 47 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report Other Information Corporate Information Board of Directors and Committees Executive Directors Mr. Kwok Kin Sun (Chairman) Mr. Kwok Hon Fung Ms. Mo Wei Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip Ms. Huang Yumin Audit Committee Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip (Chairman) Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung Ms. Huang Yumin Remuneration Committee Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung (Chairman) Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip Ms. Huang Yumin Nomination Committee Mr. Kwok Kin Sun (Chairman) Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip Ms. Huang Yumin Company Secretary Mr. Lai Tsz Yin Authorized Representatives Mr. Lai Tsz Yin Mr. Kwok Hon Fung Auditor Elite Partners CPA Limited, Certified Public Accountants Legal Adviser As To Hong Kong Law Chungs Lawyers Registered Office Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive P. O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Headquarters and Principal Place of Business in the People's Republic of China Fordoo Industrial Zone E12 Xunmei Industrial Zone, Fengze District Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong Office 812, Unit 1908, 19/F 9 Queen's Road Central Central, Hong Kong Cayman Islands Share Registrar SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586 Grand Cayman KY1-1110, Cayman Islands Hong Kong Share Registrar Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road North Point, Hong Kong Principal Bankers China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited China Construction Bank Corporation IR Contact Investor relations department, China Fordoo Holdings Limited Office 812, Unit 1908, 19/F 9 Queen's Road Central Central, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 3892 5980 Fax: (852) 3892 5981 E-mail: ir@fordoo.cn Company Website www.fordoo.cn 2 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Financial Highlights Revenue of the Group decreased by 51.5% to RMB152.2 million (2018: RMB314.1 million).

Gross profit of the Group decreased by 47.0% to RMB55.6 million (2018: RMB104.8 million).

Net loss of the Group was RMB56.0 million (2018: net loss of RMB7.1 million).

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB11.6 cents (2018: basic and diluted loss per share of RMB1.47 cents). For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Change Profitability ratios Gross profit margin 36.5% 33.4% 3.1 ppt Net loss to revenue -36.8% -2.3% -34.5 ppt Return on equity (1) -4.1% -0.5% -3.6 ppt As at As at 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Liquidity ratios Inventory turnover (Days) (2) 78 46 Trade receivables turnover (Days) (3) 182 129 Trade payables turnover (Days) (4) 57 28 As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2018 Capital ratios Interest coverage ratios (5) N/A N/A Net debt to equity ratio (6) Net Cash Net Cash Gearing ratio (7) 37.9% 37.5% 0.4 ppt Notes: Net loss for the period divided by total equity. Average of the inventory at the beginning and at the end of the period divided by cost of sales times number of days during the period. Average of the trade receivables at the beginning and at the end of the period divided by revenue times number of days during the period. Average of the trade payables at the beginning and at the end of the period divided by costs of sales times number of days during the period. Profit before interest and tax for the period divided by interest expenses of the same period. Net debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period. Net debt includes bank borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents, pledged bank deposits and fixed deposits held at bank. As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group recorded a net cash position. Total debts divided by the total equity as of the end of the period. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 3 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Overview The Group is one of the leading menswear enterprises in the PRC focusing on the design, sourcing, manufacturing and sales of its branded menswear products. In the first half of 2019, with the continuous rise of e-commerce and the emergence of fast fashion apparel, which had completely changed the consumption patterns and consumer preferences, the business environment of the menswear industry was very difficult. Apart from this, due to the ongoing Sino-US trade war and the slowdown in China's economic growth, consumers' interest in well-known branded products has been reduced, they are more prone to buying more affordable products, such as fast fashion, which has made the business environment more complicated. In addition, the increase in operating costs has also made the situation even worse, especially in some first-tier cities in China. To cope with the intense competition in the retail market and weak consumer sentiment, the Group continued to rationalize its distribution network by closing some of the underperforming retail outlets and to strengthen the corporation with its distributors and sub-distributors in order to improve operating efficiency. Furthermore, the Group persistently enhances its design and product development capabilities and is committed to increase its brand building strategies in order to substantially meet the needs of customers and raise their brand loyalty. The Group had started to diversify its businesses and activities into landes goose business and online platform and retail stores business for sale and distribute consumer goods in China in the second half of 2018. However, the scales of these new businesses were still in development stage and did not contribute substantial revenue to the Group for the period under review. Financial Review For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group turned to a loss of approximately RMB56.0 million as compared to net loss of RMB7.1 million for the corresponding period last year. The significant decline was mainly attributable to the effect of a significant decline in Group's revenue and gross profit due to the Group's consolidation strategy on its retail outlet network and the decrease in wholesale orders as a result of the termination of distribution relationships with some of the Group's distributors who had slow repayment history. As of 30 June 2019, the Group had 591 retail outlets (including 36 self-operated retail outlets in Beijing), representing a net decrease of 81 retail outlets from 672 retail outlets as at 31 December 2018. The main operation of the Group is manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Segment revenue and results

There are over 90% of the Group's revenue, operating results during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 were mainly derived from its manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear. Consequently, no operating segment analysis is presented. 4 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment assets and liabilities

The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segments: Menswear Others Unallocated Consolidated At At At At At At At At 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Segment assets 1,282 1,399 55 63 799 801 2,136 2,263 Total liabilities 593 669 45 43 144 141 782 853 Note: Unallocated assets and liabilities mainly represent those relating to the commercial center project located in Hui'an, Fujian Province, the PRC, which is under the construction stage as at 30 June 2019. Geographical information

The following tables present the Group's geographical information in terms of revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, and non-current assets as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.

Revenue from external customers For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 RMB million RMB million China 142.7 201.4 Hong Kong 9.5 112.7 152.2 314.1 The revenue information above is based on the locations of the Group's customer. Non-current assets The principal place of the Group's operations is in the PRC. For the purpose of segment information disclosure under IFRS8, the Group regards the PRC as its country of domicile. Over 90% of the Group's non-current assets are located in the PRC, being single geographical region. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 5 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Revenue Revenue decreased by approximately 52% from RMB314.1 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB152.2 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the Group's continuing consolidation strategy on its retail outlet network and the decrease in wholesale orders as a result of the termination of distribution relationships with some of the Group's distributors who had slow repayment history. Revenue by Product Type For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Change RMB million % of revenue RMB million % of revenue % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Apparel Men's trousers 105.2 69.1% 175.7 56.0% -40.1% Men's tops 34.7 22.8% 138.0 43.9% -74.9% Accessories 0.5 0.3% 0.4 0.1% 25.0% Online platform and retail stores 6.5 4.3% - - N/A Foie gras and by products 5.3 3.5% - - N/A Total 152.2 100% 314.1 100.0% -51.5% Trousers remained the major turnover contributor of the Group and accounted for 69.1% of the total revenue during the first half of 2019 (the first half of 2018: 56.0%). Revenue by Product Style For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Change RMB million % of revenue RMB million % of revenue % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Apparel Business Casual 78.3 51.4% 119.0 37.9% -34.2% Business Formal 33.3 21.9% 33.8 10.8% -1.5% Casual 28.3 18.6% 160.9 51.2% -82.4% Accessories 0.5 0.3% 0.4 0.1% 25.0% Online platform and retail stores 6.5 4.3% - - N/A Foie gras and by products 5.3 3.5% - - N/A Total 152.2 100% 314.1 100.0% -51.5% Business casual series became our largest revenue contributor and accounted for 51.4% of the total revenue for the first half of 2019 (the first half of 2018: casual series with 51.2% of the total revenue). 6 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Revenue by Region For the six months ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Change RMB million % of revenue RMB million % of revenue % Region (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Northern China (1) 14.8 9.7% 8.6 2.7% 72.1% Northeastern China (2) 0.8 0.5% 0.9 0.3% -11.1% Eastern China (3) 51.4 33.8% 107.8 34.3% -52.3% Central Southern China (4) 4.0 2.6% 3.4 1.1% 17.7% Southwestern China (5) 8.4 5.5% 6.7 2.1% 25.4% Northwestern China (6) 5.4 3.6% 6.5 2.1% -16.9% Hong Kong 9.5 6.2% 112.7 35.9% -91.6% Subtotal 94.3 61.9% 246.6 78.5% -61.8% Online distributor 0.4 0.3% - - N/A Self-operated retail outlets 45.7 30.0% 67.5 21.5% -32.3% Total of Apparel 140.4 92.2% 314.1 100.0% -55.3% Online platform and retail stores 6.5 4.3% - - N/A Foie gras and by products 5.3 3.5% - - N/A Total 152.2 100.0% 314.1 100.0% -51.5% Notes: Northern China includes Beijing, Hebei, Shanxi, Tianjin and Inner Mongolia. Northeastern China includes Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. Eastern China includes Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui, Fujian, Shandong and Jiangxi. Central Southern China includes Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan. Southwestern China includes Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Tibet. Northwestern China includes Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang. Eastern China and self-operated retail outlets became the major revenue contributors (the first half of 2018: Hong Kong, Eastern China and self-operated retail outlets), and together accounted for 63.8% (the first half of 2018: 91.7%) of the total revenue during the first half of 2019. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 7 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis The following map shows the geographical distribution of the retail outlets of the Group in China as of 30 June 2019. 7 HEILONGJIANG 5 JILIN 27 INNER MONGOLIA 78 XINJIANG 17 LIAONING 29 BEIJING 3 TIANJIN 7 SHANXI 13 NINGXIA 42 HEBEI 3 84 SHANDONG QINGHAI 5 GANSU 33 SHAANXI 14 HENAN 53 JIANGSU 1 TIBET 12 HUBEI 21 ANHUI 5 SHANGHAI 8 SICHUAN 24 CHONGQING 3 ZHEJIANG 0 HUNAN 1 JIANGXI 4 GUIZHOU 52 FUJIAN 5 YUNNAN 19 16 GUANGXI GUANGDONG 0 HAINAN 8 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Cost of Sales Cost of sales decreased by approximately 53.8% from RMB209.3 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB96.7 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease was due to the drop in the product demand and hence was in line with the decrease in revenue during the first half of 2019. The Group continued to source its products either by self-production or OEM purchase. We use our in-house manufacturing facilities to produce most of our core products and outsource production of accessories and certain apparel products as we continue to expand and diversify our product offering. Our flexible manufacturing process has enabled us to maintain our product quality and protect our intellectual property. In the first half of 2019, self-production accounted for approximately 50.0% (the first half of 2018: 57.9%) of the total cost of sales, decreased by 7.9 percentage points. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased sales orders from customers. The amount of purchase of higher-value products from OEMs decreased by 50.7% comparing with the first half of 2018. Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin Gross profit decreased by approximately 47.0% from RMB104.8 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB55.5 million in the first half of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a drop in product demand. Gross profit margin increased 3.1 percentage points from 33.4% in the first half of 2018 to 36.5% in the first half of 2019, which was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from self- operated shops with higher profit margin. Other Income and Other Gains or Losses Other income and other gains or losses increased by approximately RMB3.4 million from RMB4.1 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB7.5 million in the first half of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the interest income of RMB2.9 million (the first half of 2018: RMB0.1 million) which were mainly due to the interest incomes of matured deposit, interest of RMB2.4 million from investment fund (the first half of 2018: Nil) and fair value gain of RMB1.4 million on biological assets (the first half 2018: Nil), offset by a net foreign exchange loss of RMB1.0 million (the first half of 2018: exchange gain of RMB2.9 million) which was mainly due to the settlement of US dollar trade receivables. Selling and Distribution Expenses Selling and distribution expenses increased by approximately RMB3.1 million from RMB25.9 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB29.0 million in the first half of 2019, accounting for approximately 19.0% of total revenue, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percentage points. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was primarily due to: (i) the increase in salesmen salaries and insurance arising from the increase in headcourt of the acquired companies with revenue generated from online platform and retail stores in the second half of 2018; and (ii) the increase in advertising and promotional expenses; partially offset by the decrease in decoration expenses due to the consolidation strategy on the under-performing shops, which had already been partially offset by the costs-saving effect of the Group's consolidated strategy on retail outlets and termination of distributor relationship. Included in the amount were advertising and promotional expenses of approximately RMB6.8 million in total, which accounted for approximately 4.4% of the total revenue, increase by 2.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. The Group continued to take initiatives to promote its corporate image through multi-channel marketing campaigns. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 9 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Administrative and Other Operating Expenses Administrative and other operating expenses increased by approximately RMB7.5 million from RMB75.9 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB83.4 million in the first half of 2019, accounting for approximately 53.8% of total revenue, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.7 percentage points. The increase mainly due to the increase in trade receivable provision as a result of the prudent account receivable provision policy and increase in salaries, partially offset by the decrease in research and development expenses. Finance Costs Finance costs increased by 25.8% from RMB12.4 million in the first half of 2018 to approximately RMB15.6 million in the first half of 2019, mainly due to higher average interest rate in the first half of 2019 and increase in corporate bonds. Income Tax Income tax decreased by 617.9% from RMB1.7 million in the first half of 2018 to negative income tax RMB9.0 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease in income tax was mainly due to the decrease of profit before taxation and the increase in deferred tax assets generated from the increase in trade receivables expected credit loss. Loss Attributable to Shareholders of the Company For the first half of 2019, loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") was approximately RMB56.0 million (the first half of 2018: loss of RMB7.1 million). Interim Dividend The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has resolved not to declare the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: Nil). BUSINESS REVIEW Distribution Network The following table shows the changes in the number of stores in different regions during the six months ended 30 June 2019: Number of stores As of Stores opened Stores closed As of 1 January during during 30 June Region 2019 the period the period 2019 Northern China 103 2 31 74 Northeastern China 38 0 9 29 Eastern China 238 1 22 217 Central Southern China 72 2 13 61 Southwestern China 48 1 7 42 Northwestern China 137 2 7 132 Subtotal 636 8 89 555 Self-operated retail outlets 36 0 0 36 Total 672 8 89 591 10 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis As of 30 June 2019, we had a nationwide retail network of 591 retail outlets (including 36 self-operated retail outlets in Beijing) across over 250 cities and 29 provinces, autonomous regions and central government-administered municipalities in the PRC. There was a net decrease of 81 retail stores from 672 as at 31 December 2018, as we continued our consolidation strategy on the retail outlet network during the first half of 2019 and closed down inefficient retail stores. As of 30 June 2019, 83.6% of the retail outlets were located in department stores or shopping malls whereas 16.4% of the retail outlets were standalone stores. Distribution Channel Management As of 30 June 2019, the Group's distribution network comprised 40 distributors (31 December 2018: 50 distributors) and 91 sub- distributors (31 December 2018: 104). Among the 40 distributors, 11 had business relationships with us for more than eight years. We believe these strong, stable and long-standing relationships with our distributors were essential to our brand building efforts and strong operating track record. At the same time, in order to strengthen our distribution channel, we are inviting distributors with deep industry experience, stable working capital and managerial expertise to join our distribution network. To facilitate the management of our distributors and retail outlets, we divide our distribution network into different regions in the PRC. We have assigned a management team dedicated to each region. Each team is responsible for soliciting and selecting potential distributor candidates, supervising and communicating with our distributors and monitoring and conducting on-site inspections of retail outlets within their respective region. The Group will continue to provide training for its distributors and their management teams, aiming at elevating their retail management skills, sales technique as well as brand and product knowledge. Marketing and Promotion The Group believes that brand awareness is crucial to its long-term business development and a cornerstone of its future success. In the first half of 2019, the Group invested moderately in advertising and promotion to heighten its brand awareness, including engaging in online advertisement through internet, e.g. www.163.com, and software value-added services to promote our brand name. The Group continued to upgrade its existing retail stores to enhance and reinforce its brand image. The Group opened 8 new stores and renovated 13 existing stores during the first half of 2019. We also endeavor to continue to gradually upgrade some of the stores operated by our distributors and their sub-distributors through store renovation and improvement of in-store design and layout. Design and Product Development The Group always put great emphasis on product design and quality, as we believe our ability and commitment to provide fashionable and comfortable products have been integral to our success. Initiatives include launching of our new men's casual fashion series and developing our own quality fabrics. As of 30 June 2019, our product design and development team consisted of 41 members. The key team members, who plan, implement, supervise and manage the design and development efforts, have an average of 10 years of experience in the fashion industry. We will continue to invest in our product design and research and development capabilities to capture fashion trends and product designs. Sales Fairs We generally organize sales fairs at our headquarters in Quanzhou to showcase our upcoming products for the spring/summer and autumn/winter collections to our existing and potential distributors and sub-distributors. We review our distributors' orders placed at our sales fair to ensure that they are reasonable and in line with the relevant distributor's capacity and development plans. The sales fairs for 2019 autumn/winter collections was held in March 2019, and the sales fairs for 2020 spring/summer collections will be held in August 2019. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 11 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis PROSPECTS The overall growth in the garment market has been relatively slow in recent years, but fast fashion and online sales have continued to rise. More new brands entering the market and international brands stepping up their presence in the mainland, market competition is heating up, while the degree of brand concentration is going down. The apparel industry enters a period of adjustment and transition. The Group's short to medium term performance may be affected by macroeconomic factors affecting China and global markets, including the slowdown in economic growth and the potential negative sentiment that may arise from trade tensions between China and the United States. Despite the challenging operating environment, the Group's management remains optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities in the menswear market. The Group will continue to take initiatives to anticipate the fashion trends, consumer needs and preferences in the market and develop new products series with new and high-quality elements that appeal to the target customers, our marketing strategy and customer perception. The Group endeavors to improve its product quality, deepen channels, reform supply chain and enhance its brand's strengths to further sharpen its competitive edge. Furthermore, the Group has been open to strategic investments and other possible investment opportunities to achieve better returns for shareholders and sustained long-term profit growth in the future. Liquidity and Financial Resources As at 30 June 2019, the Group had total bank and other borrowings and corporate bonds of approximately RMB513.2 million (31 December 2018: RMB529.3 million). The net cash position as at 30 June 2019 with comparative figures as at 31 December 2018 is as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million (Unaudited) Cash and bank balances (including pledged bank deposits) 598.6 624.5 Less: Total bank and other borrowings (450.0) (484.8) Less: Amount due to Mr. Kwok Kin Sun & Mr. Kwok Hon Fung (Note) (0.4) (0.4) Less: Corporate bonds (63.2) (44.5) Net Cash 85.0 94.8 Note: The borrowings from the ultimate controlling parties, Mr. Kwok Kin Sun and Mr. Kwok Hon Fung, were primarily used to as short term working capital of the Group and repay certain bank borrowings. The amounts due to our controlling shareholders were unsecured, interest-free and had no fixed repayment terms, and are expected to be repaid in the second half of 2019. 12 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis The maturity profile of the total borrowings as at 30 June 2019 is as follows (with comparative figures as at 31 December 2018): As at 30 June 2019 As at 31 December 2018 RMB million % RMB million % Bank and other borrowings and corporate bonds - Within 1 year or on demand 440.0 85.8% 434.8 82.1% - Over 1 but within 2 years 4.8 0.9% 26.5 5.0% - Over 2 but within 5 years 52.3 10.2% 7.7 1.5% - Over 5 years 16.1 3.1% 60.3 11.4% Total 513.2 100% 529.3 100% As at 30 June 2019, the bank and other borrowings were secured as follows (with comparative figures as at 31 December 2018): As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Bank and other borrowings - Secured 414.8 384.8 - Unsecured 35.2 100.0 Total 450.0 484.8 As at 30 June 2019, all the Group's bank and other borrowings were denominated in RMB and HK$ (31 December 2018: in both RMB and HK$) and bear interest at fixed rate (31 December 2018: fixed rate), with interest rate ranging from 4.79% to 9.00% (31 December 2018: 3.75% to 9.00%) per annum. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a net cash balance of RMB85.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB94.8 million). The gearing ratio as at 30 June 2019 was 37.9%, an increase of 0.4 percentage point as compared to 37.5% as at 31 December 2018. It was relatively stable. The cash flow generated from operating activities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB13.9 million (30 June 2018: RMB52.3 million). The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in operating profit before changes in working capital of approximately RMB5.1 million, offset by a decrease in working capital balance of RMB2.5 million and a year- on-year increase of income tax paid of RMB3.7 million. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 13 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis The cash flow generated from investing activities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB51.9 million (30 June 2018: cash flow used in investing activities RMB32.4 million). The increase in the cash flow generated was mainly due to net decrease in fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months and pledged bank deposit of RMB59.6 million, partially offset buy the payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment and payment of construction in progress of RMB10.6 million. The cash flow used in financing activities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB32.0 million (30 June 2018: RMB17.0 million). The increase in the cash flow used was mainly due to a decrease in proceed from issue of corporate bonds of RMB15.8 million. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total equity decreased by approximately RMB56.2 million to approximately RMB1,353.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB1,409.7 million). Trade Working Capital Ratios The Group's average inventory turnover days was 78 days for the first half of 2019, as compared to 46 days for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the underperformed turnover level because of decreased orders from customers. The Group's average trade receivables turnover days for the first half of 2019 was 182 days, representing an increase of 53 days from 129 days for the same period last year. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total trade receivables decreased by approximately 40.3% year-on-year to RMB114.8 million (30 June 2018: RMB192.2 million). The increase in trade receivables turnover days was mainly due to the long outstanding trade receivables of some customers which have ceased trading with the Group. The ability to recover such overdue receivables is low and hence provision for partial receivables had been made. The Group's average trade payables turnover days was 57 days for the first half of 2019, representing an increase of 29 days as compared to 28 days for the same period last year. We normally have 30 to 60 days credit period from our suppliers. The Group had negotiated with suppliers to obtain longer credit period to improve the liquidity and hence it increased the trade payables balance and the trade payables turnover days. The Group recorded a net cash position as at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018. The Group regularly and actively monitors its capital structure to ensure sufficient working capital to operate its business and to maintain a balanced capital structure between providing steady returns to its Shareholders and benefits to its other stakeholders and having adequate level of borrowing and security. Charges on Group Assets As at 30 June 2019, secured bank borrowings were secured by bank deposit, certain buildings, investment properties and lease prepayments with carrying value of RMB17.1 million (31 December 2018: RMB70.6 million), RMB213.6 million (31 December 2018: RMB218.9 million), RMB22.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB22.6 million) and RMB250.1 million (31 December 2018: RMB253.1 million), respectively. Save as disclosed above, there is no charge on Group assets. Significant Investment, Material Acquisition and Disposal of Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures During the first half of 2019, the Group had no significant investment, material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. 14 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Future Plans for Material Investments and Capital Assets Fordoo commercial center Our Fordoo commercial center project in Hui'an is under the construction stage. The whole project is principally funded by cash generated from our operations and bank borrowings. To cooperate with the facilitates of the government, we expect the whole constructions will be completed by 2021. Save as disclosed above, the Group did not have other plans for material investment or capital assets as at 30 June 2019. Capital Commitments and Contingencies As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a total capital commitment of RMB173.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB182.9 million). It was primarily related to the proposed construction of Fordoo commercial center in Hui'an, Fujian Province. All the capital commitments are expected to be financed by our operations and bank borrowings. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no material contingent liabilities. Foreign Currency Exposure The functional currency of the Company is the Hong Kong dollar and the figures in the Group's financial statements are translated into Renminbi for reporting and consolidation purpose. Foreign exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements are directly recognised in equity as a separate reserve. As the Group conducts business transaction principally in Renminbi, the exchange rate risk at the Group's operational level is not significant. The Group does not employ any financial instruments for hedging purpose. Employees, Training, and Development The Group had a total of 1,298 employees as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 1,460). The Group invested in regular training and other development courses for employees to enhance their technical and product knowledge as well as management skills. The Group offered competitive remuneration packages to its employees, including basic salary, allowances, insurance, commission or bonuses and entitlement to participate in the Group's share option scheme. Use of Proceeds The shares of the Company (the "Shares") were listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 16 July 2014 with net proceeds (the "Net Proceeds") from the global offering of approximately HK$454.7 million (after deducting underwriting commissions and related expenses). Parts of the Net Proceeds were applied during the reporting period in accordance with the proposed applications set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of the Company dated 30 June 2014 (the "Prospectus"). As at 30 June 2019, the Group had utilized HK$382.6 million of the Net Proceeds and unutilized Net Proceeds amounts to HK$72.1 million. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 15 Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis The following table sets forth a breakdown of the use of the Net Proceeds as at 30 June 2019: Utilized Unutilized Available (as at (as at for use 30 June 2019) 30 June 2019) Use of net proceeds HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Brand promotion and marketing 122.8 122.8 - Research, design and product development 90.9 44.3 46.6 Repay a portion of our bank borrowings 90.9 90.9 - Expand distribution network and provide storefront decoration 59.1 59.1 - Install ERP system 45.5 20.0 25.5 Working capital and other general corporate purposes 45.5 45.5 - 454.7 382.6 72.1 The unutilized Net Proceeds were deposited into interest bearing bank accounts with licensed commercial banks in China. The Directors intended to continue to apply the unused Net Proceeds in the manner as set out in the Prospectus. 16 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Independent review report to the board of directors of China Fordoo Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Introduction We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 23 to 46 which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of China Fordoo Holdings Limited (the "Company") as at 30 June 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the six months period then ended and explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of an interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim financial reporting", issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of the interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information as at 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim financial reporting". Elite Partners CPA Limited Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong, 28 August 2019 Yip Kai Yin Practising Certificate Number: P05131 10/F, 8 Observatory Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 17 Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 4 152,248 314,098 Cost of sales (96,692) (209,343) Gross profit 55,556 104,755 Other income and other gains or losses 5 7,516 4,068 Selling and distribution expenses (28,980) (25,863) Administrative and other operating expenses (83,387) (75,880) (Loss)/profit from operations (49,295) 7,080 Finance costs 6(a) (15,634) (12,427) Loss before taxation 6 (64,929) (5,347) Income tax 7 8,975 (1,733) Loss for the period (55,954) (7,080) Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries outside the mainland of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") (317) 5,154 Total comprehensive expense for the period (56,271) (1,926) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (55,883) (7,080) Non-controlling interest (71) - (55,954) (7,080) Total comprehensive expense attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (56,200) (1,926) Non-controlling interest (71) - (56,271) (1,926) Loss per share (RMB cents) Basic and diluted 8 (11.6) (1.47) The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part of this interim financial report. 18 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi) At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Unaudited Audited Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 244,832 254,476 Biological assets 3,177 2,774 Construction in progress 370,498 359,906 Prepayment for construction in progress 150,000 150,000 Goodwill 46,976 46,976 Deposits placed for life insurance 6,904 6,858 Investment properties 21,962 22,556 Lease prepayments - 253,938 Right-of-use assets 252,895 - Intangible assets 136,120 158,012 Investment in an associate 10 - - Deposit for acquisition of intangible assets 12,917 12,917 Financial assets at amortised cost 39,612 41,612 Deferred tax assets 18(a) 65,330 58,469 1,351,223 1,368,494 Current assets Inventories 11 38,840 44,669 Biological assets 2,867 1,871 Trade, bills and other receivables 12 144,361 222,880 Pledged bank deposits 13 17,092 70,565 Fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months 14 6,360 12,530 Cash and cash equivalents 14 575,118 541,359 784,638 893,874 Current liabilities Trade, bills and other payables 15 199,410 244,461 Bank and other borrowings 16 414,800 434,800 Corporate bonds 17 25,210 - Lease liabilities 1,711 - Tax liabilities 3,170 8,662 644,301 687,923 Net current assets 140,337 205,951 Total assets less current liabilities 1,491,560 1,574,445 The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part of this interim financial report. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 19 Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi) At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Unaudited Audited Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 16 35,173 50,000 Corporate bonds 17 37,972 44,494 Lease liabilities 160 - Deferred tax liabilities 64,800 70,225 138,105 164,719 Net assets 1,353,455 1,409,726 Capital and reserves Share capital 3,819 3,819 Reserves 1,346,140 1,402,340 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 1,349,959 1,406,159 Non-controlling interest 3,496 3,567 Total equity 1,353,455 1,409,726 20 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi) Attributable to equity holders of the Company Share-based Non- Share Share Statutory Capital Exchange payment Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Sub-total interest equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Notes Note 20(b) Note 20(c)(i) Note 20(c)(ii) Note 20(c)(iii) Note 20(c)(iv) Note 20(c)(v) Balance at 1 January 2018 As originally presented 3,819 136,871 127,396 39,023 (15,805) 347 1,160,618 1,452,269 - 1,452,269 Initial application of IFRS9 - - - - - - (6,750) (6,750) - (6,750) As restated (Audited) 3,819 136,871 127,396 39,023 (15,805) 347 1,153,868 1,445,519 - 1,445,519 Changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Loss for the period - - - - - - (7,080) (7,080) - (7,080) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 5,154 - - 5,154 - 5,154 Total comprehensive expense - - - - 5,154 - (7,080) (1,926) - (1,926) Equity-settledshare-based payments for employees 20(c)(v) - - - - - 27 - 27 - 27 Balance at 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) 3,819 136,871 127,396 39,023 (10,651) 374 1,146,788 1,443,620 - 1,443,620 Balance at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 3,819 136,871 128,898 39,023 (10,992) 611 1,107,929 1,406,159 3,567 1,409,726 Changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Loss for the period - - - - - - (55,883) (55,883) (71) (55,954) Other comprehensive expense for the period - - - - (317) - - (317) - (317) Total comprehensive expense - - - - (317) - (55,883) (56,200) (71) (56,271) Lapse of share options - - - - - (445) 445 - - - Balance at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 3,819 136,871 128,898 39,023 (11,309) 166 1,052,491 1,349,959 3,496 1,353,455 The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part of this interim financial report. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 21 Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi) Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Operating activities Cash generated from operations 22,673 57,364 Income tax paid (8,803) (5,089) Net cash generated from operating activities 13,870 52,275 Investing activities Payment for the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (31) (2,055) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 44 - Payments of construction in progress (10,592) (10,355) Deposit placed for a life insurance policy - (6,576) Decrease in fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months 6,170 7,755 Decrease/(increase) in pledged bank deposits 53,473 (21,221) Interest received 2,866 47 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 51,930 (32,405) Financing activities Proceeds from bank and other borrowings 122,500 167,500 Repayment of bank and other borrowings (157,327) (204,430) Proceed from issue of corporate bonds 16,310 32,062 Interest paid (13,524) (12,097) Net cash used in financing activities (32,041) (16,965) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 33,759 2,905 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 14 541,359 502,107 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 14 575,118 505,012 The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part this interim financial report. 22 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 1 Basis of preparation This interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including compliance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). It was authorised for issue on 28 August 2019. The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2. The preparation of an interim financial information in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates. This interim financial information contains condensed consolidated interim financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of China Fordoo Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") since the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). The interim financial information is unaudited, but has been reviewed by Elite Partners CPA Limited in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. 2 Changes in accounting policies The accounting policies adopted and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new standards as set out below. In the current interim period, the Group has adopted all the new standards, amendments and interpretations (the "new and amended IFRSs") issued by the IASB that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting period beginning on 1 January 2019. Except as described below, the adoption of these new and amended IFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts reported for the current and prior accounting period. The Group has not early applied any new and revised IFRSs that are not yet effective for the current period. The Group has initially adopted IFRS 16 "Lease" from 1 January 2019 and the Group has changed its accounting policies as a result of adopting this standard. The impact of the adoption of this standard and the nature and effect of the change in accounting policies are further described below. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 23 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued) IFRS 16 - Lease The Group has applied IFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. IFRS 16 superseded IAS 17 Leases ("IAS 17"), and the related interpretations. Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16

The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 16.

Definition of a lease

A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under IFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed.

As a lessee

Allocation of consideration to components of a contract

For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components.

Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

Right-of-use assets

Except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities.

The cost of right-of-use asset includes: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and

an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease. 24 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued) IFRS 16 - Lease (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 (Continued) Right-of-use assets (Continued)

Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term.

The Group presents right-of-use assets as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

Lease liabilities

At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognizes and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable.

The lease payments include: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate;

amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group; and

payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments. The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use assets) whenever: the lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment.

the lease payments change due to changes in market rental rates following a market rent review/expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 25 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued) IFRS 16 - Lease (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 (Continued) Lease modifications

The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification. Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 Definition of a lease

The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply IFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply this standards to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application.

For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in IFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease.

As a lessee

The Group has applied IFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated.

When applying the modified retrospective approach under IFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts: elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application; excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with a similar remaining terms for similar class of underlying assets in similar economic environment; used hindsight based on facts and circumstances as at date of initial application in determining the lease term for the Group's leases with extension and termination options. 26 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued) IFRS 16 - Lease (Continued) Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 (Continued) On transition, the Group has made the following adjustments upon application of IFRS 16:

The Group recognised lease liabilities of RMB942,000 and right-of-use assets of RMB254,898,000 at 1 January 2019.

When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied is 4.59%.

The following reconciliation explains how the operating lease commitments disclosed applying IAS 17 at the end of 31 December 2018 could be reconciled to the lease liabilities at the date of initial application recognised in the condense consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 January 2019: RMB'000 Operating lease commitment as of 31 December 2018 1,615 Less: recognition exemption - short-term leases (581) Less: future interest expenses (92) Total lease liabilities as of 1 January 2019 942 Lease liabilities Current 548 Non-current 394 942 The Carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 comprises as following: RMB'000 Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognised upon application of IFRS 16 942 Reclassified from prepaid rent 18 Reclassified from lease prepayments 253,938 254,898 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 27 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 3 Segment Information Operating segments and the amounts of each segment item reported in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are identified from the condensed consolidated interim financial statements provided regularly to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, the Group's various lines of business and geographical locations. Individually material operating segments are not aggregated for financial reporting purposes unless the segments have similar economic characteristics and are similar in respect of the nature of products and services, the nature of production processes, the type or class of customers, the methods used to distribute the products or provide the services, and the nature of the regulatory environment. Operating segments which are not individually material may be aggregated if they share a majority of these criteria. The main operation of the Group is manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the PRC. (a) Segment revenue and results Menswear Other Unallocated Consolidated Six months Six months Six months Six months Six months Six months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 140,463 314,098 11,785 - - - 152,248 314,098 Segment result before the following items 9,290 30,238 (10,532) - - - (1,242) 30,238 Amortisation of intangible assets (21,892) (21,867) - - - - (21,892) (21,867) Allowance for doubtful debts, net (29,708) (889) (100) - - - (29,808) (889) Segment result (42,310) 7,482 (10,632) - - - (52,942) 7,482 Other revenue and unallocated gains or loss 4,084 166 4,084 166 Corporate and other unallocated expenses (16,071) (12,995) (16,071) (12,995) Loss before taxation (64,929) (5,347) Income tax 9,014 (1,733) (39) - - - 8,975 (1,733) Loss for the period (55,954) (7,080) 28 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 3 Segment Information (Continued) (b) Segment assets and liabilities The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segments: Menswear Other Unallocated Consolidated At At At At At At At At 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment assets 1,282,119 1,398,714 54,720 63,127 799,022 800,527 2,135,861 2,262,368 Total liabilities 592,983 669,112 45,211 42,769 144,212 140,761 782,406 852,642 Note: Unallocated assets and liabilities mainly represent those relating to a commercial center project located in Hui'an, the PRC, which is under the construction stage as at 30 June 2019. (c) Geographical information The following tables present the Group's geographical information in terms of revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, and non-current assets as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. Revenue from external customers Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) PRC 142,748 201,431 Hong Kong 9,500 112,667 152,248 314,098 The revenue information above is based on the locations of the customers. Non-current assets The principal place of the Group's operation is in the PRC. For the purpose of segment information disclosures under IFRS 8, the Group regards the PRC as its country of domicile. Over 90% of the Group's non-current assets are located in the PRC, being single geographical region. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 29 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 4 Revenue The principal activities of the Group are manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the PRC. Revenue represents the sales value of goods sold less discounts and Value Added Tax. Revenue by product type is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Men's trousers 105,185 175,712 Men's tops 34,703 137,973 Accessories 548 413 Online platform and retail stores 6,504 - Foie gras and by products 5,308 - 152,248 314,098 5 Other income and other gains or losses Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income 2,866 123 Rental income from investment properties less direct outgoings 738 729 Government grants 313 236 Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,017) 2,926 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (303) (158) Consultancy service income 939 - Fair value gain on biological assets 1,399 - Others 2,581 212 7,516 4,068 Government grants were received from several local government authorities, of which the entitlements were under the discretion of the relevant authorities. 30 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 6 Loss before taxation Loss before taxation is arrived at after charging: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (a) Finance costs: Corporate bonds 3,271 330 Interest on bank and other borrowings 12,309 12,097 Interest on lease liabilities 54 - 15,634 12,427 (b) Staff costs: Contributions to defined contribution retirement plans 543 918 Salaries, wages and other benefits 23,311 43,731 Equity-settledshare-based payment expenses for employees - 27 23,854 44,676 (c) Other items: Amortisation of lease prepayments - 3,554 Amortisation of intangible assets 21,892 21,867 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 9,328 9,045 Depreciation of investment properties 594 594 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,346 - Research and developments expenses (note (i)) 4,129 8,616 Cost of inventories (note (ii)) 112,851 209,343 Allowance for doubtful debts 29,808 889 Operating lease payment 508 967 Reversal of allowance for doubtful debts (98) (957) Write down of inventories - 4,739 Notes: Research and development costs include staff costs of employees in the design and product development department of RMB2,207,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB4,168,000) which are included in the staff costs as disclosed in note 6(b). Cost of inventories includes RMB13,970,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB34,393,000) relating to staff cost, depreciation and amortisation expenses, which amount is also included in the respective total amounts disclosed separately above or in note 6(b) for each of these types of expenses. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 31 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 7 Income tax in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current tax Provision for PRC corporate income tax for the period 3,311 8,326 Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences (12,286) (6,593) (8,975) 1,733 Notes: Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"), the Group is not subject to any income tax in the

Cayman Islands and the BVI. No provision was made for Hong Kong Profits Tax as the Group did not earn any assessable profit subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018. Pursuant to the income tax rules and regulations of the PRC, provision for PRC corporate income tax is calculated based on the statutory rate of 25% of the assessable profits of the subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC. According to the Corporate Income Tax law and its implementation rules, dividends receivable by non-PRC corporate residents from PRC enterprises are subject to withholding tax at a rate of 10%, unless reduced by tax treaties or arrangements, for profits earned since 1 January 2008. Deferred tax liabilities have been provided for in this regard based on the expected dividends to be distributed from these subsidiaries in the foreseeable future in respect of the profits generated since 1 January 2008. 32 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 8 Loss per share Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. The computation of diluted loss per share for the period ended 30 June 2019 and year ended 31 December 2018 does not assumed the exercise of outstanding share options of the Company since the assumed exercise of the share options would result in the decrease in loss per share. The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (RMB'000) (55,883) (7,080) Weighted average number of shares for basic loss per share ('000 shares) 480,900 480,900 Adjustments for share options ('000 shares) - - Weighted average number of shares for diluted loss per share ('000 shares) 480,900 480,900 Loss per share, basic (RMB) (11.6) cents (1.47) cents Loss per share, diluted (RMB) (11.6) cents (1.47) cents 9 Property, plant and equipment During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a cost of RMB31,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB2,055,000). Items of property, plant and equipment with a net book value of RMB347,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB184,000) were disposed of during the six months ended 30 June 2019. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 33 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 10 Investment in an associate Details of the Group's investment in an associate is as follow: 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cost of investment in an associate 2,000 2,000 Share of post-acquisition loss and other comprehensive expense (2,000) (2,000) - - Details of the associate of the Group at the end of the reporting period is as below: Proportion of Name of Country of Principal place ownership Principal associate incorporation of business interest activities 北京寅盛科技發展有限公司 The PRC The PRC 50% Development of online fashion platform 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) The unrecognised shares of loss of an associate for the period - - Cumulative unrecognised shares of loss of an associate (4,406) (4,406) According to the memorandum and articles of association, all the resolution should pass by two-third of shareholders/ directors, which the Group own less than two-third of the voting right. Since the Group does not have the control power on making any decisions and rights to the net assets of arrangement, it is regarded as associate. 34 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 11 Inventories At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Raw materials 2,398 8,648 Work in progress 4,234 3,425 Finished goods 32,208 32,596 38,840 44,669 12 Trade, bills and other receivables At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade and bills receivables 378,603 425,974 Loss allowance (263,825) (234,115) Trade and bills receivables net of allowance 114,778 191,859 Prepayments to suppliers 11,925 15,640 Other deposits, prepayments and receivables 17,658 15,381 144,361 222,880 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 35 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 12 Trade, bills and other receivables (Continued) Ageing analysis At the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade and bills receivables with net of allowance for doubtful debts, based on invoice date, is as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 3 months 75,732 136,736 More than 3 months but within 6 months 25,140 50,881 More than 6 months but within 1 year 13,906 4,242 114,778 191,859 Trade receivables are normally due for settlement within 90-180 days (31 December 2018: 90-180 days) from the invoice date. Impairment of trade receivables Impairment losses in respect of trade receivables are recorded using an allowance account unless the recovery of the receivables is remote, in which case the receivables is written off directly. The movement in the allowance for doubtful debts during the period/year is as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Balance as at 1 January 234,115 214,835 Impairment loss reversed (98) (1,026) Impairment loss recognised 29,808 20,306 Balance as at 30 June/31 December 263,825 234,115 13 Pledged bank deposits As at 30 June 2019, bank deposits have been pledged as security for bank borrowings, which were repayable within 1 year (see note 16(a)). The pledged bank deposits will be released upon the settlement of relevant bank borrowings. 36 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 14 Cash and cash equivalents and fixed deposits held at banks comprise: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed deposit held at bank with original maturity within three months 10,764 14,800 Cash at bank and in hand 564,354 526,559 Cash and cash equivalents in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position and condensed consolidated cash flow statement 575,118 541,359 Fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months 6,360 12,530 581,478 553,889 15 Trade, bills and other payables At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables 32,528 27,932 Bills payables 47,710 90,350 Accruals 57,456 60,683 Other payables 61,716 61,996 Final payment for acquisition of subsidiaries - 3,500 199,410 244,461 As of the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of the trade and bills payables, based on relevant invoice date, is as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 month 8,508 54,796 After than 1 month but within 3 months 15,377 33,486 Over 3 months but within 6 months 39,358 30,000 Over 6 months but within 1 year 16,995 - 80,238 118,282 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 37 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 16 Bank and other borrowings As at 30 June 2019, the bank and other borrowings were repayable as follow: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year or on demand 414,800 434,800 After 1 year but within 2 years - 50,000 After 2 years but within 5 years 35,173 - 449,973 484,800 The bank and other borrowings were secured as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Bank and other borrowings - Secured 414,800 384,800 - Unsecured 35,173 100,000 449,973 484,800 Certain bank borrowings were secured by assets of the Group, the carrying amounts of these assets are as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Property, plant and equipment 213,602 233,771 Investment properties 21,962 22,556 Right-of-use assets 250,085 - Lease prepayments - 253,938 Pledge bank deposits 17,092 70,565 502,741 580,830 38 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 16 Bank borrowings (Continued) The amounts of banking facilities and the utilisation at the end of the reporting period are set out as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Facility amount 964,900 964,900 Utilised facilities amount in respect of bank borrowings 414,800 459,149 17 Corporate bonds At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Unsecured corporate bonds 63,182 44,494 The Group's corporate bonds are repayable as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year 25,210 - After 1 year but within 2 years 4,738 26,543 After 2 years but within 5 years 17,100 7,696 After 5 years 16,134 10,255 63,182 44,494 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 39 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 17 Corporate bonds (Continued) The movement of corporate bonds is as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) As at 1 January 44,494 - Proceeds from issuance of bonds 16,310 47,876 Imputed interests 1,862 (4,895) Exchange realignment 516 1,513 As at 30 June/31 December 63,182 44,494 During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Group issued bonds with a principle amount in a total of HK$24,800,000 (31 December 2018: HK$56,564,000) carried interest at 0.1%-6.5% (31 December 2018: 5%-7.5%) per annum. Total transaction cost attributable to the issuance of the bonds amounted to HK$5,914,000 (31 December 2018: HK$6,710,000). The bonds are unsecured with maturity date falling on 2-8 years (31 December 2018: 2-8 years) of the issue date. The effective interest rate of the bonds is ranging from 6.73% to 13.63% (31 December 2018: 9.2%-13.16%) per annum. 18 Income tax in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position Deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised: Movement of each component of deferred tax assets and liabilities

The components of deferred tax assets/(liabilities) recognised in condensed consolidated statement of financial position and the movement during the period are as follows: Deferred tax Withholding liability on Impairment tax on intangible on trade Impairment Deferred tax arising from: dividends assets receivable on inventory Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2018 (Audited) (37,740) (49,729) 52,050 - (35,419) (Charged)/credited to condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income - 5,425 (17) 1,185 6,593 At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) (37,740) (44,304) 52,033 1,185 (28,826) At 1 January 2019 (Audited) (37,740) (32,485) 58,469 - (11,756) Credited to condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income - 5,425 6,861 - 12,286 At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) (37,740) (27,060) 65,330 - 530 40 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 18 Income tax in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position (Continued) Deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised: (Continued) Reconciliation to the condensed consolidated statement of financial position At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Deferred tax assets recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position 65,330 58,469 Deferred tax liabilities recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position (64,800) (70,225) (b) Deferred tax assets not recognised At 30 June 2019, certain subsidiaries of the Group have not recognised deferred tax assets in respect of cumulative tax losses carried forward of RMB169,197,317 (31 December 2018: RMB104,447,000), of which RMB109,136,160 (31 December 2018: RMB62,541,000) will expire within 5 years under the current tax legislation. The cumulative tax losses have not been recognised as it is not probable that future taxable profits against which the losses can be utilised will be available in the relevant tax jurisdiction and entities. (c) Deferred tax liabilities not recognised Pursuant to the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law and its related regulations, the Group is subject to withholding tax at 10% (unless reduced by tax treaties/arrangements) on dividends receivable from its PRC subsidiaries in respect of their profits generated since 1 January 2008. As at 30 June 2019, deferred tax liabilities relating to the undistributed profits of the Company's PRC subsidiaries of RMB1,348,949,000 (31 December 2018: RMB,1,365,492,000) were not recognised as the Company controls the dividend policy of these subsidiaries and it has determined that those profits will not be distributed in the foreseeable future. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 41 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 19 Equity-settledshare-based payments for employees The Company has adopted a share option scheme on 7 October 2015 whereby the directors of the Company are authorised, at their discretion, to invite certain employees of the Group, including certain directors of the Group, to take up share options at consideration of HK$1 each (equivalent to RMB0.821 at the date of grant). Each option gives the holder the right to subscribe for one ordinary share in the Company and will be settled gross in shares. (a) Details of share options granted are as follows: Number of Contractual Exercise options Vesting life of Date of grant price granted periods options Options granted to directors of the company: 7 October 2015 Batch 1 HK$3.56 500,000 one year from the date of grant 5 years 7 October 2015 Batch 2 HK$3.56 500,000 two year from the date of grant 5 years 7 October 2015 Batch 3 HK$3.56 500,000 three year from the date of grant 5 years Options granted to employees: 7 October 2015 Batch 1 HK$3.56 600,000 one year from the date of grant 5 years 7 October 2015 Batch 2 HK$3.56 600,000 two year from the date of grant 5 years 7 October 2015 Batch 3 HK$3.56 600,000 three year from the date of grant 5 years HK$3.56 3,300,000 (b) The number and weighted average exercise prices of share options At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Weighted average Number of Weighted average Number of Exercise price options exercise price options Outstanding at the 1 January HK$3.56 700,000 HK$3.56 700,000 Lapsed during the period/year HK$3.36 (400,000) - - Outstanding at 30 June/31 December HK$3.56 300,000 HK$3.56 700,000 Exercisable at 30 June/31 December HK$3.56 300,000 HK$3.56 700,000 During the six months ended 30 June 2019, Nil (31 December 2018: Nil) share options were granted and 300,000 (31 December 2018: 700,000) of share options became exercisable as at 30 June 2019. The shares options outstanding as at 30 June 2019 had an exercise price of HK$3.56 (2018: HK$3.56) and a weighted average remaining contractual life of 3 years (31 December 2018: 3.5 years). 42 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 20 Capital, reserves and dividends (a) Dividends No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the period. The Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: Nil). (b) Share capital Authorised and issued share capital At 30 June 2019 At 31 December 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Number Amount Number Amount of shares HK$'000 of shares HK$'000 Authorised: At 1 January/30 June/ 31 December 1,000,000,000 10,000 1,000,000,000 10,000 Number Amount Number Amount of shares HK$'000 RMB'000 of shares HK$'000 RMB'000 Issued and fully paid: At 1 January/30 June/ 31 December 480,900,000 4,809 3,819 480,900,000 4,809 3,819 Nature and purpose of reserves Share premium

The share premium represents the difference between the par value of the shares of the Company and proceeds received from the issuance of the shares of the Company.

Under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the share premium account of the Company may be applied for payment of distributions or dividends to the shareholders provided that immediately following the date on which the distribution or dividend is proposed to be paid, the Company is able to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business. Statutory reserve

As stipulated by regulations in the PRC, the Company's subsidiaries established and operated in the mainland China are required to appropriate 10% of their after-tax-profit (after offsetting prior year losses) as determined in accordance with the PRC accounting rules and regulations, to the statutory surplus reserve until the reserve balance reaches 50% of the registered capital. The transfer to this reserve must be made before distribution of profits to parent companies.

The statutory reserve can be utilised, upon approval by the relevant authorities, to offset accumulated losses or to increase capital of the subsidiary, provided that the balance after such issue is not less than 25% of its registered capital. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 43 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) Capital, reserves and dividends (Continued) Nature and purpose of reserves (Continued) Capital reserve

On 30 April 2014, an amount payable of RMB39,023,000 had been waived by the ultimate controlling party, Mr.

Kwok Kin Sun, and capitalised in capital reserve. Exchange reserve

The exchange reserve comprises all foreign exchange differences arising from the translation of the financial statement of operations outside the mainland China. Share-based payment reserve

Share-based payment reserve comprises the following: The fair value of services provided by parties other than employees to the Group in connection with the listing of the Company and the services were settled by equity instrument of the Company. The relevant services are recognised in accordance with IFRS 2, Share-based payment . Share-based payment was vested pursuant to the listing of the Company on 16 July 2014. No transfer from the share-based reserve to the share premium account during the period of 2019.

. Share-based payment was vested pursuant to the listing of the Company on 16 July 2014. No transfer from the share-based reserve to the share premium account during the period of 2019. The portion of the grant date fair value of share options granted to employees of the Group that has been recognised in accordance with the accounting policy adopted for the share-based payments. Commitments Capital commitments Capital commitments of the Group in respect of construction in progress outstanding at 30 June 2019 that were not provided for in the interim financial information were as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 20192018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Contracted for 172,983 182,866 44 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 21 Commitments (Continued) (b) Operating leases The total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases are payable as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year - 1,177 After 1 year but within 2 years - 438 - 1,615 None of the leases includes contingent rentals. 22 Material related party transactions In addition to the related party information disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group entered into the following material related party transactions. (a) Key management personnel compensation Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group for the period, including amounts paid to the Company's directors, is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Short-term employee benefits 1,043 1,416 Contributions to retirement benefit scheme 23 19 Equity-settledshare-based payment expenses for employees - 27 1,066 1,462 The total remuneration is included in "staff costs" (see note 6(b)). CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 45 Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Unaudited Interim Financial Report (Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated) 22 Material related party transactions (Continued) (b) Balances with related parties The Group had the following significant balances with its related parties as at 30 June 2019: Due to controlling shareholders At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-trade related Mr. Kwok Kin Sun (Note) 363 363 Mr. Kwok Hon Fung (Note) 2 2 Balances with shareholders were unsecured and non-interest-bearing and had no fixed repayment terms. Note: Mr. Kwok Kin Sun and Mr. Kwok Hon Fong are collectively the directors of the Company and the shareholders of the Group. 23 Events after the reporting date Proposed Share Subdivision On 28 August 2019, the Board proposed to subdivide each existing issued and unissued ordinary share of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company into four ordinary shares of HK$0.0025 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share Subdivision"). The Share Subdivision is subject to approval by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The circular containing, amongst others, further details of the Share Subdivision will be despatched to Shareholders on or around Tuesday, 24 September 2019. For further details of the Share Subdivision, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019. 46 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Other Information Disclosure of Interests Directors' and chief executive's interests and short positions in Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporations As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of each Director and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"), were as follows: Interests in Shares, underlying Shares and debentures and associated corporations: Number of underlying Number of Shares under Approximate issued ordinary the share percentage of Name Nature of interest Shares held options held (3) Total shareholding Mr. Kwok Kin Sun(1) Interest in a controlled corporation 231,550,000 - 231,550,000 48.15% Mr. Kwok Hon Fung(2) Interest in a controlled corporation 50,400,000 - 50,400,000 10.48% Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung Beneficial owner - 300,000 300,000 0.0624% Notes: Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Everkept Limited ("Everkept") by reason of his 70% interest in the share capital of Everkept. Mr. Kwok Hon Fung, an executive Director and the son of Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Equal Plus Limited ("Equal Plus") by reason of his 100% interest in the share capital of Equal Plus. These are Shares subject to the exercise of the share options granted by the Company under the Share Option Scheme on 7 October 2015. Details of the Share Option Scheme are set out in the section headed "Share Option Scheme" below. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, the Company was not aware of any person or corporation having an interest or a short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations that was required to be recorded pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. Directors' Rights to Acquire Shares or Debentures Save as disclosed in "Share Option Scheme" below, during the reporting period, no rights to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of Shares in or debenture of the Company were granted to any Directors or their respective spouse or minor children, or were any such rights excised by them; nor was the Company, or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement which enabled the Directors to acquire such rights in and other body corporate. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 47 Interim Report 2019 Other Information Substantial Shareholders' and Other Persons' Interests and short positions in the Shares and Underlying Shares of the Company As at 30 June 2019, so far as the Directors are aware, having made all reasonable enquiries, the following interest of 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company (other than the interests of the Directors and chief executives as disclosed above) were recorded in the register of interests required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of Part XV of the SFO: Approximate Number of percentage of Name Position Nature of interest Shares shareholding Donghai International Financial Long Security interest in Shares 231,550,000 48.15% Holdings Company Limited 東海證券股份有限公司 Long Security interest in Shares 231,550,000 48.15% Ms. Wong Tung Yam(1) Long Interest of spouse 231,550,000 48.15% Everkept Long Beneficial owner 231,550,000 48.15% Equal Plus Long Beneficial owner 50,400,000 10.48% Mighty Mark Investments Limited Long Beneficial owner 42,560,353 8.85% Ms. Cheng Weihong(2) Long Interest in a controlled 42,560,353 8.85% corporation Mr. TONG Shiping(3) Long Interest of spouse 42,560,353 8.85% Asia United Fund Long Investment manager 42,105,805 8.76% Note: Ms. Wong Tung Yam, the spouse of Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares in which

Mr. Kwok Kin Sun is interested. Ms. Cheng Weihong is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Mighty Mark Investments Limited (" Mighty Mark ") by reason of her 100% interest in the share capital of Mighty Mark. Mr. Tong Shiping, the spouse of Ms. Cheng Weihong, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares in which Ms. Cheng Weihong is interested. Same as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, the Company was not aware of any person or corporation having an interest or a short position in the Shares and underlying Shares which were required to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Division 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were recorded in the register required to be under section 336 of Part XV of the SFO. Sufficiency of Public Float Based on the publicly available information and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief at the date of this report, the Company has maintained sufficient public float as required under the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2019. Review of Interim Results The Company has an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") which comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip (Chairman of the Audit Committee), Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung and Ms. Huang Yumin. The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Company and discussed auditing, financial reporting, internal control and risk management systems, and has reviewed the unaudited interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019. 48 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019 Other Information Share Option Scheme The Company adopted a Share Option Scheme on 9 June 2014 (the "Share Option Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the Group. On 7 October 2015, the Company granted options to subscribe for an aggregate of 3,300,000 ordinary Shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company to Eligible Persons of the Group under the Share Option Scheme at an exercise price of HK$3.56 per Share. Details of the Share Option Scheme was set out in the 2018 Annual Report of the Company. Details of movements of the share options during the six months ended 30 June 2019 are set out below: Number of Share Options Exercise As at As at price 1 January 30 June Category Date of grant (HK$) Exercisable period 2019 Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 2019 Director Cheung Chiu Tung 7 October 2015 3.56 7 October 2016 to 6 October 2021 100,000 - - - - 100,000 7 October 2015 3.56 7 October 2017 to 6 October 2022 100,000 - - - - 100,000 7 October 2015 3.56 7 October 2018 to 6 October 2023 100,000 - - - - 100,000 Sub-total 300,000 - - - - 300,000 Employee 7 October 2015 3.56 7 October 2016 to 6 October 2021 - - - - - - 7 October 2015 3.56 7 October 2017 to 6 October 2022 200,000 - - - (200,000) - 7 October 2015 3.56 7 October 2018 to 6 October 2023 200,000 - - - (200,000) - Sub-total 400,000 - - - (400,000) - Total 700,000 - - - (400,000) 300,000 As disclosed above, the exercise period of 100,000 of Shares is from 7 October 2016 to 6 October 2021, the exercise period of 100,000 of Shares is from 7 October 2017 to 6 October 2022, and the exercise period of 100,000 of Shares is from 7 October 2018 to 6 October 2023, so the total number of Shares available for issue under the Share Option Scheme is 300,000, representing 0.06% of the Company's issued share capital as at 30 June 2019. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of The Company's Listed Securities Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019. CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED 49 Interim Report 2019 Other Information Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code The Company has complied with all applicable code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "Corporate Governance Code") during the six months ended 30 June 2019, except for a deviation from Code provision A.6.7. Under Code provision A.6.7, independent non-executive directors and other non-executive directors should attend general meetings and develop a balance understanding of the view of the shareholders. Due to other pre-arranged business commitments, Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung and Ms. Huang Yumin, both independent non-executive Directors, were not able to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 31 May 2019. In addition, the Board currently comprises three executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, with independent non-executive Directors representing 50% of the Board, which is higher than the requirement of the Listing Rules. Such a high percentage of independent non-executive Directors on the Board can ensure their views carrying significant weight and reflecting independence of the Board. On the above basis, the Board considers that the current structure will not impair the balance of power and the authority of the Board. The Board shall nevertheless review the structure and composition of the Board from time to time in light of prevailing circumstances, to maintain a high standard of corporate governance practices of the Company. Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers The Company has adopted the code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors (the "Code of Conduct") on terms no less than the required standard of dealings set out in the Model Code in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to all Directors, the Company confirmed that all Directors had complied with the required standard of dealings under the Code of Conduct throughout the reporting period. Updates on Compliance and Regulatory Matters as Disclosed in the Prospectus Our Directors are not aware of any legal, arbitration or administrative proceedings against us, including the matter described above, that will have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations. Events After Reporting Period Proposed Share Subdivision On 28 August 2019, the Board proposed to subdivide each existing issued and unissued ordinary share of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company into four ordinary shares of HK$0.0025 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share Subdivision"). The Share Subdivision is subject to approval by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The circular containing, amongst others, further details of the Share Subdivision will be despatched to Shareholders on or around Tuesday, 24 September 2019. For further details of the Share Subdivision, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019. On behalf of the Board Kwok Kin Sun Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong 28 August 2019 50 CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED Interim Report 2019

