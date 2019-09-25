|
China Fordoo : Interim Report 2019
09/25/2019 | 06:13pm EDT
China
Fordoo
China Fordoo Holdings Limited ("FORDOO") is a leading menswear company in China, which is principally engaged in manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear.
|
2
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Financial Highlights
-
Revenue of the Group decreased by 51.5% to RMB152.2 million (2018: RMB314.1 million).
-
Gross profit of the Group decreased by 47.0% to RMB55.6 million (2018: RMB104.8 million).
-
Net loss of the Group was RMB56.0 million (2018: net loss of RMB7.1 million).
-
Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB11.6 cents (2018: basic and diluted loss per share of RMB1.47 cents).
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
Change
|
Profitability ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
36.5%
|
33.4%
|
3.1 ppt
|
Net loss to revenue
|
-36.8%
|
-2.3%
|
-34.5 ppt
|
Return on equity (1)
|
-4.1%
|
-0.5%
|
-3.6 ppt
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
Liquidity ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory turnover (Days) (2)
|
78
|
46
|
|
Trade receivables turnover (Days) (3)
|
182
|
129
|
|
Trade payables turnover (Days) (4)
|
57
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
As at
|
31 December
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
2018
|
|
Capital ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest coverage ratios (5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
Net debt to equity ratio (6)
|
Net Cash
|
Net Cash
|
|
Gearing ratio (7)
|
37.9%
|
37.5%
|
0.4 ppt
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Net loss for the period divided by total equity.
-
Average of the inventory at the beginning and at the end of the period divided by cost of sales times number of days during the period.
-
Average of the trade receivables at the beginning and at the end of the period divided by revenue times number of days during the period.
-
Average of the trade payables at the beginning and at the end of the period divided by costs of sales times number of days during the period.
-
Profit before interest and tax for the period divided by interest expenses of the same period.
-
Net debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period. Net debt includes bank borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents, pledged bank deposits and fixed deposits held at bank. As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group recorded a net cash position.
-
Total debts divided by the total equity as of the end of the period.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
3
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Overview
The Group is one of the leading menswear enterprises in the PRC focusing on the design, sourcing, manufacturing and sales of its branded menswear products.
In the first half of 2019, with the continuous rise of e-commerce and the emergence of fast fashion apparel, which had completely changed the consumption patterns and consumer preferences, the business environment of the menswear industry was very difficult. Apart from this, due to the ongoing Sino-US trade war and the slowdown in China's economic growth, consumers' interest in well-known branded products has been reduced, they are more prone to buying more affordable products, such as fast fashion, which has made the business environment more complicated. In addition, the increase in operating costs has also made the situation even worse, especially in some first-tier cities in China.
To cope with the intense competition in the retail market and weak consumer sentiment, the Group continued to rationalize its distribution network by closing some of the underperforming retail outlets and to strengthen the corporation with its distributors and sub-distributors in order to improve operating efficiency. Furthermore, the Group persistently enhances its design and product development capabilities and is committed to increase its brand building strategies in order to substantially meet the needs of customers and raise their brand loyalty. The Group had started to diversify its businesses and activities into landes goose business and online platform and retail stores business for sale and distribute consumer goods in China in the second half of 2018. However, the scales of these new businesses were still in development stage and did not contribute substantial revenue to the Group for the period under review.
Financial Review
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group turned to a loss of approximately RMB56.0 million as compared to net loss of RMB7.1 million for the corresponding period last year. The significant decline was mainly attributable to the effect of a significant decline in Group's revenue and gross profit due to the Group's consolidation strategy on its retail outlet network and the decrease in wholesale orders as a result of the termination of distribution relationships with some of the Group's distributors who had slow repayment history. As of 30 June 2019, the Group had 591 retail outlets (including 36 self-operated retail outlets in Beijing), representing a net decrease of 81 retail outlets from 672 retail outlets as at 31 December 2018.
The main operation of the Group is manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
-
Segment revenue and results
There are over 90% of the Group's revenue, operating results during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 were mainly derived from its manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear. Consequently, no operating segment analysis is presented.
|
4
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
-
Segment assets and liabilities
The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segments:
|
|
Menswear
|
Others
|
Unallocated
|
Consolidated
|
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
Segment assets
|
1,282
|
1,399
|
55
|
63
|
799
|
801
|
2,136
|
2,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
593
|
669
|
45
|
43
|
144
|
141
|
782
|
853
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Unallocated assets and liabilities mainly represent those relating to the commercial center project located in Hui'an, Fujian Province, the PRC, which is under the construction stage as at 30 June 2019.
-
Geographical information
The following tables present the Group's geographical information in terms of revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, and non-current assets as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
Revenue from external customers
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
|
|
|
China
|
142.7
|
201.4
|
Hong Kong
|
9.5
|
112.7
|
|
152.2
|
314.1
|
The revenue information above is based on the locations of the Group's customer.
|
|
Non-current assets
The principal place of the Group's operations is in the PRC. For the purpose of segment information disclosure under IFRS8, the Group regards the PRC as its country of domicile. Over 90% of the Group's non-current assets are located in the PRC, being single geographical region.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
5
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Revenue
Revenue decreased by approximately 52% from RMB314.1 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB152.2 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the Group's continuing consolidation strategy on its retail outlet network and the decrease in wholesale orders as a result of the termination of distribution relationships with some of the Group's distributors who had slow repayment history.
Revenue by Product Type
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
Change
|
|
RMB million
|
% of revenue
|
RMB million
|
% of revenue
|
%
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Men's trousers
|
105.2
|
69.1%
|
175.7
|
56.0%
|
-40.1%
|
Men's tops
|
34.7
|
22.8%
|
138.0
|
43.9%
|
-74.9%
|
Accessories
|
0.5
|
0.3%
|
0.4
|
0.1%
|
25.0%
|
Online platform and retail stores
|
6.5
|
4.3%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Foie gras and by products
|
5.3
|
3.5%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Total
|
152.2
|
100%
|
314.1
|
100.0%
|
-51.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trousers remained the major turnover contributor of the Group and accounted for 69.1% of the total revenue during the first half of 2019 (the first half of 2018: 56.0%).
Revenue by Product Style
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
Change
|
|
RMB million
|
% of revenue
|
RMB million
|
% of revenue
|
%
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Casual
|
78.3
|
51.4%
|
119.0
|
37.9%
|
-34.2%
|
Business Formal
|
33.3
|
21.9%
|
33.8
|
10.8%
|
-1.5%
|
Casual
|
28.3
|
18.6%
|
160.9
|
51.2%
|
-82.4%
|
Accessories
|
0.5
|
0.3%
|
0.4
|
0.1%
|
25.0%
|
Online platform and retail stores
|
6.5
|
4.3%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Foie gras and by products
|
5.3
|
3.5%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Total
|
152.2
|
100%
|
314.1
|
100.0%
|
-51.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business casual series became our largest revenue contributor and accounted for 51.4% of the total revenue for the first half of 2019 (the first half of 2018: casual series with 51.2% of the total revenue).
|
6
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Revenue by Region
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
Change
|
|
RMB million
|
% of revenue
|
RMB million
|
% of revenue
|
%
|
Region
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern China (1)
|
14.8
|
9.7%
|
8.6
|
2.7%
|
72.1%
|
Northeastern China (2)
|
0.8
|
0.5%
|
0.9
|
0.3%
|
-11.1%
|
Eastern China (3)
|
51.4
|
33.8%
|
107.8
|
34.3%
|
-52.3%
|
Central Southern China (4)
|
4.0
|
2.6%
|
3.4
|
1.1%
|
17.7%
|
Southwestern China (5)
|
8.4
|
5.5%
|
6.7
|
2.1%
|
25.4%
|
Northwestern China (6)
|
5.4
|
3.6%
|
6.5
|
2.1%
|
-16.9%
|
Hong Kong
|
9.5
|
6.2%
|
112.7
|
35.9%
|
-91.6%
|
Subtotal
|
94.3
|
61.9%
|
246.6
|
78.5%
|
-61.8%
|
Online distributor
|
0.4
|
0.3%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Self-operated retail outlets
|
45.7
|
30.0%
|
67.5
|
21.5%
|
-32.3%
|
Total of Apparel
|
140.4
|
92.2%
|
314.1
|
100.0%
|
-55.3%
|
Online platform and retail stores
|
6.5
|
4.3%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Foie gras and by products
|
5.3
|
3.5%
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
Total
|
152.2
|
100.0%
|
314.1
|
100.0%
|
-51.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Northern China includes Beijing, Hebei, Shanxi, Tianjin and Inner Mongolia.
-
Northeastern China includes Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning.
-
Eastern China includes Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui, Fujian, Shandong and Jiangxi.
-
Central Southern China includes Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.
-
Southwestern China includes Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Tibet.
-
Northwestern China includes Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.
Eastern China and self-operated retail outlets became the major revenue contributors (the first half of 2018: Hong Kong, Eastern
China and self-operated retail outlets), and together accounted for 63.8% (the first half of 2018: 91.7%) of the total revenue during the first half of 2019.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
7
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
The following map shows the geographical distribution of the retail outlets of the Group in China as of 30 June 2019.
7 HEILONGJIANG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 JILIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27 INNER MONGOLIA
|
|
|
78
|
XINJIANG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
LIAONING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
BEIJING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
TIANJIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
SHANXI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 NINGXIA
|
42 HEBEI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
SHANDONG
|
|
|
QINGHAI
|
5 GANSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
SHAANXI
|
14 HENAN
|
|
|
53
|
JIANGSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIBET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
HUBEI
|
|
21
|
ANHUI
|
5
|
SHANGHAI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 SICHUAN
|
24 CHONGQING
|
|
|
|
|
3 ZHEJIANG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0 HUNAN
|
1
|
JIANGXI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 GUIZHOU
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
FUJIAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 YUNNAN
|
19
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUANGXI
|
GUANGDONG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0 HAINAN
|
8
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales decreased by approximately 53.8% from RMB209.3 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB96.7 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease was due to the drop in the product demand and hence was in line with the decrease in revenue during the first half of 2019.
The Group continued to source its products either by self-production or OEM purchase. We use our in-house manufacturing facilities to produce most of our core products and outsource production of accessories and certain apparel products as we continue to expand and diversify our product offering. Our flexible manufacturing process has enabled us to maintain our product quality and protect our intellectual property.
In the first half of 2019, self-production accounted for approximately 50.0% (the first half of 2018: 57.9%) of the total cost of sales, decreased by 7.9 percentage points. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased sales orders from customers. The amount of purchase of higher-value products from OEMs decreased by 50.7% comparing with the first half of 2018.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit decreased by approximately 47.0% from RMB104.8 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB55.5 million in the first half of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a drop in product demand. Gross profit margin increased 3.1 percentage points from 33.4% in the first half of 2018 to 36.5% in the first half of 2019, which was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from self- operated shops with higher profit margin.
Other Income and Other Gains or Losses
Other income and other gains or losses increased by approximately RMB3.4 million from RMB4.1 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB7.5 million in the first half of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the interest income of RMB2.9 million (the first half of 2018: RMB0.1 million) which were mainly due to the interest incomes of matured deposit, interest of RMB2.4 million from investment fund (the first half of 2018: Nil) and fair value gain of RMB1.4 million on biological assets (the first half 2018: Nil), offset by a net foreign exchange loss of RMB1.0 million (the first half of 2018: exchange gain of RMB2.9 million) which was mainly due to the settlement of US dollar trade receivables.
Selling and Distribution Expenses
Selling and distribution expenses increased by approximately RMB3.1 million from RMB25.9 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB29.0 million in the first half of 2019, accounting for approximately 19.0% of total revenue, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percentage points. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was primarily due to: (i) the increase in salesmen salaries and insurance arising from the increase in headcourt of the acquired companies with revenue generated from online platform and retail stores in the second half of 2018; and (ii) the increase in advertising and promotional expenses; partially offset by the decrease in decoration expenses due to the consolidation strategy on the under-performing shops, which had already been partially offset by the costs-saving effect of the Group's consolidated strategy on retail outlets and termination of distributor relationship.
Included in the amount were advertising and promotional expenses of approximately RMB6.8 million in total, which accounted for approximately 4.4% of the total revenue, increase by 2.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. The Group continued to take initiatives to promote its corporate image through multi-channel marketing campaigns.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
9
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Administrative and Other Operating Expenses
Administrative and other operating expenses increased by approximately RMB7.5 million from RMB75.9 million in the first half of 2018 to RMB83.4 million in the first half of 2019, accounting for approximately 53.8% of total revenue, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.7 percentage points. The increase mainly due to the increase in trade receivable provision as a result of the prudent account receivable provision policy and increase in salaries, partially offset by the decrease in research and development expenses.
Finance Costs
Finance costs increased by 25.8% from RMB12.4 million in the first half of 2018 to approximately RMB15.6 million in the first half of 2019, mainly due to higher average interest rate in the first half of 2019 and increase in corporate bonds.
Income Tax
Income tax decreased by 617.9% from RMB1.7 million in the first half of 2018 to negative income tax RMB9.0 million in the first half of 2019. The decrease in income tax was mainly due to the decrease of profit before taxation and the increase in deferred tax assets generated from the increase in trade receivables expected credit loss.
Loss Attributable to Shareholders of the Company
For the first half of 2019, loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") was approximately RMB56.0 million (the first half of 2018: loss of RMB7.1 million).
Interim Dividend
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has resolved not to declare the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: Nil).
BUSINESS REVIEW
Distribution Network
The following table shows the changes in the number of stores in different regions during the six months ended 30 June 2019:
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
|
|
As of
|
Stores opened
|
Stores closed
|
As of
|
|
1 January
|
during
|
during
|
30 June
|
Region
|
2019
|
the period
|
the period
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern China
|
103
|
2
|
31
|
74
|
Northeastern China
|
38
|
0
|
9
|
29
|
Eastern China
|
238
|
1
|
22
|
217
|
Central Southern China
|
72
|
2
|
13
|
61
|
Southwestern China
|
48
|
1
|
7
|
42
|
Northwestern China
|
137
|
2
|
7
|
132
|
Subtotal
|
636
|
8
|
89
|
555
|
Self-operated retail outlets
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
36
|
Total
|
672
|
8
|
89
|
591
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
As of 30 June 2019, we had a nationwide retail network of 591 retail outlets (including 36 self-operated retail outlets in Beijing) across over 250 cities and 29 provinces, autonomous regions and central government-administered municipalities in the PRC. There was a net decrease of 81 retail stores from 672 as at 31 December 2018, as we continued our consolidation strategy on the retail outlet network during the first half of 2019 and closed down inefficient retail stores.
As of 30 June 2019, 83.6% of the retail outlets were located in department stores or shopping malls whereas 16.4% of the retail outlets were standalone stores.
Distribution Channel Management
As of 30 June 2019, the Group's distribution network comprised 40 distributors (31 December 2018: 50 distributors) and 91 sub-
distributors (31 December 2018: 104). Among the 40 distributors, 11 had business relationships with us for more than eight years. We believe these strong, stable and long-standing relationships with our distributors were essential to our brand building efforts and strong operating track record. At the same time, in order to strengthen our distribution channel, we are inviting distributors with deep industry experience, stable working capital and managerial expertise to join our distribution network.
To facilitate the management of our distributors and retail outlets, we divide our distribution network into different regions in the PRC. We have assigned a management team dedicated to each region. Each team is responsible for soliciting and selecting potential distributor candidates, supervising and communicating with our distributors and monitoring and conducting on-site inspections of retail outlets within their respective region.
The Group will continue to provide training for its distributors and their management teams, aiming at elevating their retail management skills, sales technique as well as brand and product knowledge.
Marketing and Promotion
The Group believes that brand awareness is crucial to its long-term business development and a cornerstone of its future success. In the first half of 2019, the Group invested moderately in advertising and promotion to heighten its brand awareness, including engaging in online advertisement through internet, e.g. www.163.com, and software value-added services to promote our brand name.
The Group continued to upgrade its existing retail stores to enhance and reinforce its brand image. The Group opened 8 new stores and renovated 13 existing stores during the first half of 2019. We also endeavor to continue to gradually upgrade some of the stores operated by our distributors and their sub-distributors through store renovation and improvement of in-store design and layout.
Design and Product Development
The Group always put great emphasis on product design and quality, as we believe our ability and commitment to provide fashionable and comfortable products have been integral to our success. Initiatives include launching of our new men's casual fashion series and developing our own quality fabrics. As of 30 June 2019, our product design and development team consisted of 41 members. The key team members, who plan, implement, supervise and manage the design and development efforts, have an average of 10 years of experience in the fashion industry. We will continue to invest in our product design and research and development capabilities to capture fashion trends and product designs.
Sales Fairs
We generally organize sales fairs at our headquarters in Quanzhou to showcase our upcoming products for the spring/summer and autumn/winter collections to our existing and potential distributors and sub-distributors. We review our distributors' orders placed at our sales fair to ensure that they are reasonable and in line with the relevant distributor's capacity and development plans. The sales fairs for 2019 autumn/winter collections was held in March 2019, and the sales fairs for 2020 spring/summer collections will be held in August 2019.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
11
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
PROSPECTS
The overall growth in the garment market has been relatively slow in recent years, but fast fashion and online sales have continued to rise. More new brands entering the market and international brands stepping up their presence in the mainland, market competition is heating up, while the degree of brand concentration is going down. The apparel industry enters a period of adjustment and transition. The Group's short to medium term performance may be affected by macroeconomic factors affecting China and global markets, including the slowdown in economic growth and the potential negative sentiment that may arise from trade tensions between China and the United States.
Despite the challenging operating environment, the Group's management remains optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities in the menswear market. The Group will continue to take initiatives to anticipate the fashion trends, consumer needs and preferences in the market and develop new products series with new and high-quality elements that appeal to the target customers, our marketing strategy and customer perception.
The Group endeavors to improve its product quality, deepen channels, reform supply chain and enhance its brand's strengths to further sharpen its competitive edge. Furthermore, the Group has been open to strategic investments and other possible investment opportunities to achieve better returns for shareholders and sustained long-term profit growth in the future.
Liquidity and Financial Resources
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had total bank and other borrowings and corporate bonds of approximately RMB513.2 million (31 December 2018: RMB529.3 million). The net cash position as at 30 June 2019 with comparative figures as at 31 December 2018 is as follows:
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank balances (including pledged bank deposits)
|
598.6
|
624.5
|
Less: Total bank and other borrowings
|
(450.0)
|
(484.8)
|
Less: Amount due to Mr. Kwok Kin Sun & Mr. Kwok Hon Fung (Note)
|
(0.4)
|
(0.4)
|
Less: Corporate bonds
|
(63.2)
|
(44.5)
|
Net Cash
|
85.0
|
94.8
|
|
|
Note: The borrowings from the ultimate controlling parties, Mr. Kwok Kin Sun and Mr. Kwok Hon Fung, were primarily used to as short term working capital of the Group and repay certain bank borrowings. The amounts due to our controlling shareholders were unsecured, interest-free and had no fixed repayment terms, and are expected to be repaid in the second half of 2019.
|
12
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
The maturity profile of the total borrowings as at 30 June 2019 is as follows (with comparative figures as at 31 December 2018):
|
|
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
As at 31 December 2018
|
|
RMB million
|
%
|
RMB million
|
%
|
Bank and other borrowings and corporate bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Within 1 year or on demand
|
440.0
|
85.8%
|
434.8
|
82.1%
|
- Over 1 but within 2 years
|
4.8
|
0.9%
|
26.5
|
5.0%
|
- Over 2 but within 5 years
|
52.3
|
10.2%
|
7.7
|
1.5%
|
- Over 5 years
|
16.1
|
3.1%
|
60.3
|
11.4%
|
Total
|
513.2
|
100%
|
529.3
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
As at 30 June 2019, the bank and other borrowings were secured as follows (with comparative figures as at 31 December 2018):
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB million
|
RMB million
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
- Secured
|
414.8
|
384.8
|
- Unsecured
|
35.2
|
100.0
|
Total
|
450.0
|
484.8
|
|
|
As at 30 June 2019, all the Group's bank and other borrowings were denominated in RMB and HK$ (31 December 2018: in both RMB
and HK$) and bear interest at fixed rate (31 December 2018: fixed rate), with interest rate ranging from 4.79% to 9.00% (31
December 2018: 3.75% to 9.00%) per annum.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a net cash balance of RMB85.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB94.8 million). The gearing ratio as at 30 June 2019 was 37.9%, an increase of 0.4 percentage point as compared to 37.5% as at 31 December 2018. It was relatively stable.
The cash flow generated from operating activities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB13.9 million (30 June 2018: RMB52.3 million). The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in operating profit before changes in working capital of approximately RMB5.1 million, offset by a decrease in working capital balance of RMB2.5 million and a year- on-year increase of income tax paid of RMB3.7 million.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
13
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
The cash flow generated from investing activities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB51.9 million (30 June 2018: cash flow used in investing activities RMB32.4 million). The increase in the cash flow generated was mainly due to net decrease in fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months and pledged bank deposit of RMB59.6 million, partially offset buy the payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment and payment of construction in progress of RMB10.6 million.
The cash flow used in financing activities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately RMB32.0 million (30 June 2018: RMB17.0 million). The increase in the cash flow used was mainly due to a decrease in proceed from issue of corporate bonds of RMB15.8 million.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total equity decreased by approximately RMB56.2 million to approximately RMB1,353.5 million (31 December 2018: RMB1,409.7 million).
Trade Working Capital Ratios
The Group's average inventory turnover days was 78 days for the first half of 2019, as compared to 46 days for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the underperformed turnover level because of decreased orders from customers.
The Group's average trade receivables turnover days for the first half of 2019 was 182 days, representing an increase of 53 days from 129 days for the same period last year. As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total trade receivables decreased by approximately 40.3% year-on-year to RMB114.8 million (30 June 2018: RMB192.2 million). The increase in trade receivables turnover days was mainly due to the long outstanding trade receivables of some customers which have ceased trading with the Group. The ability to recover such overdue receivables is low and hence provision for partial receivables had been made.
The Group's average trade payables turnover days was 57 days for the first half of 2019, representing an increase of 29 days as compared to 28 days for the same period last year. We normally have 30 to 60 days credit period from our suppliers. The Group had negotiated with suppliers to obtain longer credit period to improve the liquidity and hence it increased the trade payables balance and the trade payables turnover days.
The Group recorded a net cash position as at 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018.
The Group regularly and actively monitors its capital structure to ensure sufficient working capital to operate its business and to maintain a balanced capital structure between providing steady returns to its Shareholders and benefits to its other stakeholders and having adequate level of borrowing and security.
Charges on Group Assets
As at 30 June 2019, secured bank borrowings were secured by bank deposit, certain buildings, investment properties and lease prepayments with carrying value of RMB17.1 million (31 December 2018: RMB70.6 million), RMB213.6 million (31 December 2018: RMB218.9 million), RMB22.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB22.6 million) and RMB250.1 million (31 December 2018: RMB253.1 million), respectively. Save as disclosed above, there is no charge on Group assets.
Significant Investment, Material Acquisition and Disposal of Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures
During the first half of 2019, the Group had no significant investment, material acquisition or disposal of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.
|
14
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
Future Plans for Material Investments and Capital Assets
Fordoo commercial center
Our Fordoo commercial center project in Hui'an is under the construction stage. The whole project is principally funded by cash generated from our operations and bank borrowings. To cooperate with the facilitates of the government, we expect the whole constructions will be completed by 2021.
Save as disclosed above, the Group did not have other plans for material investment or capital assets as at 30 June 2019.
Capital Commitments and Contingencies
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had a total capital commitment of RMB173.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB182.9 million). It was primarily related to the proposed construction of Fordoo commercial center in Hui'an, Fujian Province. All the capital commitments are expected to be financed by our operations and bank borrowings.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no material contingent liabilities.
Foreign Currency Exposure
The functional currency of the Company is the Hong Kong dollar and the figures in the Group's financial statements are translated into Renminbi for reporting and consolidation purpose. Foreign exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements are directly recognised in equity as a separate reserve. As the Group conducts business transaction principally in Renminbi, the exchange rate risk at the Group's operational level is not significant. The Group does not employ any financial instruments for hedging purpose.
Employees, Training, and Development
The Group had a total of 1,298 employees as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 1,460). The Group invested in regular training and other development courses for employees to enhance their technical and product knowledge as well as management skills. The Group offered competitive remuneration packages to its employees, including basic salary, allowances, insurance, commission or bonuses and entitlement to participate in the Group's share option scheme.
Use of Proceeds
The shares of the Company (the "Shares") were listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 16 July 2014 with net proceeds (the "Net Proceeds") from the global offering of approximately HK$454.7 million (after deducting underwriting commissions and related expenses). Parts of the Net Proceeds were applied during the reporting period in accordance with the proposed applications set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus of the Company dated 30 June 2014 (the "Prospectus"). As at 30 June 2019, the Group had utilized HK$382.6 million of the Net Proceeds and unutilized Net Proceeds amounts to HK$72.1 million.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
15
|
Interim Report 2019
Management Discussion and Analysis
The following table sets forth a breakdown of the use of the Net Proceeds as at 30 June 2019:
|
|
|
Utilized
|
Unutilized
|
|
Available
|
(as at
|
(as at
|
|
for use
|
30 June 2019)
|
30 June 2019)
|
Use of net proceeds
|
HK$ million
|
HK$ million
|
HK$ million
|
|
|
|
|
Brand promotion and marketing
|
122.8
|
122.8
|
-
|
Research, design and product development
|
90.9
|
44.3
|
46.6
|
Repay a portion of our bank borrowings
|
90.9
|
90.9
|
-
|
Expand distribution network and provide storefront decoration
|
59.1
|
59.1
|
-
|
Install ERP system
|
45.5
|
20.0
|
25.5
|
Working capital and other general corporate purposes
|
45.5
|
45.5
|
-
|
|
454.7
|
382.6
|
72.1
|
|
|
|
The unutilized Net Proceeds were deposited into interest bearing bank accounts with licensed commercial banks in China. The Directors intended to continue to apply the unused Net Proceeds in the manner as set out in the Prospectus.
|
16
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Independent review report to the board of directors of
China Fordoo Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Introduction
We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 23 to 46 which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of China Fordoo Holdings Limited (the "Company") as at 30 June 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the six months period then ended and explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of an interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim financial reporting", issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34.
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of the interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information as at 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim financial reporting".
Elite Partners CPA Limited
Certified Public Accountants
Hong Kong, 28 August 2019
Yip Kai Yin
Practising Certificate Number: P05131
10/F, 8 Observatory Road,
Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon,
Hong Kong
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
17
|
Interim Report 2019
Condensed Consolidated Statement of
Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
4
|
152,248
|
314,098
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(96,692)
|
(209,343)
|
Gross profit
|
|
55,556
|
104,755
|
Other income and other gains or losses
|
5
|
7,516
|
4,068
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(28,980)
|
(25,863)
|
Administrative and other operating expenses
|
|
(83,387)
|
(75,880)
|
(Loss)/profit from operations
|
|
(49,295)
|
7,080
|
Finance costs
|
6(a)
|
(15,634)
|
(12,427)
|
Loss before taxation
|
6
|
(64,929)
|
(5,347)
|
Income tax
|
7
|
8,975
|
(1,733)
|
Loss for the period
|
|
(55,954)
|
(7,080)
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period
|
|
|
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
outside the mainland of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC")
|
|
(317)
|
5,154
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive expense for the period
|
|
(56,271)
|
(1,926)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
(55,883)
|
(7,080)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(71)
|
-
|
|
|
(55,954)
|
(7,080)
|
Total comprehensive expense attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
(56,200)
|
(1,926)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
(71)
|
-
|
|
|
(56,271)
|
(1,926)
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share (RMB cents)
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
8
|
(11.6)
|
(1.47)
|
|
|
|
The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part of this interim financial report.
|
18
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
9
|
244,832
|
254,476
|
Biological assets
|
|
3,177
|
2,774
|
Construction in progress
|
|
370,498
|
359,906
|
Prepayment for construction in progress
|
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Goodwill
|
|
46,976
|
46,976
|
Deposits placed for life insurance
|
|
6,904
|
6,858
|
Investment properties
|
|
21,962
|
22,556
|
Lease prepayments
|
|
-
|
253,938
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
252,895
|
-
|
Intangible assets
|
|
136,120
|
158,012
|
Investment in an associate
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
Deposit for acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
12,917
|
12,917
|
Financial assets at amortised cost
|
|
39,612
|
41,612
|
Deferred tax assets
|
18(a)
|
65,330
|
58,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,351,223
|
1,368,494
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
11
|
38,840
|
44,669
|
|
Biological assets
|
|
2,867
|
1,871
|
|
Trade, bills and other receivables
|
12
|
144,361
|
222,880
|
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
13
|
17,092
|
70,565
|
|
Fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months
|
14
|
6,360
|
12,530
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
14
|
575,118
|
541,359
|
|
|
|
784,638
|
893,874
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade, bills and other payables
|
15
|
199,410
|
244,461
|
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
16
|
414,800
|
434,800
|
|
Corporate bonds
|
17
|
25,210
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
1,711
|
-
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
3,170
|
8,662
|
|
|
644,301
|
687,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
140,337
|
205,951
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
1,491,560
|
1,574,445
|
|
The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part of this interim financial report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
19
|
Interim Report 2019
Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Financial Position
At 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
16
|
35,173
|
50,000
|
Corporate bonds
|
17
|
37,972
|
44,494
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
160
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
64,800
|
70,225
|
|
|
138,105
|
164,719
|
Net assets
|
|
1,353,455
|
1,409,726
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
3,819
|
3,819
|
Reserves
|
|
1,346,140
|
1,402,340
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
1,349,959
|
1,406,159
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
3,496
|
3,567
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
1,353,455
|
1,409,726
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Condensed Consolidated
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Share
|
Statutory
|
Capital
|
Exchange
|
payment
|
Retained
|
|
controlling
|
Total
|
|
|
capital
|
premium
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
profits
|
Sub-total
|
interest
|
equity
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
Notes
|
Note 20(b)
|
Note 20(c)(i)
|
Note 20(c)(ii)
|
Note 20(c)(iii)
|
Note 20(c)(iv)
|
Note 20(c)(v)
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As originally presented
|
|
3,819
|
136,871
|
127,396
|
39,023
|
(15,805)
|
347
|
1,160,618
|
1,452,269
|
-
|
1,452,269
|
Initial application of IFRS9
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,750)
|
(6,750)
|
-
|
(6,750)
|
As restated (Audited)
|
|
3,819
|
136,871
|
127,396
|
39,023
|
(15,805)
|
347
|
1,153,868
|
1,445,519
|
-
|
1,445,519
|
Changes in equity for the six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended 30 June 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,080)
|
(7,080)
|
-
|
(7,080)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,154
|
-
|
-
|
5,154
|
-
|
5,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive expense
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,154
|
-
|
(7,080)
|
(1,926)
|
-
|
(1,926)
|
Equity-settledshare-based payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for employees
|
20(c)(v)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
|
|
3,819
|
136,871
|
127,396
|
39,023
|
(10,651)
|
374
|
1,146,788
|
1,443,620
|
-
|
1,443,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 1 January 2019 (Audited)
|
|
3,819
|
136,871
|
128,898
|
39,023
|
(10,992)
|
611
|
1,107,929
|
1,406,159
|
3,567
|
1,409,726
|
Changes in equity for the six months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended 30 June 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(55,883)
|
(55,883)
|
(71)
|
(55,954)
|
Other comprehensive expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(317)
|
-
|
-
|
(317)
|
-
|
(317)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive expense
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(317)
|
-
|
(55,883)
|
(56,200)
|
(71)
|
(56,271)
|
Lapse of share options
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(445)
|
445
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
|
|
3,819
|
136,871
|
128,898
|
39,023
|
(11,309)
|
166
|
1,052,491
|
1,349,959
|
3,496
|
1,353,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part of this interim financial report.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
21
|
Interim Report 2019
Condensed Consolidated
Cash Flow Statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 - unaudited (Expressed in Renminbi)
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operations
|
|
22,673
|
57,364
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(8,803)
|
(5,089)
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
|
13,870
|
52,275
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Payment for the purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
and intangible assets
|
|
(31)
|
(2,055)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
44
|
-
|
Payments of construction in progress
|
|
(10,592)
|
(10,355)
|
Deposit placed for a life insurance policy
|
|
-
|
(6,576)
|
Decrease in fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity
|
|
|
|
over three months
|
|
6,170
|
7,755
|
Decrease/(increase) in pledged bank deposits
|
|
53,473
|
(21,221)
|
Interest received
|
|
2,866
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
|
|
51,930
|
(32,405)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from bank and other borrowings
|
|
122,500
|
167,500
|
Repayment of bank and other borrowings
|
|
(157,327)
|
(204,430)
|
Proceed from issue of corporate bonds
|
|
16,310
|
32,062
|
Interest paid
|
|
(13,524)
|
(12,097)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(32,041)
|
(16,965)
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
33,759
|
2,905
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
|
14
|
541,359
|
502,107
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
|
14
|
575,118
|
505,012
|
|
|
|
The notes on pages 23 to 46 form part this interim financial report.
|
22
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
1 Basis of preparation
This interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including compliance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). It was authorised for issue on 28 August 2019.
The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in 2018 annual financial statements, except for the accounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2019 annual financial statements. Details of any changes in accounting policies are set out in note 2.
The preparation of an interim financial information in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
This interim financial information contains condensed consolidated interim financial statements and selected explanatory notes. The notes include an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and performance of China Fordoo Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") since the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereon do not include all of the information required for a full set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").
The interim financial information is unaudited, but has been reviewed by Elite Partners CPA Limited in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
2 Changes in accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new standards as set out below.
In the current interim period, the Group has adopted all the new standards, amendments and interpretations (the "new and amended IFRSs") issued by the IASB that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting period beginning on 1 January 2019. Except as described below, the adoption of these new and amended IFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts reported for the current and prior accounting period.
The Group has not early applied any new and revised IFRSs that are not yet effective for the current period.
The Group has initially adopted IFRS 16 "Lease" from 1 January 2019 and the Group has changed its accounting policies as a result of adopting this standard. The impact of the adoption of this standard and the nature and effect of the change in accounting policies are further described below.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
23
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued)
IFRS 16 - Lease
The Group has applied IFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. IFRS 16 superseded IAS 17 Leases ("IAS 17"), and the related interpretations.
-
Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16
The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 16.
Definition of a lease
A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under IFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed.
As a lessee
Allocation of consideration to components of a contract
For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components.
Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets
The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. It also applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
Right-of-use assets
Except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities.
The cost of right-of-use asset includes:
-
-
the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;
-
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;
-
any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and
-
an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease.
|
24
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued)
IFRS 16 - Lease (Continued)
-
Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 (Continued) Right-of-useassets (Continued)
Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term.
The Group presents right-of-use assets as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
Lease liabilities
At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognizes and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable.
The lease payments include:
-
-
fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;
-
variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate;
-
amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees;
-
the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group; and
-
payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate.
After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments. The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use assets) whenever:
-
the lease term has changed or there is a change in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment.
-
the lease payments change due to changes in market rental rates following a market rent review/expected payment under a guaranteed residual value, in which cases the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using the initial discount rate.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
25
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued)
IFRS 16 - Lease (Continued)
-
Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of IFRS 16 (Continued) Lease modifications
The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if:
-
-
the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and
-
the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract.
For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification.
-
Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 Definition of a lease
The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply IFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply this standards to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application.
For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in IFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease.
As a lessee
The Group has applied IFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated.
When applying the modified retrospective approach under IFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts:
-
-
elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application;
-
excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application;
-
applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with a similar remaining terms for similar class of underlying assets in similar economic environment;
-
used hindsight based on facts and circumstances as at date of initial application in determining the lease term for the Group's leases with extension and termination options.
|
26
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
2 Changes in accounting policies (Continued)
IFRS 16 - Lease (Continued)
-
Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of IFRS 16 (Continued) On transition, the Group has made the following adjustments upon application of IFRS 16:
The Group recognised lease liabilities of RMB942,000 and right-of-use assets of RMB254,898,000 at 1 January 2019.
When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied is 4.59%.
The following reconciliation explains how the operating lease commitments disclosed applying IAS 17 at the end of 31 December 2018 could be reconciled to the lease liabilities at the date of initial application recognised in the condense consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 January 2019:
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
Operating lease commitment as of 31 December 2018
|
1,615
|
Less: recognition exemption - short-term leases
|
(581)
|
Less: future interest expenses
|
(92)
|
|
|
Total lease liabilities as of 1 January 2019
|
942
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
Current
|
548
|
|
Non-current
|
394
|
|
|
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
The Carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 comprises as following:
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognised upon application of IFRS 16
|
942
|
Reclassified from prepaid rent
|
18
|
Reclassified from lease prepayments
|
253,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
254,898
|
|
|
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
27
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
3 Segment Information
Operating segments and the amounts of each segment item reported in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are identified from the condensed consolidated interim financial statements provided regularly to the Group's most senior executive management for the purposes of allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, the Group's various lines of business and geographical locations.
Individually material operating segments are not aggregated for financial reporting purposes unless the segments have similar economic characteristics and are similar in respect of the nature of products and services, the nature of production processes, the type or class of customers, the methods used to distribute the products or provide the services, and the nature of the regulatory environment. Operating segments which are not individually material may be aggregated if they share a majority of these criteria.
The main operation of the Group is manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the PRC.
(a) Segment revenue and results
|
|
Menswear
|
Other
|
|
Unallocated
|
Consolidated
|
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
ended
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
140,463
|
314,098
|
11,785
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
152,248
|
314,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment result before the following items
|
9,290
|
30,238
|
(10,532)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,242)
|
30,238
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
(21,892)
|
(21,867)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(21,892)
|
(21,867)
|
Allowance for doubtful debts, net
|
(29,708)
|
(889)
|
(100)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(29,808)
|
(889)
|
Segment result
|
(42,310)
|
7,482
|
(10,632)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(52,942)
|
7,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other revenue and unallocated gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or loss
|
|
|
|
|
4,084
|
166
|
4,084
|
166
|
Corporate and other unallocated expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(16,071)
|
(12,995)
|
(16,071)
|
(12,995)
|
Loss before taxation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(64,929)
|
(5,347)
|
Income tax
|
9,014
|
(1,733)
|
(39)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,975
|
(1,733)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(55,954)
|
(7,080)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
3 Segment Information (Continued)
(b) Segment assets and liabilities
The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segments:
|
|
Menswear
|
Other
|
|
Unallocated
|
Consolidated
|
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
At
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Segment assets
|
1,282,119
|
1,398,714
|
54,720
|
63,127
|
799,022
|
800,527
|
2,135,861
|
2,262,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
592,983
|
669,112
|
45,211
|
42,769
|
144,212
|
140,761
|
782,406
|
852,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Unallocated assets and liabilities mainly represent those relating to a commercial center project located in Hui'an, the PRC, which is under the construction stage as at 30 June 2019.
(c) Geographical information
The following tables present the Group's geographical information in terms of revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, and non-current assets as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
|
Revenue from external customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
PRC
|
142,748
|
201,431
|
Hong Kong
|
9,500
|
112,667
|
|
152,248
|
314,098
|
|
|
|
The revenue information above is based on the locations of the customers.
|
|
Non-current assets
The principal place of the Group's operation is in the PRC. For the purpose of segment information disclosures under IFRS 8, the Group regards the PRC as its country of domicile. Over 90% of the Group's non-current assets are located in the PRC, being single geographical region.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
29
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
4 Revenue
The principal activities of the Group are manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the PRC. Revenue represents the sales value of goods sold less discounts and Value Added Tax.
|
|
Revenue by product type is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Men's trousers
|
105,185
|
175,712
|
|
Men's tops
|
34,703
|
137,973
|
|
Accessories
|
548
|
413
|
|
Online platform and retail stores
|
6,504
|
-
|
|
Foie gras and by products
|
5,308
|
-
|
|
|
152,248
|
314,098
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Other income and other gains or losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
2,866
|
123
|
|
Rental income from investment properties less direct outgoings
|
738
|
729
|
|
Government grants
|
313
|
236
|
|
Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|
(1,017)
|
2,926
|
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
(303)
|
(158)
|
|
Consultancy service income
|
939
|
-
|
|
Fair value gain on biological assets
|
1,399
|
-
|
|
Others
|
2,581
|
212
|
|
|
7,516
|
4,068
|
|
|
|
Government grants were received from several local government authorities, of which the entitlements were under the discretion of the relevant authorities.
|
30
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
6 Loss before taxation
Loss before taxation is arrived at after charging:
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(a)
|
Finance costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate bonds
|
3,271
|
330
|
|
Interest on bank and other borrowings
|
12,309
|
12,097
|
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
54
|
-
|
|
|
15,634
|
12,427
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Staff costs:
|
|
|
|
Contributions to defined contribution retirement plans
|
543
|
918
|
|
Salaries, wages and other benefits
|
23,311
|
43,731
|
|
Equity-settledshare-based payment expenses for employees
|
-
|
27
|
|
|
23,854
|
44,676
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Other items:
|
|
|
|
Amortisation of lease prepayments
|
-
|
3,554
|
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
21,892
|
21,867
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
9,328
|
9,045
|
|
Depreciation of investment properties
|
594
|
594
|
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
4,346
|
-
|
|
Research and developments expenses (note (i))
|
4,129
|
8,616
|
|
Cost of inventories (note (ii))
|
112,851
|
209,343
|
|
Allowance for doubtful debts
|
29,808
|
889
|
|
Operating lease payment
|
508
|
967
|
|
Reversal of allowance for doubtful debts
|
(98)
|
(957)
|
|
Write down of inventories
|
-
|
4,739
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Research and development costs include staff costs of employees in the design and product development department of RMB2,207,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB4,168,000) which are included in the staff costs as disclosed in note 6(b).
-
Cost of inventories includes RMB13,970,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB34,393,000) relating to staff cost, depreciation and amortisation expenses, which amount is also included in the respective total amounts disclosed separately above or in note 6(b) for each of these types of expenses.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
31
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
7 Income tax in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Current tax
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for PRC corporate income tax for the period
|
3,311
|
8,326
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
Origination and reversal of temporary differences
|
(12,286)
|
(6,593)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,975)
|
1,733
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"), the Group is not subject to any income tax in the
Cayman Islands and the BVI.
-
No provision was made for Hong Kong Profits Tax as the Group did not earn any assessable profit subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018.
-
Pursuant to the income tax rules and regulations of the PRC, provision for PRC corporate income tax is calculated based on the statutory rate of 25% of the assessable profits of the subsidiaries incorporated in the PRC.
-
According to the Corporate Income Tax law and its implementation rules, dividends receivable by non-PRC corporate residents from PRC enterprises are subject to withholding tax at a rate of 10%, unless reduced by tax treaties or arrangements, for profits earned since 1 January 2008. Deferred tax liabilities have been provided for in this regard based on the expected dividends to be distributed from these subsidiaries in the foreseeable future in respect of the profits generated since 1 January 2008.
|
32
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
8 Loss per share
Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.
The computation of diluted loss per share for the period ended 30 June 2019 and year ended 31 December 2018 does not assumed the exercise of outstanding share options of the Company since the assumed exercise of the share options would result in the decrease in loss per share.
|
The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (RMB'000)
|
(55,883)
|
(7,080)
|
Weighted average number of shares for basic loss per share
|
|
|
('000 shares)
|
480,900
|
480,900
|
Adjustments for share options ('000 shares)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares for diluted loss per share
|
|
|
('000 shares)
|
480,900
|
480,900
|
|
|
|
Loss per share, basic (RMB)
|
(11.6) cents
|
(1.47) cents
|
|
|
|
Loss per share, diluted (RMB)
|
(11.6) cents
|
(1.47) cents
|
|
|
9 Property, plant and equipment
During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group acquired items of property, plant and equipment with a cost of RMB31,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB2,055,000).
Items of property, plant and equipment with a net book value of RMB347,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB184,000) were disposed of during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
33
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
10 Investment in an associate
|
Details of the Group's investment in an associate is as follow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Cost of investment in an associate
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
Share of post-acquisition loss and other comprehensive expense
|
(2,000)
|
(2,000)
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Details of the associate of the Group at the end of the reporting period is as below:
|
|
|
|
Proportion of
|
|
|
Name of
|
Country of
|
Principal place
|
ownership
|
|
Principal
|
associate
|
incorporation
|
of business
|
interest
|
|
activities
|
北京寅盛科技發展有限公司
|
The PRC
|
The PRC
|
50%
|
Development of online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fashion platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
The unrecognised shares of loss of an associate for the period
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative unrecognised shares of loss of an associate
|
|
|
|
(4,406)
|
(4,406)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
According to the memorandum and articles of association, all the resolution should pass by two-third of shareholders/ directors, which the Group own less than two-third of the voting right. Since the Group does not have the control power on making any decisions and rights to the net assets of arrangement, it is regarded as associate.
|
34
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
11 Inventories
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
2,398
|
8,648
|
|
Work in progress
|
4,234
|
3,425
|
|
Finished goods
|
32,208
|
32,596
|
|
|
38,840
|
44,669
|
|
|
|
|
12 Trade, bills and other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
378,603
|
425,974
|
|
Loss allowance
|
(263,825)
|
(234,115)
|
|
Trade and bills receivables net of allowance
|
114,778
|
191,859
|
|
Prepayments to suppliers
|
11,925
|
15,640
|
|
Other deposits, prepayments and receivables
|
17,658
|
15,381
|
|
|
144,361
|
222,880
|
|
|
|
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
35
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
12 Trade, bills and other receivables (Continued)
Ageing analysis
At the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of trade and bills receivables with net of allowance for doubtful debts, based on invoice date, is as follows:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Within 3 months
|
75,732
|
136,736
|
More than 3 months but within 6 months
|
25,140
|
50,881
|
More than 6 months but within 1 year
|
13,906
|
4,242
|
|
|
|
|
114,778
|
191,859
|
|
|
Trade receivables are normally due for settlement within 90-180 days (31 December 2018: 90-180 days) from the invoice date.
Impairment of trade receivables
Impairment losses in respect of trade receivables are recorded using an allowance account unless the recovery of the receivables is remote, in which case the receivables is written off directly.
|
The movement in the allowance for doubtful debts during the period/year is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 1 January
|
|
234,115
|
214,835
|
Impairment loss reversed
|
|
(98)
|
(1,026)
|
Impairment loss recognised
|
|
29,808
|
20,306
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 30 June/31 December
|
|
263,825
|
234,115
|
|
|
|
13 Pledged bank deposits
As at 30 June 2019, bank deposits have been pledged as security for bank borrowings, which were repayable within 1 year (see note 16(a)). The pledged bank deposits will be released upon the settlement of relevant bank borrowings.
|
36
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
14 Cash and cash equivalents and fixed deposits held at banks comprise:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Fixed deposit held at bank with original maturity within three months
|
10,764
|
14,800
|
Cash at bank and in hand
|
564,354
|
526,559
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents in the condensed consolidated statements of
|
|
|
financial position and condensed consolidated cash flow statement
|
575,118
|
541,359
|
Fixed deposits held at bank with original maturity over three months
|
6,360
|
12,530
|
|
581,478
|
553,889
|
|
|
15 Trade, bills and other payables
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
32,528
|
27,932
|
Bills payables
|
47,710
|
90,350
|
Accruals
|
57,456
|
60,683
|
Other payables
|
61,716
|
61,996
|
Final payment for acquisition of subsidiaries
|
-
|
3,500
|
|
199,410
|
244,461
|
|
|
As of the end of the reporting period, the ageing analysis of the trade and bills payables, based on relevant invoice date, is as follows:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Within 1 month
|
8,508
|
54,796
|
After than 1 month but within 3 months
|
15,377
|
33,486
|
Over 3 months but within 6 months
|
39,358
|
30,000
|
Over 6 months but within 1 year
|
16,995
|
-
|
|
80,238
|
118,282
|
|
|
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
37
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
16 Bank and other borrowings
-
As at 30 June 2019, the bank and other borrowings were repayable as follow:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Within 1 year or on demand
|
414,800
|
434,800
|
After 1 year but within 2 years
|
-
|
50,000
|
After 2 years but within 5 years
|
35,173
|
-
|
|
449,973
|
484,800
|
|
|
-
The bank and other borrowings were secured as follows:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
- Secured
|
414,800
|
384,800
|
- Unsecured
|
35,173
|
100,000
|
|
449,973
|
484,800
|
|
|
-
Certain bank borrowings were secured by assets of the Group, the carrying amounts of these assets are as follows:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
213,602
|
233,771
|
Investment properties
|
21,962
|
22,556
|
Right-of-use assets
|
250,085
|
-
|
Lease prepayments
|
-
|
253,938
|
Pledge bank deposits
|
17,092
|
70,565
|
|
502,741
|
580,830
|
|
|
|
38
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
16 Bank borrowings (Continued)
-
The amounts of banking facilities and the utilisation at the end of the reporting period are set out as follows:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Facility amount
|
964,900
|
964,900
|
|
|
|
Utilised facilities amount in respect of bank borrowings
|
414,800
|
459,149
|
|
|
17 Corporate bonds
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Unsecured corporate bonds
|
63,182
|
44,494
|
|
|
|
The Group's corporate bonds are repayable as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Within 1 year
|
25,210
|
-
|
After 1 year but within 2 years
|
4,738
|
26,543
|
After 2 years but within 5 years
|
17,100
|
7,696
|
After 5 years
|
16,134
|
10,255
|
|
|
|
|
63,182
|
44,494
|
|
|
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
39
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
17 Corporate bonds (Continued)
|
The movement of corporate bonds is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
As at 1 January
|
44,494
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
|
16,310
|
47,876
|
Imputed interests
|
1,862
|
(4,895)
|
Exchange realignment
|
516
|
1,513
|
As at 30 June/31 December
|
63,182
|
44,494
|
|
|
During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Group issued bonds with a principle amount in a total of HK$24,800,000 (31 December 2018: HK$56,564,000) carried interest at 0.1%-6.5% (31 December 2018: 5%-7.5%) per annum. Total transaction cost attributable to the issuance of the bonds amounted to HK$5,914,000 (31 December 2018: HK$6,710,000). The bonds are unsecured with maturity date falling on 2-8 years (31 December 2018: 2-8 years) of the issue date.
The effective interest rate of the bonds is ranging from 6.73% to 13.63% (31 December 2018: 9.2%-13.16%) per annum.
18 Income tax in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position
-
Deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised:
-
-
Movement of each component of deferred tax assets and liabilities
The components of deferred tax assets/(liabilities) recognised in condensed consolidated statement of financial position and the movement during the period are as follows:
|
|
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
|
|
Withholding
|
liability on
|
Impairment
|
|
|
|
tax on
|
intangible
|
on trade
|
Impairment
|
|
Deferred tax arising from:
|
dividends
|
assets
|
receivable
|
on inventory
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
At 1 January 2018 (Audited)
|
(37,740)
|
(49,729)
|
52,050
|
-
|
(35,419)
|
(Charged)/credited to condensed
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated statement of profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
and other comprehensive income
|
-
|
5,425
|
(17)
|
1,185
|
6,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
|
(37,740)
|
(44,304)
|
52,033
|
1,185
|
(28,826)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019 (Audited)
|
(37,740)
|
(32,485)
|
58,469
|
-
|
(11,756)
|
Credited to condensed
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated statement of profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
and other comprehensive income
|
-
|
5,425
|
6,861
|
-
|
12,286
|
At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
|
(37,740)
|
(27,060)
|
65,330
|
-
|
530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
18 Income tax in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position (Continued)
-
Deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised: (Continued)
-
-
Reconciliation to the condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Deferred tax assets recognised in the condensed consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
statement of financial position
|
65,330
|
58,469
|
Deferred tax liabilities recognised in the condensed consolidated
|
|
|
statement of financial position
|
(64,800)
|
(70,225)
|
|
|
(b) Deferred tax assets not recognised
At 30 June 2019, certain subsidiaries of the Group have not recognised deferred tax assets in respect of cumulative tax losses carried forward of RMB169,197,317 (31 December 2018: RMB104,447,000), of which RMB109,136,160 (31 December 2018: RMB62,541,000) will expire within 5 years under the current tax legislation. The cumulative tax losses have not been recognised as it is not probable that future taxable profits against which the losses can be utilised will be available in the relevant tax jurisdiction and entities.
(c) Deferred tax liabilities not recognised
Pursuant to the PRC Corporate Income Tax Law and its related regulations, the Group is subject to withholding tax at 10% (unless reduced by tax treaties/arrangements) on dividends receivable from its PRC subsidiaries in respect of their profits generated since 1 January 2008. As at 30 June 2019, deferred tax liabilities relating to the undistributed profits of the Company's PRC subsidiaries of RMB1,348,949,000 (31 December 2018: RMB,1,365,492,000) were not recognised as the Company controls the dividend policy of these subsidiaries and it has determined that those profits will not be distributed in the foreseeable future.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
41
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
19 Equity-settledshare-based payments for employees
The Company has adopted a share option scheme on 7 October 2015 whereby the directors of the Company are authorised, at their discretion, to invite certain employees of the Group, including certain directors of the Group, to take up share options at consideration of HK$1 each (equivalent to RMB0.821 at the date of grant). Each option gives the holder the right to subscribe for one ordinary share in the Company and will be settled gross in shares.
(a) Details of share options granted are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Contractual
|
|
|
Exercise
|
options
|
Vesting
|
life of
|
Date of grant
|
|
price
|
granted
|
periods
|
options
|
Options granted to directors of the company:
|
|
|
|
7 October 2015
|
Batch 1
|
HK$3.56
|
500,000
|
one year from the date of grant
|
5 years
|
7 October 2015
|
Batch 2
|
HK$3.56
|
500,000
|
two year from the date of grant
|
5 years
|
7 October 2015
|
Batch 3
|
HK$3.56
|
500,000
|
three year from the date of grant
|
5 years
|
Options granted to employees:
|
|
|
|
|
7 October 2015
|
Batch 1
|
HK$3.56
|
600,000
|
one year from the date of grant
|
5 years
|
7 October 2015
|
Batch 2
|
HK$3.56
|
600,000
|
two year from the date of grant
|
5 years
|
7 October 2015
|
Batch 3
|
HK$3.56
|
600,000
|
three year from the date of grant
|
5 years
|
|
|
HK$3.56
|
3,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) The number and weighted average exercise prices of share options
|
|
At 30 June
|
|
At 31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Weighted average
|
Number of
|
Weighted average
|
Number of
|
|
Exercise price
|
options
|
exercise price
|
options
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding at the 1 January
|
HK$3.56
|
700,000
|
HK$3.56
|
700,000
|
Lapsed during the period/year
|
HK$3.36
|
(400,000)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding at 30 June/31 December
|
HK$3.56
|
300,000
|
HK$3.56
|
700,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable at 30 June/31 December
|
HK$3.56
|
300,000
|
HK$3.56
|
700,000
|
|
|
|
|
During the six months ended 30 June 2019, Nil (31 December 2018: Nil) share options were granted and 300,000 (31
December 2018: 700,000) of share options became exercisable as at 30 June 2019.
The shares options outstanding as at 30 June 2019 had an exercise price of HK$3.56 (2018: HK$3.56) and a weighted
average remaining contractual life of 3 years (31 December 2018: 3.5 years).
|
42
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
20 Capital, reserves and dividends
(a) Dividends
No dividends were paid, declared or proposed during the period. The Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: Nil).
(b) Share capital
Authorised and issued share capital
|
|
|
At 30 June 2019
|
|
At 31 December 2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Number
|
Amount
|
|
of shares
|
HK$'000
|
of shares
|
HK$'000
|
Authorised:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January/30 June/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December
|
1,000,000,000
|
10,000
|
1,000,000,000
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Number
|
Amount
|
|
|
of shares
|
HK$'000
|
RMB'000
|
of shares
|
HK$'000
|
RMB'000
|
Issued and fully paid:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January/30 June/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 December
|
480,900,000
|
4,809
|
3,819
|
480,900,000
|
4,809
|
3,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Nature and purpose of reserves
-
-
Share premium
The share premium represents the difference between the par value of the shares of the Company and proceeds received from the issuance of the shares of the Company.
Under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the share premium account of the Company may be applied for payment of distributions or dividends to the shareholders provided that immediately following the date on which the distribution or dividend is proposed to be paid, the Company is able to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business.
-
Statutory reserve
As stipulated by regulations in the PRC, the Company's subsidiaries established and operated in the mainland China are required to appropriate 10% of their after-tax-profit (after offsetting prior year losses) as determined in accordance with the PRC accounting rules and regulations, to the statutory surplus reserve until the reserve balance reaches 50% of the registered capital. The transfer to this reserve must be made before distribution of profits to parent companies.
The statutory reserve can be utilised, upon approval by the relevant authorities, to offset accumulated losses or to increase capital of the subsidiary, provided that the balance after such issue is not less than 25% of its registered capital.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
43
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
-
Capital, reserves and dividends (Continued)
-
-
Nature and purpose of reserves (Continued)
-
-
Capital reserve
On 30 April 2014, an amount payable of RMB39,023,000 had been waived by the ultimate controlling party, Mr.
Kwok Kin Sun, and capitalised in capital reserve.
-
Exchange reserve
The exchange reserve comprises all foreign exchange differences arising from the translation of the financial statement of operations outside the mainland China.
-
Share-basedpayment reserve
Share-based payment reserve comprises the following:
-
-
The fair value of services provided by parties other than employees to the Group in connection with the listing of the Company and the services were settled by equity instrument of the Company. The relevant services are recognised in accordance with IFRS 2, Share-basedpayment. Share-based payment was vested pursuant to the listing of the Company on 16 July 2014. No transfer from the share-based reserve to the share premium account during the period of 2019.
-
The portion of the grant date fair value of share options granted to employees of the Group that has been recognised in accordance with the accounting policy adopted for the share-based payments.
-
Commitments
-
-
Capital commitments
Capital commitments of the Group in respect of construction in progress outstanding at 30 June 2019 that were not provided for in the interim financial information were as follows:
At 30 June At 31 December
20192018
RMB'000 RMB'000
(Unaudited) (Audited)
|
Contracted for
|
172,983
|
182,866
|
|
|
|
44
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
21 Commitments (Continued)
(b) Operating leases
The total future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable operating leases are payable as follows:
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Within 1 year
|
-
|
1,177
|
After 1 year but within 2 years
|
-
|
438
|
|
-
|
1,615
|
|
|
|
None of the leases includes contingent rentals.
|
|
|
|
22 Material related party transactions
In addition to the related party information disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group entered into the following material related party transactions.
(a) Key management personnel compensation
Remuneration for key management personnel of the Group for the period, including amounts paid to the Company's directors, is as follows:
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
Short-term employee benefits
|
1,043
|
1,416
|
Contributions to retirement benefit scheme
|
23
|
19
|
Equity-settledshare-based payment expenses for employees
|
-
|
27
|
|
1,066
|
1,462
|
|
|
|
The total remuneration is included in "staff costs" (see note 6(b)).
|
|
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
45
|
Interim Report 2019
Notes to the Unaudited Interim
Financial Report
(Expressed in Renminbi unless otherwise indicated)
22 Material related party transactions (Continued)
(b) Balances with related parties
The Group had the following significant balances with its related parties as at 30 June 2019:
|
Due to controlling shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June At 31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Non-trade related
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Kwok Kin Sun (Note)
|
363
|
363
|
|
|
|
Mr. Kwok Hon Fung (Note)
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
Balances with shareholders were unsecured and non-interest-bearing and had no fixed repayment terms.
Note:
Mr. Kwok Kin Sun and Mr. Kwok Hon Fong are collectively the directors of the Company and the shareholders of the Group.
23 Events after the reporting date
Proposed Share Subdivision
On 28 August 2019, the Board proposed to subdivide each existing issued and unissued ordinary share of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company into four ordinary shares of HK$0.0025 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share Subdivision"). The Share Subdivision is subject to approval by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The circular containing, amongst others, further details of the Share Subdivision will be despatched to Shareholders on or around Tuesday, 24 September 2019. For further details of the Share Subdivision, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019.
|
46
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Other Information
Disclosure of Interests
Directors' and chief executive's interests and short positions in Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company or any associated corporations
As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of each Director and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"), were as follows:
Interests in Shares, underlying Shares and debentures and associated corporations:
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
underlying
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Shares under
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
issued ordinary
|
the share
|
|
percentage of
|
Name
|
Nature of interest
|
Shares held
|
options held (3)
|
Total
|
shareholding
|
Mr. Kwok Kin Sun(1)
|
Interest in a controlled corporation
|
231,550,000
|
-
|
231,550,000
|
48.15%
|
Mr. Kwok Hon Fung(2)
|
Interest in a controlled corporation
|
50,400,000
|
-
|
50,400,000
|
10.48%
|
Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung
|
Beneficial owner
|
-
|
300,000
|
300,000
|
0.0624%
Notes:
-
Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Everkept Limited ("Everkept") by reason of his 70% interest in the share capital of Everkept.
-
Mr. Kwok Hon Fung, an executive Director and the son of Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Equal Plus Limited ("Equal Plus") by reason of his 100% interest in the share capital of Equal Plus.
-
These are Shares subject to the exercise of the share options granted by the Company under the Share Option Scheme on 7 October 2015. Details of the Share Option Scheme are set out in the section headed "Share Option Scheme" below.
Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, the Company was not aware of any person or corporation having an interest or a short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations that was required to be recorded pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
Directors' Rights to Acquire Shares or Debentures
Save as disclosed in "Share Option Scheme" below, during the reporting period, no rights to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of Shares in or debenture of the Company were granted to any Directors or their respective spouse or minor children, or were any such rights excised by them; nor was the Company, or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement which enabled the Directors to acquire such rights in and other body corporate.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
47
|
Interim Report 2019
Other Information
Substantial Shareholders' and Other Persons' Interests and short positions in the Shares and Underlying Shares of the Company
As at 30 June 2019, so far as the Directors are aware, having made all reasonable enquiries, the following interest of 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company (other than the interests of the Directors and chief executives as disclosed above) were recorded in the register of interests required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of Part XV of the SFO:
|
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
percentage of
|
Name
|
Position
|
Nature of interest
|
Shares
|
shareholding
|
Donghai International Financial
|
Long
|
Security interest in Shares
|
231,550,000
|
48.15%
|
Holdings Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
東海證券股份有限公司
|
Long
|
Security interest in Shares
|
231,550,000
|
48.15%
|
Ms. Wong Tung Yam(1)
|
Long
|
Interest of spouse
|
231,550,000
|
48.15%
|
Everkept
|
Long
|
Beneficial owner
|
231,550,000
|
48.15%
|
Equal Plus
|
Long
|
Beneficial owner
|
50,400,000
|
10.48%
|
Mighty Mark Investments Limited
|
Long
|
Beneficial owner
|
42,560,353
|
8.85%
|
Ms. Cheng Weihong(2)
|
Long
|
Interest in a controlled
|
42,560,353
|
8.85%
|
|
|
corporation
|
|
|
Mr. TONG Shiping(3)
|
Long
|
Interest of spouse
|
42,560,353
|
8.85%
|
Asia United Fund
|
Long
|
Investment manager
|
42,105,805
|
8.76%
Note:
-
Ms. Wong Tung Yam, the spouse of Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares in which
Mr. Kwok Kin Sun is interested.
-
Ms. Cheng Weihong is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Mighty Mark Investments Limited ("Mighty Mark") by reason of her 100% interest in the share capital of Mighty Mark.
-
Mr. Tong Shiping, the spouse of Ms. Cheng Weihong, is deemed to be interested in all the Shares in which Ms. Cheng Weihong is interested.
Same as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, the Company was not aware of any person or corporation having an interest or a short position in the Shares and underlying Shares which were required to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Division 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were recorded in the register required to be under section 336 of Part XV of the SFO.
Sufficiency of Public Float
Based on the publicly available information and to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief at the date of this report, the Company has maintained sufficient public float as required under the Listing Rules during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Review of Interim Results
The Company has an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") which comprises three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip (Chairman of the Audit Committee), Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung and Ms. Huang Yumin. The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Company and discussed auditing, financial reporting, internal control and risk management systems, and has reviewed the unaudited interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
|
48
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Other Information
Share Option Scheme
The Company adopted a Share Option Scheme on 9 June 2014 (the "Share Option Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the Group. On 7 October 2015, the Company granted options to subscribe for an aggregate of 3,300,000 ordinary Shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company to Eligible Persons of the Group under the Share Option Scheme at an exercise price of HK$3.56 per Share. Details of the Share Option Scheme was set out in the 2018 Annual Report of the Company.
Details of movements of the share options during the six months ended 30 June 2019 are set out below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Share Options
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
1 January
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
Category
|
Date of grant
|
(HK$)
|
Exercisable period
|
2019
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
2019
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheung Chiu Tung
|
7 October 2015
|
3.56
|
7
|
October 2016 to 6 October 2021
|
100,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100,000
|
|
7 October 2015
|
3.56
|
7 October 2017 to 6 October 2022
|
100,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100,000
|
|
7 October 2015
|
3.56
|
7
|
October 2018 to 6
|
October 2023
|
100,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-total
|
|
|
|
|
|
300,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee
|
7 October 2015
|
3.56
|
7
|
October 2016 to 6
|
October 2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
7 October 2015
|
3.56
|
7 October 2017 to 6 October 2022
|
200,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(200,000)
|
-
|
|
7 October 2015
|
3.56
|
7
|
October 2018 to 6
|
October 2023
|
200,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(200,000)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-total
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(400,000)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
700,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(400,000)
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As disclosed above, the exercise period of 100,000 of Shares is from 7 October 2016 to 6 October 2021, the exercise period of 100,000 of Shares is from 7 October 2017 to 6 October 2022, and the exercise period of 100,000 of Shares is from 7 October 2018 to 6 October 2023, so the total number of Shares available for issue under the Share Option Scheme is 300,000, representing 0.06% of the Company's issued share capital as at 30 June 2019.
Purchase, Sale or Redemption of The Company's Listed Securities
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
49
|
Interim Report 2019
Other Information
Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code
The Company has complied with all applicable code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "Corporate Governance Code") during the six months ended 30 June 2019, except for a deviation from Code provision A.6.7.
Under Code provision A.6.7, independent non-executive directors and other non-executive directors should attend general meetings and develop a balance understanding of the view of the shareholders. Due to other pre-arranged business commitments, Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung and Ms. Huang Yumin, both independent non-executive Directors, were not able to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 31 May 2019.
In addition, the Board currently comprises three executive Directors and three independent non-executive Directors, with independent non-executive Directors representing 50% of the Board, which is higher than the requirement of the Listing Rules. Such a high percentage of independent non-executive Directors on the Board can ensure their views carrying significant weight and reflecting independence of the Board. On the above basis, the Board considers that the current structure will not impair the balance of power and the authority of the Board. The Board shall nevertheless review the structure and composition of the Board from time to time in light of prevailing circumstances, to maintain a high standard of corporate governance practices of the Company.
Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers
The Company has adopted the code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors (the "Code of Conduct") on terms no less than the required standard of dealings set out in the Model Code in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to all Directors, the Company confirmed that all Directors had complied with the required standard of dealings under the Code of Conduct throughout the reporting period.
Updates on Compliance and Regulatory Matters as Disclosed in the Prospectus
Our Directors are not aware of any legal, arbitration or administrative proceedings against us, including the matter described above, that will have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations.
Events After Reporting Period
Proposed Share Subdivision
On 28 August 2019, the Board proposed to subdivide each existing issued and unissued ordinary share of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company into four ordinary shares of HK$0.0025 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Share Subdivision"). The Share Subdivision is subject to approval by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. The circular containing, amongst others, further details of the Share Subdivision will be despatched to Shareholders on or around Tuesday, 24 September 2019. For further details of the Share Subdivision, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 28 August 2019.
On behalf of the Board
Kwok Kin Sun
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong
28 August 2019
|
50
|
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
|
Interim Report 2019
Disclaimer
|
|