China Fordoo : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION
09/23/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 虎 都 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2399)
MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
THE MOU
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the MOU in relation to the Possible Acquisition.
Pursuant to the MOU, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the controlling interest in the Target Company.
The Possible Acquisition is subject to, among others, further due diligence and negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized or agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor. As such, the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
THE MOU
On 23 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the MOU pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase the controlling interest in the Target Company. Details of the MOU are set out below.
Date:
23 September 2019
Parties:
(i)
the Purchaser
(ii)
|
the Vendor
As at the date of this announcement, the Vendor beneficially owns approximately 66.67% of the equity interest in the Target Company.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor is an Independent Third Party.
Subject matter to be acquired
Subject to the parties entering into the Formal Agreement, the Vendor intends to sell, and the Purchaser intends to acquire, the controlling interest in the Target Company (or, as appropriate, its holding company).
Consideration
The exact amount of the consideration, the manner and the method of payment of the consideration for the Possible Acquisition will be negotiated between the parties to the MOU based on the results of the due diligence to be conducted by the Purchaser on the Target Company, and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement, which may or may not be entered into by the parties to the MOU in relation to the Possible Acquisition.
Exclusivity Period
Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, the Vendor has agreed that it will not and will procure that the Target Company and its directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents not to, directly or indirectly, for a period of 90 days from the date of the MOU (or such other period as agreed between the Purchaser and the Vendor), (i) solicit, initiate or encourage enquiries or offers from; (ii) initiate or continue negotiations or discussions with or furnish any information to; or (iii) enter into any agreement or statement of intent or understanding with, any person or entity other than the Purchaser with respect to the sale or other disposition of the equity interest in or the sale, subscription, or allotment of any part
thereof or any other shares of the Target Company. In the event that the Target Company (and each of its existing shareholders) or the Vendor receive any respective inquiries or invitation, the Purchaser shall be informed immediately.
Due diligence
The Purchaser shall conduct due diligence in respect of the Possible Acquisition and the Vendor shall undertake to assist and procure the Target Company to assist in ensuring smooth proceeding of the due diligence.
Binding effect
Save for the provisions relating to exclusivity period, confidentiality and governing law and jurisdiction, the provisions of the MOU are not legally binding.
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANY
As informed by the Vendor, the Target Company is a limited liability company established in the PRC in June 2011 and is principally engaged in the business of sales and marketing of automobiles in the PRC.
REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU
As at the date of this announcement, the Group is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and wholesaling of menswear in the PRC.
As set out in the announcement of the Company dated 31 August, 2018, the Group has been exploring the business opportunities for sales of automobiles in the PRC. The Possible Acquisition, if materialized, will be a major step taken by the Company to expand and diversify its business and activities, with a view to create new sources of income and to maximize the return to the Company and the Shareholders in the long run. The Company will continue to explore other possible investment opportunities with a view to enhance its value to the Shareholders.
The Board considers that the terms of the MOU are fair and reasonable and that the Possible Acquisition is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
The Possible Acquisition is subject to, among others, further due diligence and negotiation concerning the entering into of the Formal Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement are yet to be finalized or agreed between the purchaser and the Vendor. As such, the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:
''Board'' ''BVI'' ''Company''
the board of Directors
the British Virgin Islands
China Fordoo Holdings Limited (中國虎都控股有限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2399)
''Director(s)''
the director(s) of the Company
''Formal Agreement''
the formal sale and purchase agreement for the Possible
Acquisition which may or may not be entered into by the
Purchaser and the Vendor
''Group''
the Company and its subsidiaries
''Hong Kong''
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
''Independent Third Party''
independent third party who is not connected person of the
Company and is independent of and not connected with the
Company and Directors, chief executives, controlling
shareholders and substantial shareholders of the Company
or any of its subsidiaries or their respective associates
''Listing Rules''
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
''MOU''
the Memorandum of Understanding dated 23 September
2019 entered into by the Company and the Vendor setting
out the preliminary understanding for the Possible
Acquisition
''Possible Acquisition''
the possible acquisition of the controlling equity interest in
the Target Company by the Company from the Vendor as
contemplated under the MOU
''PRC''
the People's Republic of China which, for the purposes of
this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, Macau and
Taiwan
''Purchaser''
Ample Route Limited (博途有限公司), a limited liability
company which was established in the BVI and a directly
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
''Target Company''
Shanghai Netstore E-commerce Co., Ltd.* (上海網商電子商
務有限公司), a limited liability company established in the
PRC in which the Vendor beneficially owns the controlling
interest
''Vendor''
Shanghai Cheshuwang Innovation Investment Management
Co., Limited* (上海車術旺創業投資管理有限公司), a
limited liability company established in the PRC
For and on behalf of
China Fordoo Holdings Limited
Kwok Kin Sun
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 23 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kwok Kin Sun, Mr. Kwok Hon Fung and Ms. Mo Wei; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Cheung Chiu Tung, Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip and Ms. Huang Yumin.
For identification purpose only and should not be regarded as the official English translation of the Chinese names. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese name prevails
