China Fordoo : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019

CHINA FORDOO HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 虎 都 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2399)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019

I/We, 1

of , being the registered shareholder(s) of shares2 of HK$0.01 each (''Shares'')

in the share capital of China Fordoo Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 (the ''Meeting'')3 or

of

as my/our proxy to attend the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit 1908, 19/F, 9 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the said Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolutions as indicated by an ''P'' in the appropriate boxes. In absence of any indication, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution at his/her own discretion.

Ordinary resolution For4 Against4

1. To approve the Share Subdivision of every one (1) existing issued and unissued Share of par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company into four (4) Subdivided Shares of par value of HK$0.0025 each in the share capital of the Company.

Dated: Signature5:

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the register of members of the Company. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to be related to all the Shares in the issued share capital of the Company registered in your names. Please insert the name and address of the proxy. If no name is inserted, the chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person (and at any adjournment thereof) to represent you. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialled by the person who signs it. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK ( P ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED '' FOR '' . IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK ( P ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED

'' AGAINST '' . If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his/her discretion or to abstain from voting. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. This form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s) to it. To be valid, this completed and signed proxy form and the relevant certified copy of the power of attorney (if any) and other relevant document of authorisation (if any), must be lodged with the Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong by not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment of it (as the case may be). In case of joint holders of Shares, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, then one of the said person so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish and in such event, the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The full text of Resolution no. 1 above is set out in the notice of the Meeting. Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the notice of the Meeting.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT