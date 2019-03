BEIJING--Foreign direct investment in China grew 3.3% from a year earlier to $9.28 billion in February, Commerce Ministry data showed Friday.

In January, China's FDI grew 2.8% from the previous year.

China attracted $21.69 billion of FDI in the January-February period, up 3% from a year ago, the data showed.

Write to Lin Zhu at lin.zhu@pek-news.com