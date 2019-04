BEIJING--China attracted $14.11 billion in foreign direct investment last month, up 4.9% from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

That gain was faster than the 3.3% increase in February.

Foreign direct investment in the first quarter climbed 3.7% from a year earlier, to $35.8 billion, the ministry said.

Write to Chao Deng at chao.deng@wsj.com