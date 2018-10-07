Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 11:24am CEST

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves shrank in September for the second straight month as the central bank stepped up efforts to stabilize the Chinese currency.

The hoard of foreign exchange declined by $22.69 billion in September from the previous month to $3.087 trillion, central-bank data released Sunday showed. In August, the forex reserves fell by $8.23 billion.

The People's Bank of China has moved recently to shore up the yuan, by reintroducing a mechanism for setting the currency's daily official value against the dollar and a requirement making it costlier for investors to bet against the yuan.

Earlier Sunday, the PBOC cut banks' reserve-requirement ratios to boost growth as the U.S.-China trade fight escalates. The move, which will free up nearly $175 billion of liquidity in the country's banking system, is expected by economists to put more pressure on the yuan.

--Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : organized a Training Program on "Education Policies and Labor Market" for the Ministry of Education during the period of 30/9/2018 to 2/10/2018. The program was organized in Ma
PU
12:01pLloyd's of London accelerating Brexit contingency plans - BBC
RE
11:39aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September -- Update
DJ
11:38aNigeria promotes growth plan to investors on New York roadshow
RE
11:31aCongo Republic approves 2019 budget with GDP growth forecast of 3.7 pct
RE
11:24aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September
DJ
11:06aUK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
RE
11:03aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : says renewables are now cheapest energy source
PU
10:53aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Gazprom discuss joint co-operation
PU
10:28aChina slashes banks' reserve requirements as trade war imperils growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5APPLE : APPLE : Trigger-happy UP cops have shot reputation to smithereens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.