China Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves shrank in September for the second straight month as the central bank stepped up efforts to stabilize the Chinese currency.

The hoard of foreign exchange declined by $22.69 billion in September from the previous month to $3.087 trillion, central-bank data released Sunday showed. In August, the forex reserves fell by $8.23 billion.

The People's Bank of China has moved recently to shore up the yuan, by reintroducing a mechanism for setting the currency's daily official value against the dollar and a requirement making it costlier for investors to bet against the yuan.

Earlier Sunday, the PBOC cut banks' reserve-requirement ratios to boost growth as the U.S.-China trade fight escalates. The move, which will free up nearly $175 billion of liquidity in the country's banking system, is expected by economists to put more pressure on the yuan.

--Grace Zhu