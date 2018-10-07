China Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September -- Update

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves shrank in September for the second straight month as the central bank stepped up efforts to stabilize the Chinese currency.

The hoard of foreign exchange declined by $22.69 billion in September from the previous month to $3.087 trillion, central-bank data released Sunday showed. In August, the forex reserves fell by $8.23 billion.

The country's foreign-exchange regulator said declines in prices of foreign government bonds held by China were the main reason for the drop in the reserves. It didn't provide further details on the bonds.

The regulator also said China faces significant external uncertainties, and that the reserves would maintain its stability--albeit with some fluctuations.

The People's Bank of China has moved recently to shore up the yuan, by reintroducing a mechanism for setting the currency's daily official value against the dollar and a requirement making it costlier for investors to bet against the yuan.

Earlier Sunday, the PBOC cut banks' reserve-requirement ratios to boost growth as the U.S.-China trade fight escalates. The move, which will free up nearly $175 billion of liquidity in the country's banking system, is expected by economists to put more pressure on the yuan.

--Grace Zhu