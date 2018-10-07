Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 11:39am CEST

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves shrank in September for the second straight month as the central bank stepped up efforts to stabilize the Chinese currency.

The hoard of foreign exchange declined by $22.69 billion in September from the previous month to $3.087 trillion, central-bank data released Sunday showed. In August, the forex reserves fell by $8.23 billion.

The country's foreign-exchange regulator said declines in prices of foreign government bonds held by China were the main reason for the drop in the reserves. It didn't provide further details on the bonds.

The regulator also said China faces significant external uncertainties, and that the reserves would maintain its stability--albeit with some fluctuations.

The People's Bank of China has moved recently to shore up the yuan, by reintroducing a mechanism for setting the currency's daily official value against the dollar and a requirement making it costlier for investors to bet against the yuan.

Earlier Sunday, the PBOC cut banks' reserve-requirement ratios to boost growth as the U.S.-China trade fight escalates. The move, which will free up nearly $175 billion of liquidity in the country's banking system, is expected by economists to put more pressure on the yuan.

--Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : organized a Training Program on "Education Policies and Labor Market" for the Ministry of Education during the period of 30/9/2018 to 2/10/2018. The program was organized in Ma
PU
12:01pLloyd's of London accelerating Brexit contingency plans - BBC
RE
11:39aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September -- Update
DJ
11:38aNigeria promotes growth plan to investors on New York roadshow
RE
11:31aCongo Republic approves 2019 budget with GDP growth forecast of 3.7 pct
RE
11:24aChina Foreign-Exchange Reserves Fell for 2nd Straight Month in September
DJ
11:06aUK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
RE
11:03aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : says renewables are now cheapest energy source
PU
10:53aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Gazprom discuss joint co-operation
PU
10:28aChina slashes banks' reserve requirements as trade war imperils growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5APPLE : APPLE : Trigger-happy UP cops have shot reputation to smithereens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.