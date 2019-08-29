China Fortune Financial : APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Fortune Financial Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. MOK Ming Wai ("Ms. Mok") has been appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from 29 August 2019. Ms. WONG Miu Ying Vivian ("Ms. Wong"), the existing company secretary of the Company, will continue to act as the other joint company secretary of the Company.

The Board further announces that Ms. Wong has ceased to act as the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") for the purposes of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Ms. Mok has also been appointed as the Authorised Representative of the Company, with effect from 29 August 2019.

Ms. Mok is a director and head of the Listing Corporate Services Department of Trident Corporate Services (Asia) Ltd, a global professional services firm. She has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

The Board would like to express its welcome to Ms. Mok for taking up her appointments of the Company.

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive directors, namely Mr. XIE Zhichun (Chairman), Mr. HUA Yang and Mr. ZHU Yi; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. HAN Hanting, Mr. CHEN Zhiwei and Mr. WU Ling; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. CHAN Kin Sang, Mr. NG Kay Kwok, Mr. CHIU Kung Chik and Mr. LI Gaofeng.